Install both
react-streams and
rxjs
npm i react-streams rxjs
react-streams enables you to stream from a source or props. The stream will pass through a
pipe and new values will often be pushed through by
plans.
<Stream source={}/> - A component that subscribes to a
source and streams values to children. The stream will pass through a
pipe.
<Stream source={source$}>
{values => <div>{values.message}</div>}
</Stream>
stream(source) - Creates a named component that subscribes to a
source and streams values to children. The stream will pass through a
pipe.
const MyStreamingComponent = stream(source$)
<MyStreamingComponent>
{(values)=> <div>{values.message}</div>}
</MyStreamingComponent>
<StreamProps/> - A component that streams props changes to children. Changes to props will pass through the
pipe and can be updated by
plans.
<StreamProps message={message}>
{values => <div>{values.message}</div>}
</StreamProps>
streamProps() - Create a named component that streams props changes to children. Changes to props will pass through the
pipe and can be updated by
plans.
const MyStreamingPropsComponent = streamProps()
<MyStreamingComponent message={message}>
{(values)=> <div>{values.message}</div>}
</MyStreamingComponent>
pipe
pipe is any operator (or
piped combination of operators) that you want to act on your stream. Pipes can be simple mappings or complex ajax requests with timing as long as they return a function that returns an object which matches the
children's arguments.
<StreamProps
message={message}
pipe={map(({ message }) => message + "!")}
>
{values => <div>{values.message}</div>}
</StreamProps>
plan to update
plan is a function that can be observed.
const update = plan()
from(update).subscribe(value => console.log(value))
update("Hello") //logs "Hello"
update("Friends") //logs "Friends"
Enough chit-chat, time for examples!
Play with Examples at codesandbox.io
<Stream/>
import React from "react"
import { Stream } from "react-streams"
import { of, pipe } from "rxjs"
import { delay, startWith } from "rxjs/operators"
const startWithAndDelay = (message, time) =>
pipe(
delay(time),
startWith({ message })
)
const message$ = of({ message: "Hello" })
export default () => (
<div>
<h2>Stream as a Component</h2>
<Stream
source={message$}
pipe={startWithAndDelay("Wait...", 500)}
>
{({ message }) => <div>{message}</div>}
</Stream>
<Stream
source={message$}
pipe={startWithAndDelay("Wait longer...", 3000)}
>
{({ message }) => <div>{message}</div>}
</Stream>
</div>
)
stream
import React from "react"
import { stream } from "react-streams"
import { interval } from "rxjs"
import { map } from "rxjs/operators"
const count$ = interval(250).pipe(
map(count => ({ count }))
)
const Counter = stream(count$)
export default () => (
<div>
<h2>Subscribe to a Stream</h2>
<Counter>
{({ count }) => <div>{count}</div>}
</Counter>
</div>
)
pipe
import React from "react"
import { stream } from "react-streams"
import { of } from "rxjs"
import { map } from "rxjs/operators"
const stream$ = of({ greeting: "Hello", name: "world" })
const mapToMessage = map(({ greeting, name }) => ({
message: `${greeting}, ${name}!`
}))
const Greeting = stream(stream$, mapToMessage)
export default () => (
<div>
<h2>Pipe Stream Values</h2>
<Greeting>
{({ message }) => <div>{message}</div>}
</Greeting>
</div>
)
streamProps
import React from "react"
import { streamProps } from "react-streams"
import { map } from "rxjs/operators"
const mapGreeting = map(({ greeting, name }) => ({
message: `${greeting}, ${name}!`
}))
const HelloWorld = streamProps(mapGreeting)
export default () => (
<div>
<h2>Stream Props to Children</h2>
<HelloWorld greeting="Hello" name="world">
{({ message }) => <div>{message}</div>}
</HelloWorld>
<HelloWorld greeting="Bonjour" name="John">
{({ message }) => <div>{message}</div>}
</HelloWorld>
</div>
)
import React from "react"
