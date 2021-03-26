We have decided to rename, rework, and move this project. We have no plans for any additional major releases of react-stripe-elements . If you have an issue with this package, please open it on the react-stripe-js repo.

If you are starting a new Stripe integration or are looking to update your existing integration, use React Stripe.js.

React components for Stripe.js and Stripe Elements

This project is a thin React wrapper around Stripe.js and Stripe Elements. It allows you to add Elements to any React app, and manages the state and lifecycle of Elements for you.

The Stripe.js / Stripe Elements API reference goes into more detail on the various customization options for Elements (e.g. styles, fonts).

Demo

The fastest way to start playing around with react-stripe-elements is with this JSFiddle: https://jsfiddle.net/f5wxprnc/.

You can also play around with the demo locally. The source code is in demo/. To run it:

git clone https://github.com/stripe/react-stripe-elements cd react-stripe-elements (make sure you have yarn installed: https://yarnpkg.com/) yarn install yarn run demo

Now go to http://localhost:8080/ to try it out!

⚠️ PaymentRequestButtonElement will not render unless the page is served over HTTPS. To demo PaymentRequestButtonElement , you can tunnel over HTTPS to the local server using ngrok or a similar service.

Installation

First, install react-stripe-elements .

Install with yarn :

yarn add react-stripe-elements

OR with npm :

npm install --save react-stripe-elements

OR using UMD build (exports a global ReactStripeElements object);

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-stripe-elements@latest/dist/react-stripe-elements.min.js" > </ script >

Then, load Stripe.js in your application:

< script src = "https://js.stripe.com/v3/" > </ script >

Getting started

The Stripe context ( StripeProvider )

In order for your application to have access to the Stripe object, let's add StripeProvider to our root React App component:

import React from 'react' ; import {render} from 'react-dom' ; import {StripeProvider} from 'react-stripe-elements' ; import MyStoreCheckout from './MyStoreCheckout' ; const App = () => { return ( < StripeProvider apiKey = "pk_test_12345" > < MyStoreCheckout /> </ StripeProvider > ); }; render( < App /> , document.getElementById('root'));

Element groups ( Elements )

Next, when you're building components for your checkout form, you'll want to wrap the Elements component around your form . This groups the set of Stripe Elements you're using together, so that we're able to pull data from groups of Elements when you're tokenizing.

import React from 'react' ; import {Elements} from 'react-stripe-elements' ; import InjectedCheckoutForm from './CheckoutForm' ; class MyStoreCheckout extends React . Component { render() { return ( < Elements > < InjectedCheckoutForm /> </ Elements > ); } } export default MyStoreCheckout;

Setting up your payment form ( injectStripe )

Use the injectStripe Higher-Order Component (HOC) to build your payment form components in the Elements tree. The Higher-Order Component pattern in React can be unfamiliar to those who've never seen it before, so consider reading up before continuing. The injectStripe HOC provides the this.props.stripe and this.props.elements properties that manage your Elements groups. Within an injected component, you can call any of the methods on the Stripe or Elements objects.

⚠️ NOTE injectStripe cannot be used on the same element that renders the Elements component; it must be used on the child component of Elements . injectStripe returns a wrapped component that needs to sit under <Elements> but above any code where you'd like to access this.props.stripe .

import React from 'react' ; import {injectStripe} from 'react-stripe-elements' ; import AddressSection from './AddressSection' ; import CardSection from './CardSection' ; class CheckoutForm extends React . Component { handleSubmit = ( ev ) => { ev.preventDefault(); const cardElement = this .props.elements.getElement( 'card' ); this .props.stripe .createPaymentMethod({ type : 'card' , card : cardElement, billing_details : { name : 'Jenny Rosen' }, }) .then( ( {paymentMethod} ) => { console .log( 'Received Stripe PaymentMethod:' , paymentMethod); }); this .props.stripe.confirmCardPayment( '{PAYMENT_INTENT_CLIENT_SECRET}' , { payment_method : { card : cardElement, }, }); this .props.stripe.confirmCardSetup( '{PAYMENT_INTENT_CLIENT_SECRET}' , { payment_method : { card : cardElement, }, }); this .props.stripe.createToken({ type : 'card' , name : 'Jenny Rosen' }); this .props.stripe.createSource({ type : 'card' , owner : { name : 'Jenny Rosen' , }, }); }; render() { return ( < form onSubmit = {this.handleSubmit} > < AddressSection /> < CardSection /> < button > Confirm order </ button > </ form > ); } } export default injectStripe(CheckoutForm);

