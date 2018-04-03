openbase logo
react-streetview

by András Kovács
1.1.1 (see all)

Google street view component for React.js

Readme

react-streetview

Simple React.js component for Google Street View

Demo & Examples

Live demo: elcsiga.github.io/react-streetview

Installation

The easiest way to use react-streetview is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, Webpack, etc).

npm install react-streetview --save

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/react-streetview.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

Usage

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import ReactStreetview from 'react-streetview';

class App extends React.Component {

    render() {
        // see https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript
        const googleMapsApiKey = 'YOUR_API_KEY';

        // see https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/3.exp/reference#StreetViewPanoramaOptions
        const streetViewPanoramaOptions = {
            position: {lat: 46.9171876, lng: 17.8951832},
            pov: {heading: 100, pitch: 0},
            zoom: 1
        };

        return (
            <div style={{
                width: '800px',
                height: '450px',
                backgroundColor: '#eeeeee'
            }}>
                <ReactStreetview
                    apiKey={googleMapsApiKey}
                    streetViewPanoramaOptions={streetViewPanoramaOptions}
                />
            </div>
        );
    }
}

ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('app'));

Development (src, lib and the build process)

To build the examples locally, run:

npm install
npm start

Then open localhost:8000 in a browser.

NOTE: The source code for the component is in src. A transpiled CommonJS version (generated with Babel) is available in lib for use with node.js, browserify and webpack. A UMD bundle is also built to dist, which can be included without the need for any build system.

To build, watch and serve the examples (which will also watch the component source), run npm start. If you just want to watch changes to src and rebuild lib, run npm run watch (this is useful if you are working with npm link).

License

MIT