import { streamProps } from "react-streams"
import { pipe } from "rxjs"
import { ajax } from "rxjs/ajax"
import {
pluck,
switchMap,
startWith
} from "rxjs/operators"
const getTodo = pipe(
switchMap(({ url, id }) => ajax(`${url}/${id}`)),
pluck("response")
)
const Todo = streamProps(getTodo)
const url = process.env.DEV
? "/api/todos"
: "https://dandelion-bonsai.glitch.me/todos"
export default () => (
<div>
<h2>Ajax Demo</h2>
<Todo url={url} id={2}>
{({ text, id }) => (
<div>
{id}. {text}
</div>
)}
</Todo>
<Todo url={url} id={3}>
{({ text, id }) => (
<div>
{id}. {text}
</div>
)}
</Todo>
</div>
)
import React from "react"
import { Stream, StreamProps } from "react-streams"
import { map, filter } from "rxjs/operators"
import { interval } from "rxjs"
const count$ = interval(1000).pipe(
map(count => ({ count }))
)
const odds = filter(({ count }) => count % 2)
const evens = filter(({ count }) => !(count % 2))
export default () => (
<Stream source={count$}>
{({ count }) => (
<div style={{ padding: "2rem" }}>
<h2>
Stream with Nested StreamProps Components
</h2>
<StreamProps count={count}>
{({ count }) => <div>No filter: {count}</div>}
</StreamProps>
<StreamProps count={count} pipe={odds}>
{({ count }) => <div>Odds: {count}</div>}
</StreamProps>
<StreamProps count={count} pipe={evens}>
{({ count }) => <div>Evens: {count}</div>}
</StreamProps>
</div>
)}
</Stream>
)
plan
import React from "react"
import { StreamProps, plan } from "react-streams"
import { map, pluck } from "rxjs/operators"
const onChange = plan(
pluck("target", "value"),
map(message => ({ message }))
)
export default () => (
<div>
<h2>Update a Stream with Plans</h2>
<StreamProps message="Hello" plans={{ onChange }}>
{({ message, onChange }) => (
<div>
<input
id="input"
type="text"
onChange={onChange}
/>
<div id="message">{message}</div>
</div>
)}
</StreamProps>
</div>
)
scanPlans
import React from "react"
import {
scanPlans,
plan,
streamProps
} from "react-streams"
import { pipe } from "rxjs"
import { ajax } from "rxjs/ajax"
import {
debounceTime,
distinctUntilChanged,
map,
pluck
} from "rxjs/operators"
const handleInput = pipe(
pluck("target", "value"),
debounceTime(250),
distinctUntilChanged(),
/**
* map to a fn which returns an object, fn, or Observable (which returns an
* object, fn, or Observable)
*/
map(term => props => {
if (term.length < 2) return { people: [], term: "" }
return ajax(
`${props.url}?username_like=${term}`
).pipe(
pluck("response"),
map(people => ({
term,
people: people.slice(0, 10)
}))
)
})
)
const Typeahead = streamProps(
scanPlans({ onChange: plan(handleInput) })
)
const url = process.env.DEV
? "/api/people"
: "https://dandelion-bonsai.glitch.me/people"
export default () => (
<Typeahead url={url} people={[]}>
{({ term, people, onChange }) => (
<div>
<h2>Search a username: {term}</h2>
<input
type="text"
onChange={onChange}
placeholder="Type to seach"
autoFocus
/>
<ul>
{people.map(person => (
<li
key={person.id}
style={{ height: "25px" }}
>
<span>{person.username}</span>
<img
style={{ height: "100%" }}
src={person.avatar}
alt={person.username}
/>
</li>
))}
</ul>
</div>
)}
</Typeahead>
)
import React from "react"
import {
scanPlans,
plan,
streamProps
} from "react-streams"
import { map } from "rxjs/operators"
const onInc = plan(
map(() => state => ({ count: state.count + 2 }))
)
const onDec = plan(
map(() => state => ({ count: state.count - 2 }))
)
const onReset = plan(map(() => state => ({ count: 4 })))
const Counter = streamProps(
scanPlans({ onInc, onDec, onReset })
)
export default () => (
<Counter count={4}>
{({ count, onInc, onDec, onReset }) => (
<div>
<button
id="dec"
onClick={onDec}
aria-label="decrement"
>
-
</button>
<span id="count" aria-label="count">
{count}
</span>
<button
id="inc"
onClick={onInc}
aria-label="increment"
>
+
</button>
<button onClick={onReset} aria-label="reset">
Reset
</button>
</div>
)}
</Counter>
)