Using individual *Element components

Now, you can use individual *Element components, such as CardElement , to build your form.

import React from 'react' ; import {CardElement} from 'react-stripe-elements' ; class CardSection extends React . Component { render() { return ( < label > Card details < CardElement style = {{base: { fontSize: ' 18px '}}} /> </ label > ); } } export default CardSection;

Using the PaymentRequestButtonElement

The Payment Request Button lets you collect payment and address information from your customers using Apple Pay and the Payment Request API.

To use the PaymentRequestButtonElement you need to first create a PaymentRequest object. You can then conditionally render the PaymentRequestButtonElement based on the result of paymentRequest.canMakePayment and pass the PaymentRequest Object as a prop.

class PaymentRequestForm extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); const paymentRequest = props.stripe.paymentRequest({ country : 'US' , currency : 'usd' , total : { label : 'Demo total' , amount : 1000 , }, }); paymentRequest.on( 'token' , ({complete, token, ...data}) => { console .log( 'Received Stripe token: ' , token); console .log( 'Received customer information: ' , data); complete( 'success' ); }); paymentRequest.canMakePayment().then( ( result ) => { this .setState({ canMakePayment : !!result}); }); this .state = { canMakePayment : false , paymentRequest, }; } render() { return this .state.canMakePayment ? ( < PaymentRequestButtonElement paymentRequest = {this.state.paymentRequest} className = "PaymentRequestButton" style = {{ // For more details on how to style the Payment Request Button , see: // https: // stripe.com / docs / elements / payment-request-button # styling-the-element paymentRequestButton: { theme: ' light ', height: ' 64px ', }, }} /> ) : null; } } export default injectStripe(PaymentRequestForm);

Advanced integrations

The above Getting started section outlines the most common integration, which makes the following assumptions:

The Stripe.js script is loaded before your application's code.

Your code is only run in a browser environment.

You don't need fine-grained control over the Stripe instance that react-stripe-elements uses under the hood.

When all of these assumptions are true, you can pass the apiKey prop to <StripeProvider> and let react-stripe-elements handle the rest.

When one or more of these assumptions doesn't hold true for your integration, you have another option: pass a Stripe instance as the stripe prop to <StripeProvider> directly. The stripe prop can be either null or the result of using Stripe(apiKey, options) to construct a [Stripe instance].

We'll now cover a couple of use cases which break at least one of the assumptions listed above.

Loading Stripe.js asynchronously

Loading Stripe.js asynchronously can speed up your initial page load, especially if you don't show the payment form until the user interacts with your application in some way.

< html > < head > < script id = "stripe-js" src = "https://js.stripe.com/v3/" async > </ script > </ head > </ html >

Initialize this.state.stripe to null in the constructor , then update it in componentDidMount when the script tag has loaded.

class App extends React . Component { constructor () { super (); this .state = { stripe : null }; } componentDidMount() { if ( window .Stripe) { this .setState({ stripe : window .Stripe( 'pk_test_12345' )}); } else { document .querySelector( '#stripe-js' ).addEventListener( 'load' , () => { this .setState({ stripe : window .Stripe( 'pk_test_12345' )}); }); } } render() { return ( < StripeProvider stripe = {this.state.stripe} > < Elements > < InjectedCheckoutForm /> </ Elements > </ StripeProvider > ); } }

When loading Stripe.js asynchronously, the stripe prop provided by injectStripe will initially be null , and will update to the Stripe instance once you pass it in to your StripeProvider . You can find a working demo of this strategy in async.js. If you run the demo locally, you can view it at http://localhost:8080/async/.

