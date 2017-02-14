A higher order component that raises an error if a component is used with an unknown property. A property is considered unknown when it is not defined in the component
propTypes declaration.
For an alternative that runs at the compilation time, read about the ESLint
prop-types rule.
The equivalent of the following
console.warn message is produced when a component is used with an unknown property.
Using undefined property "foo". Define the missing property in "Test" component propTypes declaration.
/**
* @typedef StrictPropTypes~Options
* @see {@link https://github.com/gajus/react-strict-prop-types#options}
* @property {Boolean} allowHTMLProps
*/
You can decorate your component using
react-strict-prop-types as a function, e.g.
import React from 'react';
import StrictPropTypes from 'react-strict-prop-types';
class Test extends React.Component {
render () {
return <div />;
}
}
/**
* @param {Function} Component
* @param {StrictPropTypes~Options} options
* @return {Function}
*/
export default StrictPropTypes(Test);
You can decorate your component using the ES7 decorators syntax, e.g.
import React from 'react';
import StrictPropTypes from 'react-strict-prop-types';
/**
* @param {StrictPropTypes~Options} options
* @return {Function}
*/
@StrictPropTypes()
export default class extends React.Component {
render () {
return <div />;
}
}
react-strict-prop-types should not be used in production. One option to disable
react-strict-prop-types in production is to use a custom wrapper, e.g.
// my-strict-prop-types.js
import StrictPropTypes from 'react-strict-prop-types';
export default (...args) => {
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production') {
return args[0];
}
return StrictPropTypes(...args);
}
Options are supplied as the second parameter to the
StrictPropTypes function.
StrictPropTypes(Component, options);
or as a first parameter to the decorator:
@StrictPropTypes(options);
allowHTMLProps
Default:
false.
Allows all HTML properties (including
data-* and
aria-*).
allowSVGProps
Default:
false.
Allows all SVG properties.
prop-types Rule
eslint-plugin-react
prop-types rule is an alternative to
react-strict-prop-types. The difference is:
prop-types
react-strict-prop-types
|Runs during the compilation step.
|Runs during the runtime.
|Checks for references to undocumented properties inside of the component.
|Checks for undocumented properties being passed to the component.
eslint-plugin-react
prop-types and
react-strict-prop-types can be used together.
The biggest disadvantage of ESLint rule is that it will not produce a warning when
propTypes is assigned an external object, e.g.
import React from 'react';
import testPropTypes from './testPropTypes';
class Test extends React.Component {
static propTypes = testPropTypes;
render () {
return <div>{this.props.name}</div>
}
}