Simple React.js component for Google Street View
Live demo: elcsiga.github.io/react-streetview
The easiest way to use react-streetview is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, Webpack, etc).
npm install react-streetview --save
You can also use the standalone build by including
dist/react-streetview.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import ReactStreetview from 'react-streetview';
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
// see https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript
const googleMapsApiKey = 'YOUR_API_KEY';
// see https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/3.exp/reference#StreetViewPanoramaOptions
const streetViewPanoramaOptions = {
position: {lat: 46.9171876, lng: 17.8951832},
pov: {heading: 100, pitch: 0},
zoom: 1
};
return (
<div style={{
width: '800px',
height: '450px',
backgroundColor: '#eeeeee'
}}>
<ReactStreetview
apiKey={googleMapsApiKey}
streetViewPanoramaOptions={streetViewPanoramaOptions}
/>
</div>
);
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('app'));
src,
lib and the build process)
To build the examples locally, run:
npm install
npm start
Then open
localhost:8000 in a browser.
NOTE: The source code for the component is in
src. A transpiled CommonJS version (generated with Babel) is available in
lib for use with node.js, browserify and webpack. A UMD bundle is also built to
dist, which can be included without the need for any build system.
To build, watch and serve the examples (which will also watch the component source), run
npm start. If you just want to watch changes to
src and rebuild
lib, run
npm run watch (this is useful if you are working with
npm link).
MIT