For alternatives to calling setState in componentDidMount , consider using a setTimeout() , moving the if/else statement to the constructor , or dynamically injecting a script tag in componentDidMount . For more information, see stripe/react-stripe-elements.

Server-side rendering (SSR)

If you're using react-stripe-elements in a non-browser environment ( React.renderToString , etc.), Stripe.js is not available. To use react-stripe-elements with SSR frameworks, use the following instructions.

The general idea is similar to the async loading snippet from the previous section (initialize this.state.stripe to null in constructor , update in componentDidMount ), but this time we don't have to wait for the script tag to load in componentDidMount ; we can use window.Stripe directly.

class App extends React . Component { constructor () { super (); this .state = { stripe : null }; } componentDidMount() { this .setState({ stripe : window .Stripe( 'pk_test_12345' )}); } render() { return ( < StripeProvider stripe = {this.state.stripe} > < Elements > < InjectedCheckoutForm /> </ Elements > </ StripeProvider > ); } }

Inside your form, <InjectedCheckoutForm /> , this.props.stripe will either be null or a valid Stripe instance. This means that it will be null when rendered server-side, but set when rendered in a browser.

Using an existing Stripe instance

In some projects, part of the project uses React, while another part doesn't. For example, maybe you have business logic and view logic separate. Or maybe you use react-stripe-elements for your credit card form, but use Stripe.js APIs directly for tokenizing bank account information.

You can use the stripe prop to get more fine-grained control over the Stripe instance that <StripeProvider> uses. For example, if you have a stripe instance in a Redux store that you pass to your <App /> as a prop, you can pass that instance directly into <StripeProvider> :

class App extends React . Component { render() { return ( < StripeProvider stripe = {this.props.stripe} > < Elements > < InjectedCheckoutForm /> </ Elements > </ StripeProvider > ); } }

As long as <App /> is provided a non- null stripe prop, this.props.stripe will always be available within your InjectedCheckoutForm .

Component reference

All applications using react-stripe-elements must use the <StripeProvider> component, which sets up the Stripe context for a component tree. react-stripe-elements uses the provider pattern (which is also adopted by tools like react-redux and react-intl ) to scope a Stripe context to a tree of components.

This allows configuration like your API key to be provided at the root of a component tree. This context is then made available to the <Elements> component and individual <*Element> components that we provide.

An integration usually wraps the <StripeProvider> around the application’s root component. This way, your entire application has the configured Stripe context.

Props shape

There are two distinct props shapes you can pass to <StripeProvider> .

type StripeProviderProps = | { apiKey : string, ...} | { stripe : StripeObject | null };

See Advanced integrations for more information on when to use each.

The ... above represents that this component accepts props for any option that can be passed into Stripe(apiKey, options) . For example, if you are using Stripe Connect and want to act on behalf of a connected account, you can pass stripeAccount="acct_123" as a property to <StripeProvider> . This will get used just like passing stripeAccount in the options of the Stripe constructor or like using stripe_account when your backend calls the Stripe API directly

The Elements component wraps groups of Elements that belong together. In most cases, you want to wrap this around your checkout form.

Props shape

This component accepts all options that can be passed into stripe.elements(options) as props.

type ElementsProps = { locale?: string, fonts?: Array < Object >, };

<*Element> components

These components display the UI for Elements, and must be used within StripeProvider and Elements .

Available components

CardElement

CardNumberElement

CardExpiryElement

CardCvcElement

PaymentRequestButtonElement

IbanElement

IdealBankElement

Props shape

These components accept all options that can be passed into elements.create(type, options) as props.

type ElementProps = { id?: string, className?: string, onBlur?: () => void , onChange?: ( changeObject: Object ) => void , onFocus?: () => void , onReady?: ( StripeElement ) => void , };

The props for the PaymentRequestButtonElement are:

type PaymentRequestButtonProps = { id?: string, className?: string, paymentRequest : StripePaymentRequest, onBlur?: () => void , onClick?: () => void , onFocus?: () => void , onReady?: ( StripeElement ) => void , };

Using onReady

Note that the onReady callback gives you access to the underlying Element created with Stripe.js. You can use this to get access to all the underlying methods that a Stripe Element supports.

