Installation

Install both react-streams and rxjs

npm i react-streams rxjs

About

react-streams enables you to stream from a source or props. The stream will pass through a pipe and new values will often be pushed through by plans .

Stream from sources

<Stream source={}/> - A component that subscribes to a source and streams values to children. The stream will pass through a pipe .

<Stream source={source$}> {values => < div > {values.message} </ div > } < /Stream>

stream(source) - Creates a named component that subscribes to a source and streams values to children. The stream will pass through a pipe .

const MyStreamingComponent = stream(source$) <MyStreamingComponent> {(values)=> < div > {values.message} </ div > } < /MyStreamingComponent>

Stream from props

<StreamProps/> - A component that streams props changes to children. Changes to props will pass through the pipe and can be updated by plans .

<StreamProps message={message}> {values => < div > {values.message} </ div > } < /StreamProps>

streamProps() - Create a named component that streams props changes to children. Changes to props will pass through the pipe and can be updated by plans .

const MyStreamingPropsComponent = streamProps() <MyStreamingComponent message={message}> {(values)=> < div > {values.message} </ div > } < /MyStreamingComponent>

Stream through pipe

pipe is any operator (or piped combination of operators) that you want to act on your stream. Pipes can be simple mappings or complex ajax requests with timing as long as they return a function that returns an object which matches the children 's arguments.

<StreamProps message={message} pipe={map( ( { message } ) => message + "!" )} > {values => < div > {values.message} </ div > } < /StreamProps>

plan is a function that can be observed.

const update = plan() from (update).subscribe( value => console .log(value)) update( "Hello" ) update( "Friends" )

Examples

Enough chit-chat, time for examples!

import React from "react" import { Stream } from "react-streams" import { of , pipe } from "rxjs" import { delay, startWith } from "rxjs/operators" const startWithAndDelay = ( message, time ) => pipe( delay(time), startWith({ message }) ) const message$ = of ({ message : "Hello" }) export default () => ( < div > < h2 > Stream as a Component </ h2 > < Stream source = {message$} pipe = {startWithAndDelay( " Wait... ", 500 )} > {({ message }) => < div > {message} </ div > } </ Stream > < Stream source = {message$} pipe = {startWithAndDelay( " Wait longer... ", 3000 )} > {({ message }) => < div > {message} </ div > } </ Stream > </ div > )

stream

import React from "react" import { stream } from "react-streams" import { interval } from "rxjs" import { map } from "rxjs/operators" const count$ = interval( 250 ).pipe( map( count => ({ count })) ) const Counter = stream(count$) export default () => ( < div > < h2 > Subscribe to a Stream </ h2 > < Counter > {({ count }) => < div > {count} </ div > } </ Counter > </ div > )

pipe

import React from "react" import { stream } from "react-streams" import { of } from "rxjs" import { map } from "rxjs/operators" const stream$ = of ({ greeting : "Hello" , name : "world" }) const mapToMessage = map( ( { greeting, name } ) => ({ message : ` ${greeting} , ${name} !` })) const Greeting = stream(stream$, mapToMessage) export default () => ( < div > < h2 > Pipe Stream Values </ h2 > < Greeting > {({ message }) => < div > {message} </ div > } </ Greeting > </ div > )

streamProps

import React from "react" import { streamProps } from "react-streams" import { map } from "rxjs/operators" const mapGreeting = map( ( { greeting, name } ) => ({ message : ` ${greeting} , ${name} !` })) const HelloWorld = streamProps(mapGreeting) export default () => ( < div > < h2 > Stream Props to Children </ h2 > < HelloWorld greeting = "Hello" name = "world" > {({ message }) => < div > {message} </ div > } </ HelloWorld > < HelloWorld greeting = "Bonjour" name = "John" > {({ message }) => < div > {message} </ div > } </ HelloWorld > </ div > )

Ajax

import React from "react" import { streamProps } from "react-streams" import { pipe } from "rxjs" import { ajax } from "rxjs/ajax" import { pluck, switchMap, startWith } from "rxjs/operators" const getTodo = pipe( switchMap( ( { url, id } ) => ajax( ` ${url} / ${id} ` )), pluck( "response" ) ) const Todo = streamProps(getTodo) const url = process.env.DEV ? "/api/todos" : "https://dandelion-bonsai.glitch.me/todos" export default () => ( < div > < h2 > Ajax Demo </ h2 > < Todo url = {url} id = {2} > {({ text, id }) => ( < div > {id}. {text} </ div > )} </ Todo > < Todo url = {url} id = {3} > {({ text, id }) => ( < div > {id}. {text} </ div > )} </ Todo > </ div > )

Nested Streams

import React from "react" import { Stream, StreamProps } from "react-streams" import { map, filter } from "rxjs/operators" import { interval } from "rxjs" const count$ = interval( 1000 ).pipe( map( count => ({ count })) ) const odds = filter( ( { count } ) => count % 2 ) const evens = filter( ( { count } ) => !(count % 2 )) export default () => ( < Stream source = {count$} > {({ count }) => ( < div style = {{ padding: " 2rem " }}> < h2 > Stream with Nested StreamProps Components </ h2 > < StreamProps count = {count} > {({ count }) => < div > No filter: {count} </ div > } </ StreamProps > < StreamProps count = {count} pipe = {odds} > {({ count }) => < div > Odds: {count} </ div > } </ StreamProps > < StreamProps count = {count} pipe = {evens} > {({ count }) => < div > Evens: {count} </ div > } </ StreamProps > </ div > )} </ Stream > )

Create a plan

import React from "react" import { StreamProps, plan } from "react-streams" import { map, pluck } from "rxjs/operators" const onChange = plan( pluck( "target" , "value" ), map( message => ({ message })) ) export default () => ( < div > < h2 > Update a Stream with Plans </ h2 > < StreamProps message = "Hello" plans = {{ onChange }}> {({ message, onChange }) => ( < div > < input id = "input" type = "text" onChange = {onChange} /> < div id = "message" > {message} </ div > </ div > )} </ StreamProps > </ div > )

scanPlans

import React from "react" import { scanPlans, plan, streamProps } from "react-streams" import { pipe } from "rxjs" import { ajax } from "rxjs/ajax" import { debounceTime, distinctUntilChanged, map, pluck } from "rxjs/operators" const handleInput = pipe( pluck( "target" , "value" ), debounceTime( 250 ), distinctUntilChanged(), map( term => props => { if (term.length < 2 ) return { people : [], term : "" } return ajax( ` ${props.url} ?username_like= ${term} ` ).pipe( pluck( "response" ), map( people => ({ term, people : people.slice( 0 , 10 ) })) ) }) ) const Typeahead = streamProps( scanPlans({ onChange : plan(handleInput) }) ) const url = process.env.DEV ? "/api/people" : "https://dandelion-bonsai.glitch.me/people" export default () => ( <Typeahead url={url} people={[]}> {({ term, people, onChange }) => ( <div> <h2>Search a username: {term}</h2> <input type="text" onChange={onChange} placeholder="Type to seach" autoFocus /> <ul> {people.map(person => ( <li key={person.id} style={{ height: "25px" }} > <span>{person.username}</span> <img style={{ height: "100%" }} src={person.avatar} alt={person.username} /> </li> ))} </ul> </div> )} </Typeahead> )

Counter Demo

