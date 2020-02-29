Stripe's Checkout makes it almost too easy to take people's money. This should make it even easier if you're building a react application.
Get started by installing with npm
npm install react-stripe-checkout
Requires babel for compiling. If anyone is having issues with that, open an issue and I'll do my best to better document the build process.
There used to be a separate
.styl file and respective
.css output. These have been removed and are now written directly in js.
token and
stripeKey are the only required props,
everything else is optional as per the stripe docs. See Checkout
Docs. All props
go through simple validation and are passed to stripe checkout, they're
also documented in
StripeCheckout.js.
import React from 'react'
import StripeCheckout from 'react-stripe-checkout';
export default class TakeMoney extends React.Component {
onToken = (token) => {
fetch('/save-stripe-token', {
method: 'POST',
body: JSON.stringify(token),
}).then(response => {
response.json().then(data => {
alert(`We are in business, ${data.email}`);
});
});
}
// ...
render() {
return (
// ...
<StripeCheckout
token={this.onToken}
stripeKey="my_PUBLISHABLE_stripekey"
/>
)
}
}
This will give you a default Stripe-style button which looks like this:
<StripeCheckout
name="Three Comma Co." // the pop-in header title
description="Big Data Stuff" // the pop-in header subtitle
image="https://stripe.com/img/documentation/checkout/marketplace.png" // the pop-in header image (default none)
ComponentClass="div"
label="Buy the Thing" // text inside the Stripe button
panelLabel="Give Money" // prepended to the amount in the bottom pay button
amount={1000000} // cents
currency="USD"
stripeKey="..."
locale="zh"
email="info@vidhub.co"
// Note: Enabling either address option will give the user the ability to
// fill out both. Addresses are sent as a second parameter in the token callback.
shippingAddress
billingAddress={false}
// Note: enabling both zipCode checks and billing or shipping address will
// cause zipCheck to be pulled from billing address (set to shipping if none provided).
zipCode={false}
alipay // accept Alipay (default false)
bitcoin // accept Bitcoins (default false)
allowRememberMe // "Remember Me" option (default true)
token={this.onToken} // submit callback
opened={this.onOpened} // called when the checkout popin is opened (no IE6/7)
closed={this.onClosed} // called when the checkout popin is closed (no IE6/7)
// Note: `reconfigureOnUpdate` should be set to true IFF, for some reason
// you are using multiple stripe keys
reconfigureOnUpdate={false}
// Note: you can change the event to `onTouchTap`, `onClick`, `onTouchStart`
// useful if you're using React-Tap-Event-Plugin
triggerEvent="onTouchTap"
>
<button className="btn btn-primary">
Use your own child component, which gets wrapped in whatever
component you pass into as "ComponentClass" (defaults to span)
</button>
</StripeCheckout>
This was probably terribly written, I'll look at any PR coming my way.