For example, you can use onReady to force your element to focus:

import React from 'react' ; import {CardElement} from 'react-stripe-elements' ; class CardSection extends React . Component { render = () => { return ( < label > Card details < CardElement onReady = {(el) => el.focus()} /> </ label > ); }; } export default CardSection;

(Note that this functionality is new as of react-stripe-elements v1.6.0.)

injectStripe HOC

function injectStripe ( WrappedComponent: ReactClass, options?: { withRef?: boolean = false, } ): ReactClass ;

Use injectStripe to wrap a component that needs to interact with Stripe.js to create sources or tokens.

First, create a component that accepts the stripe prop and calls one of the Stripe or Elements methods when necessary. Wrap that component by passing it to injectStripe so that it actually receives the stripe and elements props. Render the component that injectStripe returns.

Example

class CheckoutForm extends React . Component { render() { } onCompleteCheckout() { this .props.stripe .createPaymentMethod({ type : 'card' , card : this .props.stripe.getElement( 'card' ), }) .then( ); } } const InjectedCheckoutForm = injectStripe(CheckoutForm); const CheckoutRoute = ( props ) => ( < div > < InjectedCheckoutForm /> </ div > );

injectStripe will work with any method of providing the actual Stripe instance with StripeProvider , whether you just give it an api key, load Stripe.js asynchronously, or pass in an existing instance.

Within the context of Elements , stripe.createToken and stripe.createSource wrap methods of the same name in Stripe.js. Calls to them automatically infer and pass the Element object as the first argument.

If the withRef option is set to true , the wrapped component instance will be available with the getWrappedInstance() method of the wrapper component. This feature can not be used if the wrapped component is a stateless function component.

Within the wrapped component, the stripe and elements props have the type:

type FactoryProps = { elements : null | { getElement : ( type: string ) => Element | null , }, stripe : null | { createToken : ( tokenData: {type?: string} ) => Promise <{ token?: Object , error?: Object , }>, createSource : ( sourceData: {type: string} ) => Promise <{ source?: Object , error?: Object , }>, createPaymentMethod : ( paymentMethodData: Object ) => Promise <{ paymentMethod?: Object , error?: Object , }>, confirmCardPayment : ( clientSecret: string, paymentIntentData?: Object ) => Promise <{ paymentIntent?: Object , error?: Object , }>, confirmCardSetup : ( clientSecret: string, paymentIntentData?: Object ) => Promise <{ setupIntent?: Object , error?: Object , }>, }, };

The stripe and elements props can only be null if you are using one of the Advanced integrations mentioned above, like loading Stripe.js asynchronously or providing an existing instance. If you are using a basic integration where you pass in an api key to <StripeProvider/> , they will always be present.

Troubleshooting

react-stripe-elements may not work properly when used with components that implement shouldComponentUpdate . react-stripe-elements relies heavily on React's context feature and shouldComponentUpdate does not provide a way to take context updates into account when deciding whether to allow a re-render. These components can block context updates from reaching react-stripe-element components in the tree.

For example, when using react-stripe-elements together with react-redux doing the following will not work:

const Component = connect()(injectStripe(_Component));

In this case, the context updates originating from the StripeProvider are not reaching the components wrapped inside the connect function. Therefore, react-stripe-elements components deeper in the tree break. The reason is that the connect function of react-redux implements shouldComponentUpdate and blocks re-renders that are triggered by context changes outside of the connected component.

There are two ways to prevent this issue:

Change the order of the functions to have injectStripe be the outermost one: const Component = injectStripe(connect()(_CardForm));

This works, because injectStripe does not implement shouldComponentUpdate itself, so context updates originating from the redux Provider will still reach all components.

You can use the pure: false option for redux-connect: const Component = connect( mapStateToProps, mapDispatchToProps, mergeProps, { pure : false , } )(injectStripe(_CardForm));

Development

Install dependencies:

yarn install

Run the demo:

yarn run demo

Run the tests:

yarn run test

Build:

yarn run build

We use prettier for code formatting:

yarn run prettier

To update the ToC in the README if any of the headers changed:

yarn run doctoc

Checks: