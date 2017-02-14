A higher order component that raises an error if a component is used with an unknown property. A property is considered unknown when it is not defined in the component propTypes declaration.

For an alternative that runs at the compilation time, read about the ESLint prop-types rule.

Error

The equivalent of the following console.warn message is produced when a component is used with an unknown property.

Using undefined property "foo". Define the missing property in "Test" component propTypes declaration.

Usage

You can decorate your component using react-strict-prop-types as a function, e.g.

import React from 'react' ; import StrictPropTypes from 'react-strict-prop-types' ; class Test extends React . Component { render () { return < div /> ; } } /** * @param {Function} Component * @param {StrictPropTypes~Options} options * @return {Function} */ export default StrictPropTypes(Test);

You can decorate your component using the ES7 decorators syntax, e.g.

import React from 'react' ; import StrictPropTypes from 'react-strict-prop-types' ; @StrictPropTypes() export default class extends React . Component { render () { return < div /> ; } }

Production Mode

react-strict-prop-types should not be used in production. One option to disable react-strict-prop-types in production is to use a custom wrapper, e.g.

import StrictPropTypes from 'react-strict-prop-types' ; export default (...args) => { if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ) { return args[ 0 ]; } return StrictPropTypes(...args); }

Options

Options are supplied as the second parameter to the StrictPropTypes function.

StrictPropTypes(Component, options);

or as a first parameter to the decorator:

@StrictPropTypes(options);

allowHTMLProps

Default: false .

Allows all HTML properties (including data-* and aria-* ).

allowSVGProps

Default: false .

Allows all SVG properties.

ESLint prop-types Rule

eslint-plugin-react prop-types rule is an alternative to react-strict-prop-types . The difference is:

prop-types react-strict-prop-types Runs during the compilation step. Runs during the runtime. Checks for references to undocumented properties inside of the component. Checks for undocumented properties being passed to the component.

eslint-plugin-react prop-types and react-strict-prop-types can be used together.

The biggest disadvantage of ESLint rule is that it will not produce a warning when propTypes is assigned an external object, e.g.