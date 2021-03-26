We have decided to rename, rework, and move this project. We have no plans for
any additional major releases of
react-stripe-elements. If you have an issue with this package, please open it on the react-stripe-js repo.
If you are starting a new Stripe integration or are looking to update your existing integration, use React Stripe.js.
react-stripe-elements to React Stripe.js
React components for Stripe.js and Stripe Elements
This project is a thin React wrapper around Stripe.js and Stripe Elements. It allows you to add Elements to any React app, and manages the state and lifecycle of Elements for you.
The Stripe.js / Stripe Elements API reference goes into more detail on the various customization options for Elements (e.g. styles, fonts).
The fastest way to start playing around with
react-stripe-elements is with
this JSFiddle: https://jsfiddle.net/f5wxprnc/.
You can also play around with the demo locally. The source code is in demo/. To run it:
git clone https://github.com/stripe/react-stripe-elements
cd react-stripe-elements
# (make sure you have yarn installed: https://yarnpkg.com/)
yarn install
yarn run demo
Now go to http://localhost:8080/ to try it out!
⚠️
PaymentRequestButtonElementwill not render unless the page is served over HTTPS. To demo
PaymentRequestButtonElement, you can tunnel over HTTPS to the local server using ngrok or a similar service.
react-stripe-elements.
Install with
yarn:
yarn add react-stripe-elements
OR with
npm:
npm install --save react-stripe-elements
OR using UMD build (exports a global
ReactStripeElements object);
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-stripe-elements@latest/dist/react-stripe-elements.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://js.stripe.com/v3/"></script>
StripeProvider)
In order for your application to have access to
the Stripe object,
let's add
StripeProvider to our root React App component:
// index.js
import React from 'react';
import {render} from 'react-dom';
import {StripeProvider} from 'react-stripe-elements';
import MyStoreCheckout from './MyStoreCheckout';
const App = () => {
return (
<StripeProvider apiKey="pk_test_12345">
<MyStoreCheckout />
</StripeProvider>
);
};
render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
Elements)
Next, when you're building components for your checkout form, you'll want to
wrap the
Elements component around your
form. This groups the set of Stripe
Elements you're using together, so that we're able to pull data from groups of
Elements when you're tokenizing.
// MyStoreCheckout.js
import React from 'react';
import {Elements} from 'react-stripe-elements';
import InjectedCheckoutForm from './CheckoutForm';
class MyStoreCheckout extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<Elements>
<InjectedCheckoutForm />
</Elements>
);
}
}
export default MyStoreCheckout;
injectStripe)
Use the
injectStripe Higher-Order Component (HOC) to build your payment
form components in the
Elements tree. The Higher-Order Component
pattern in React can be unfamiliar to those who've never seen it before, so
consider reading up before continuing. The
injectStripe HOC provides the
this.props.stripe and
this.props.elements properties that manage your
Elements groups. Within an injected component, you can call any of the methods
on the Stripe or Elements objects.
⚠️ NOTE
injectStripecannot be used on the same element that renders the
Elementscomponent; it must be used on the child component of
Elements.
injectStripereturns a wrapped component that needs to sit under
<Elements>but above any code where you'd like to access
this.props.stripe.
// CheckoutForm.js
import React from 'react';
import {injectStripe} from 'react-stripe-elements';
import AddressSection from './AddressSection';
import CardSection from './CardSection';
class CheckoutForm extends React.Component {
handleSubmit = (ev) => {
// We don't want to let default form submission happen here, which would refresh the page.
ev.preventDefault();
// Use Elements to get a reference to the Card Element mounted somewhere
// in your <Elements> tree. Elements will know how to find your Card Element
// because only one is allowed.
// See our getElement documentation for more:
// https://stripe.com/docs/stripe-js/reference#elements-get-element
const cardElement = this.props.elements.getElement('card');
// From here we can call createPaymentMethod to create a PaymentMethod
// See our createPaymentMethod documentation for more:
// https://stripe.com/docs/stripe-js/reference#stripe-create-payment-method
this.props.stripe
.createPaymentMethod({
type: 'card',
card: cardElement,
billing_details: {name: 'Jenny Rosen'},
})
.then(({paymentMethod}) => {
console.log('Received Stripe PaymentMethod:', paymentMethod);
});
// You can also use confirmCardPayment with the PaymentIntents API automatic confirmation flow.
// See our confirmCardPayment documentation for more:
// https://stripe.com/docs/stripe-js/reference#stripe-confirm-card-payment
this.props.stripe.confirmCardPayment('{PAYMENT_INTENT_CLIENT_SECRET}', {
payment_method: {
card: cardElement,
},
});
// You can also use confirmCardSetup with the SetupIntents API.
// See our confirmCardSetup documentation for more:
// https://stripe.com/docs/stripe-js/reference#stripe-confirm-card-setup
this.props.stripe.confirmCardSetup('{PAYMENT_INTENT_CLIENT_SECRET}', {
payment_method: {
card: cardElement,
},
});
// You can also use createToken to create tokens.
// See our tokens documentation for more:
// https://stripe.com/docs/stripe-js/reference#stripe-create-token
// With createToken, you will not need to pass in the reference to
// the Element. It will be inferred automatically.
this.props.stripe.createToken({type: 'card', name: 'Jenny Rosen'});
// token type can optionally be inferred if there is only one Element
// with which to create tokens
// this.props.stripe.createToken({name: 'Jenny Rosen'});
// You can also use createSource to create Sources.
// See our Sources documentation for more:
// https://stripe.com/docs/stripe-js/reference#stripe-create-source
// With createSource, you will not need to pass in the reference to
// the Element. It will be inferred automatically.
this.props.stripe.createSource({
type: 'card',
owner: {
name: 'Jenny Rosen',
},
});
};
render() {
return (
<form onSubmit={this.handleSubmit}>
<AddressSection />
<CardSection />
<button>Confirm order</button>
</form>
);
}
}
export default injectStripe(CheckoutForm);
*Element components
Now, you can use individual
*Element components, such as
CardElement, to
build your form.
// CardSection.js
import React from 'react';
import {CardElement} from 'react-stripe-elements';
class CardSection extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<label>
Card details
<CardElement style={{base: {fontSize: '18px'}}} />
</label>
);
}
}
export default CardSection;
PaymentRequestButtonElement
The Payment Request Button lets you collect payment and address information from your customers using Apple Pay and the Payment Request API.
To use the
PaymentRequestButtonElement you need to first create a
PaymentRequest object.
You can then conditionally render the
PaymentRequestButtonElement based on the
result of
paymentRequest.canMakePayment and pass the
PaymentRequest Object
as a prop.
class PaymentRequestForm extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
// For full documentation of the available paymentRequest options, see:
// https://stripe.com/docs/stripe.js#the-payment-request-object
const paymentRequest = props.stripe.paymentRequest({
country: 'US',
currency: 'usd',
total: {
label: 'Demo total',
amount: 1000,
},
});
paymentRequest.on('token', ({complete, token, ...data}) => {
console.log('Received Stripe token: ', token);
console.log('Received customer information: ', data);
complete('success');
});
paymentRequest.canMakePayment().then((result) => {
this.setState({canMakePayment: !!result});
});
this.state = {
canMakePayment: false,
paymentRequest,
};
}
render() {
return this.state.canMakePayment ? (
<PaymentRequestButtonElement
paymentRequest={this.state.paymentRequest}
className="PaymentRequestButton"
style={{
// For more details on how to style the Payment Request Button, see:
// https://stripe.com/docs/elements/payment-request-button#styling-the-element
paymentRequestButton: {
theme: 'light',
height: '64px',
},
}}
/>
) : null;
}
}
export default injectStripe(PaymentRequestForm);
The above Getting started section outlines the most common integration, which makes the following assumptions:
react-stripe-elements uses under the hood.
When all of these assumptions are true, you can pass the
apiKey prop to
<StripeProvider> and let
react-stripe-elements handle the rest.
When one or more of these assumptions doesn't hold true for your integration,
you have another option: pass a Stripe instance as the
stripe prop to
<StripeProvider> directly. The
stripe prop can be either
null or the
result of using
Stripe(apiKey, options) to construct a [Stripe instance].
We'll now cover a couple of use cases which break at least one of the assumptions listed above.
Loading Stripe.js asynchronously can speed up your initial page load, especially if you don't show the payment form until the user interacts with your application in some way.
<html>
<head>
<!-- ... -->
<!-- Note the 'id' and 'async' attributes: -->
<!-- ┌────────────┐ ┌───┐ -->
<script id="stripe-js" src="https://js.stripe.com/v3/" async></script>
<!-- ... -->
</head>
<!-- ... -->
</html>
Initialize
this.state.stripe to
null in the
constructor, then update it in
componentDidMount when the script tag has loaded.
class App extends React.Component {
constructor() {
super();
this.state = {stripe: null};
}
componentDidMount() {
if (window.Stripe) {
this.setState({stripe: window.Stripe('pk_test_12345')});
} else {
document.querySelector('#stripe-js').addEventListener('load', () => {
// Create Stripe instance once Stripe.js loads
this.setState({stripe: window.Stripe('pk_test_12345')});
});
}
}
render() {
// this.state.stripe will either be null or a Stripe instance
// depending on whether Stripe.js has loaded.
return (
<StripeProvider stripe={this.state.stripe}>
<Elements>
<InjectedCheckoutForm />
</Elements>
</StripeProvider>
);
}
}
When loading Stripe.js asynchronously, the
stripe prop provided by
injectStripe will initially be
null, and will update to the Stripe instance
once you pass it in to your
StripeProvider. You can find a working demo of
this strategy in async.js. If you run the demo locally,
you can view it at http://localhost:8080/async/.
For alternatives to calling
setStatein
componentDidMount, consider using a
setTimeout(), moving the
if/else statement to the
constructor, or
dynamically injecting a script tag in
componentDidMount. For more information,
see stripe/react-stripe-elements.
If you're using
react-stripe-elements in a non-browser environment
(
React.renderToString, etc.), Stripe.js is not available. To use
react-stripe-elements with SSR frameworks, use the following instructions.
The general idea is similar to the async loading snippet from the previous
section (initialize
this.state.stripe to
null in
constructor, update in
componentDidMount), but this time we don't have to wait for the script tag to
load in
componentDidMount; we can use
window.Stripe directly.
class App extends React.Component {
constructor() {
super();
this.state = {stripe: null};
}
componentDidMount() {
// Create Stripe instance in componentDidMount
// (componentDidMount only fires in browser/DOM environment)
this.setState({stripe: window.Stripe('pk_test_12345')});
}
render() {
return (
<StripeProvider stripe={this.state.stripe}>
<Elements>
<InjectedCheckoutForm />
</Elements>
</StripeProvider>
);
}
}
Inside your form,
<InjectedCheckoutForm />,
this.props.stripe will either be
null or a valid Stripe instance. This means that it will be
null when
rendered server-side, but set when rendered in a browser.
In some projects, part of the project uses React, while another part doesn't.
For example, maybe you have business logic and view logic separate. Or maybe you
use
react-stripe-elements for your credit card form, but use Stripe.js APIs
directly for tokenizing bank account information.
You can use the
stripe prop to get more fine-grained control over the Stripe
instance that
<StripeProvider> uses. For example, if you have a
stripe
instance in a Redux store that you pass to your
<App /> as a prop, you can
pass that instance directly into
<StripeProvider>:
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<StripeProvider stripe={this.props.stripe}>
<Elements>
<InjectedCheckoutForm />
</Elements>
</StripeProvider>
);
}
}
As long as
<App /> is provided a non-
null
stripe prop,
this.props.stripe
will always be available within your
InjectedCheckoutForm.
<StripeProvider>
All applications using
react-stripe-elements must use the
<StripeProvider>
component, which sets up the Stripe context for a component tree.
react-stripe-elements uses the provider pattern (which is also adopted by
tools like
react-redux and
react-intl) to scope a Stripe context
to a tree of components.
This allows configuration like your API key to be provided at the root of a
component tree. This context is then made available to the
<Elements>
component and individual
<*Element> components that we provide.
An integration usually wraps the
<StripeProvider> around the application’s
root component. This way, your entire application has the configured Stripe
context.
There are two distinct props shapes you can pass to
<StripeProvider>.
type StripeProviderProps =
| {apiKey: string, ...}
| {stripe: StripeObject | null};
See Advanced integrations for more information on when to use each.
The
... above represents that this component accepts props for any option that
can be passed into
Stripe(apiKey, options). For example, if you are using
Stripe Connect and want to act on behalf of a
connected account, you can pass
stripeAccount="acct_123" as a property to
<StripeProvider>. This will get used just like passing
stripeAccount in the
options of the
Stripe constructor or like using
stripe_account when your
backend calls the Stripe API directly
<Elements>
The
Elements component wraps groups of Elements that belong together. In most
cases, you want to wrap this around your checkout form.
This component accepts all
options that can be passed into
stripe.elements(options) as props.
type ElementsProps = {
locale?: string,
fonts?: Array<Object>,
// The full specification for `elements()` options is here: https://stripe.com/docs/elements/reference#elements-options
};
<*Element> components
These components display the UI for Elements, and must be used within
StripeProvider and
Elements.
(More to come!)
CardElement
CardNumberElement
CardExpiryElement
CardCvcElement
PaymentRequestButtonElement
IbanElement
IdealBankElement
These components accept all
options that can be passed into
elements.create(type, options) as props.
type ElementProps = {
id?: string,
className?: string,
// For full documentation on the events and payloads below, see:
// https://stripe.com/docs/elements/reference#element-on
onBlur?: () => void,
onChange?: (changeObject: Object) => void,
onFocus?: () => void,
onReady?: (StripeElement) => void,
};
The props for the
PaymentRequestButtonElement are:
type PaymentRequestButtonProps = {
id?: string,
className?: string,
paymentRequest: StripePaymentRequest,
onBlur?: () => void,
onClick?: () => void,
onFocus?: () => void,
onReady?: (StripeElement) => void,
};
onReady
Note that the
onReady callback gives you access to the underlying Element
created with Stripe.js. You can use this to get access to all the underlying
methods that a Stripe Element supports.
