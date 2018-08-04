Props Combinations addon for React Storybook

Given possible values for each prop, renders your component with all combinations of prop values. Useful for finding edge cases or just seeing all component states at once.

Installation

Install it:

npm i -D react-storybook-addon-props-combinations

Then set the addon in your .storybook/config.js :

import { configure } from '@storybook/react' import { setDefaults } from 'react-storybook-addon-props-combinations' setDefaults({ }) configure( () => { }, module )

Basic usage

import React from 'react' ; import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react' ; import { action } from '@storybook/addon-actions' ; import withPropsCombinations from 'react-storybook-addon-props-combinations' import YourComponent from './somewhere' storiesOf( 'Basics' , module ) .add( 'Standard usage' , withPropsCombinations( YourComponent, { disabled : [ false , true ], onClick : [action( 'clicked' )], children : [ 'hello world' , <b>some elements< /b>] } ))

Options

Options can be provided as 4th argument to addWithPropsCombinations or set globally using setDefaults .

Name Type Default Description Storybooks CombinationRenderer Component default renderer A component that renders a single props combination for your component. Receives Component , props and options as props. Source, Demo combinationsModifier function x => x A function that takes an array of generated prop combinations, does something with it (adds new combinations, removes or modifies some of existing ones, etc), and returns that modified array. See included combination modifiers below. Source, Demo mustProvideAllProps boolean false Ensures that possible values are provided for all props listed in propTypes. Source, Demo showSource boolean true Toggles rendering of sample source for each combination. Source, Demo style object {} Optional styling for wrapping div of each rendered combination

Included Combination Modifiers

The following combination modifiers are included by default. If you'd like to expand this list, PRs are welcome!