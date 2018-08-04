Given possible values for each prop, renders your component with all combinations of prop values. Useful for finding edge cases or just seeing all component states at once.
Install it:
npm i -D react-storybook-addon-props-combinations
Then set the addon in your
.storybook/config.js:
import { configure } from '@storybook/react'
import { setDefaults } from 'react-storybook-addon-props-combinations'
setDefaults({
// overwrite global defaults here
})
configure(() => {
// ...
}, module)
import React from 'react';
import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react';
import { action } from '@storybook/addon-actions';
import withPropsCombinations from 'react-storybook-addon-props-combinations'
import YourComponent from './somewhere'
storiesOf('Basics', module)
.add('Standard usage', withPropsCombinations(
// provide your component
YourComponent,
// and an object with the shape
// {propName: arrayOfPossiblevalues}
{
disabled: [false, true],
onClick: [action('clicked')],
children: ['hello world', <b>some elements</b>]
}
))
Options can be provided as 4th argument to
addWithPropsCombinations or set globally using
setDefaults.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Storybooks
CombinationRenderer
Component
|default renderer
|A component that renders a single props combination for your component. Receives
Component,
props and
options as props.
|Source, Demo
combinationsModifier
function
x => x
|A function that takes an array of generated prop combinations, does something with it (adds new combinations, removes or modifies some of existing ones, etc), and returns that modified array. See included combination modifiers below.
|Source, Demo
mustProvideAllProps
boolean
false
|Ensures that possible values are provided for all props listed in propTypes.
|Source, Demo
showSource
boolean
true
|Toggles rendering of sample source for each combination.
|Source, Demo
style
object
{}
|Optional styling for wrapping div of each rendered combination
The following combination modifiers are included by default. If you'd like to expand this list, PRs are welcome!
|Name
|Description
withOneOfBool
|Takes an array of property names and adds more combination with one of these props set to true.
For example, if we had
[{ label: 'my button' }],
withOneOfBool(['small', 'big']) will add
{ label: 'my button', small: true } and
{ label: 'my button', big: true }.
See this story for a more detailed example.