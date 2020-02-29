React Stripe Checkout Component

Stripe's Checkout makes it almost too easy to take people's money. This should make it even easier if you're building a react application.

Installation

Get started by installing with npm

npm install react-stripe-checkout

Requires babel for compiling. If anyone is having issues with that, open an issue and I'll do my best to better document the build process.

Changes in version 2.0

There used to be a separate .styl file and respective .css output. These have been removed and are now written directly in js.

Requirements

token and stripeKey are the only required props, everything else is optional as per the stripe docs. See Checkout Docs. All props go through simple validation and are passed to stripe checkout, they're also documented in StripeCheckout.js .

import React from 'react' import StripeCheckout from 'react-stripe-checkout' ; export default class TakeMoney extends React . Component { onToken = ( token ) => { fetch( '/save-stripe-token' , { method : 'POST' , body : JSON .stringify(token), }).then( response => { response.json().then( data => { alert( `We are in business, ${data.email} ` ); }); }); } render() { return ( < StripeCheckout token = {this.onToken} stripeKey = "my_PUBLISHABLE_stripekey" /> ) } }

This will give you a default Stripe-style button which looks like this:

Send all the props!

<StripeCheckout name= "Three Comma Co." description= "Big Data Stuff" image= "https://stripe.com/img/documentation/checkout/marketplace.png" ComponentClass= "div" label= "Buy the Thing" panelLabel= "Give Money" amount={ 1000000 } currency= "USD" stripeKey= "..." locale= "zh" email= "info@vidhub.co" shippingAddress billingAddress={ false } zipCode={ false } alipay bitcoin allowRememberMe token={ this .onToken} opened={ this .onOpened} closed={ this .onClosed} reconfigureOnUpdate={ false } triggerEvent= "onTouchTap" > < button className = "btn btn-primary" > Use your own child component, which gets wrapped in whatever component you pass into as "ComponentClass" (defaults to span) </ button > </ StripeCheckout >

Other info

This was probably terribly written, I'll look at any PR coming my way.

Resources

