rsd

react-storybook-decorator-background

by Jake Lazaroff
1.0.5 (see all)

Background colors for your React Storybook

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

652

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Storybook

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-storybook-decorator-background

Background colors for your React Storybook.

npm

Preview your React components on different background colors.

Installation

npm install --save-dev react-storybook-decorator-background

Usage

react-storybook-decorator-background is a React Storybook decorator:

import { configure, addDecorator } from '@kadira/storybook';
import backgroundColor from 'react-storybook-decorator-background';

addDecorator(backgroundColor(['#ffffff', '#000000']));

configure(() => {
  // ...
}, module);

When you call backgroundColor with a list of hex codes, it'll create the swatches in that order on the bottom right of the story preview. The first color in the list will be the default background color.

If you'd rather the React component than the decorator function:

import { configure, addDecorator } from '@kadira/storybook';
import { BackgroundColor } from 'react-storybook-decorator-background';

addDecorator(story => <BackgroundColor colors={['#ffffff', '#000000']} story={story} />);

configure(() => {
  // ...
}, module);