For example, you can use
onReady to force your element to focus:
// CardSection.js
import React from 'react';
import {CardElement} from 'react-stripe-elements';
class CardSection extends React.Component {
render = () => {
return (
<label>
Card details
<CardElement onReady={(el) => el.focus()} />
</label>
);
};
}
export default CardSection;
(Note that this functionality is new as of react-stripe-elements v1.6.0.)
injectStripe HOC
function injectStripe(
WrappedComponent: ReactClass,
options?: {
withRef?: boolean = false,
}
): ReactClass;
Use
injectStripe to wrap a component that needs to interact with
Stripe.js
to create sources or tokens.
stripe prop and calls one of
the Stripe or Elements methods when necessary.
injectStripe so that it actually
receives the
stripe and
elements props.
injectStripe returns.
// 1. Create a component that uses this.props.stripe:
class CheckoutForm extends React.Component {
render() {
/* ... */
}
onCompleteCheckout() {
this.props.stripe
.createPaymentMethod({
type: 'card',
card: this.props.stripe.getElement('card'),
})
.then(/* ... */);
}
}
// 2. Wrap it in a higher-order component that provides the `stripe` prop:
const InjectedCheckoutForm = injectStripe(CheckoutForm);
// 3. Render the wrapped component in your app:
const CheckoutRoute = (props) => (
<div>
<InjectedCheckoutForm />
</div>
);
injectStripe will work with any method of providing the actual Stripe instance
with
StripeProvider, whether you just give it an api key,
load Stripe.js asynchronously, or
pass in an existing instance.
Within the context of
Elements,
stripe.createToken and
stripe.createSource
wrap methods of the same name in
Stripe.js.
Calls to them automatically infer and pass the
Element object as the first
argument.
If the
withRef option is set to
true, the wrapped component instance will be
available with the
getWrappedInstance() method of the wrapper component. This
feature can not be used if the wrapped component is a stateless function
component.
Within the wrapped component, the
stripe and
elements props have the type:
type FactoryProps = {
elements: null | {
getElement: (type: string) => Element | null,
// For more detail and documentation on other methods available on
// the `elements` object, please refer to our official documentation:
// https://stripe.com/docs/elements/reference#the-elements-object
},
stripe: null | {
createToken: (tokenData: {type?: string}) => Promise<{
token?: Object,
error?: Object,
}>,
createSource: (sourceData: {type: string}) => Promise<{
source?: Object,
error?: Object,
}>,
createPaymentMethod: (
paymentMethodData: Object
) => Promise<{
paymentMethod?: Object,
error?: Object,
}>,
confirmCardPayment: (
clientSecret: string,
paymentIntentData?: Object
) => Promise<{
paymentIntent?: Object,
error?: Object,
}>,
confirmCardSetup: (
clientSecret: string,
paymentIntentData?: Object
) => Promise<{
setupIntent?: Object,
error?: Object,
}>,
// For more detail and documentation on other methods available on
// the `stripe` object, please refer to our official documentation:
// https://stripe.com/docs/elements/reference#the-stripe-object
},
};
The
stripe and
elements props can only be
null if you are using one of the
Advanced integrations mentioned above, like loading
Stripe.js asynchronously or providing an existing instance. If you are using a
basic integration where you pass in an api key to
<StripeProvider/>, they will
always be present.
react-stripe-elements may not work properly when used with components that
implement
shouldComponentUpdate.
react-stripe-elements relies heavily on
React's
context feature and
shouldComponentUpdate does not provide a way to
take context updates into account when deciding whether to allow a re-render.
These components can block context updates from reaching
react-stripe-element
components in the tree.
For example, when using
react-stripe-elements together with
react-redux doing the following will
not work:
const Component = connect()(injectStripe(_Component));
In this case, the context updates originating from the
StripeProvider are not
reaching the components wrapped inside the
connect function. Therefore,
react-stripe-elements components deeper in the tree break. The reason is that
the
connect function of
react-redux
implements
shouldComponentUpdate
and blocks re-renders that are triggered by context changes outside of the
connected component.
There are two ways to prevent this issue:
Change the order of the functions to have
injectStripe be the outermost
one:
const Component = injectStripe(connect()(_CardForm));
This works, because
injectStripe does not implement
shouldComponentUpdate
itself, so context updates originating from the
redux
Provider will still
reach all components.
You can use the
pure: false option for redux-connect:
const Component = connect(
mapStateToProps,
mapDispatchToProps,
mergeProps,
{
pure: false,
}
)(injectStripe(_CardForm));
Install dependencies:
yarn install
Run the demo:
yarn run demo
Run the tests:
yarn run test
Build:
yarn run build
We use prettier for code formatting:
yarn run prettier
To update the ToC in the README if any of the headers changed:
yarn run doctoc
Checks:
yarn test
yarn run lint
yarn run flow
