react-strophe

by strophe
1.2.1-5.2 (see all)

Strophe.js is an XMPP library for JavaScript

Readme

Strophe.js

Build Status

Strophe.js is a JavaScript library for speaking XMPP via BOSH (XEP 124 and XEP 206) and WebSockets (RFC 7395).

Its primary purpose is to enable web-based, real-time XMPP applications that run in any browser.

The book Professional XMPP Programming with JavaScript and jQuery covers Strophe in detail in the context of web applications.

Browser support

Versions <= 1.2.16 have been tested on Firefox, Firefox for Android, IE, Safari, Mobile Safari, Chrome, Chrome for Android, Opera and the mobile Opera browser.

Since version 1.3.0, support for IE < 11 has been dropped.

Running tests

You'll need to have GNU Make available. Then, simply run make check to run the tests.

License

It is licensed under the MIT license, except for the files sha1.js, base64.js and md5.js, which are licensed as public domain and BSD (see these files for details).

Author & History

Strophe.js was originally created by Jack Moffitt. It was originally developed for Chesspark, an online chess community based on XMPP technology. It has been cared for and improved over the years and is currently maintained by many people in the community.

