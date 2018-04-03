Simple React.js component for Google Street View

Demo & Examples

Live demo: elcsiga.github.io/react-streetview

Installation

The easiest way to use react-streetview is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, Webpack, etc).

npm install react-streetview --save

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/react-streetview.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import ReactStreetview from 'react-streetview' ; class App extends React . Component { render() { const googleMapsApiKey = 'YOUR_API_KEY' ; const streetViewPanoramaOptions = { position : { lat : 46.9171876 , lng : 17.8951832 }, pov : { heading : 100 , pitch : 0 }, zoom : 1 }; return ( < div style = {{ width: ' 800px ', height: ' 450px ', backgroundColor: '# eeeeee ' }}> < ReactStreetview apiKey = {googleMapsApiKey} streetViewPanoramaOptions = {streetViewPanoramaOptions} /> </ div > ); } } ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('app'));

Development ( src , lib and the build process)

To build the examples locally, run:

npm install npm start

Then open localhost:8000 in a browser.

NOTE: The source code for the component is in src . A transpiled CommonJS version (generated with Babel) is available in lib for use with node.js, browserify and webpack. A UMD bundle is also built to dist , which can be included without the need for any build system.

To build, watch and serve the examples (which will also watch the component source), run npm start . If you just want to watch changes to src and rebuild lib , run npm run watch (this is useful if you are working with npm link ).

License

MIT