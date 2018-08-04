openbase logo
rsa

react-storybook-addon-props-combinations

by Evgeny Kochetkov
1.1.0 (see all)

Given possible values for each prop, renders your component with all combinations of prop values.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.1K

GitHub Stars

133

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Storybook

Readme

npm version npm Build Status

Props Combinations addon for React Storybook

Given possible values for each prop, renders your component with all combinations of prop values. Useful for finding edge cases or just seeing all component states at once.

Live storybook demo

Installation

Install it:

npm i -D react-storybook-addon-props-combinations

Then set the addon in your .storybook/config.js:

import { configure } from '@storybook/react'

import { setDefaults } from 'react-storybook-addon-props-combinations'

setDefaults({
  // overwrite global defaults here
})

configure(() => {
  // ...
}, module)

Basic usage

import React from 'react';
import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react';
import { action } from '@storybook/addon-actions';

import withPropsCombinations from 'react-storybook-addon-props-combinations'

import YourComponent from './somewhere'

storiesOf('Basics', module)
  .add('Standard usage', withPropsCombinations(
    // provide your component
    YourComponent,
    // and an object with the shape
    // {propName: arrayOfPossiblevalues}
    {
      disabled: [false, true],
      onClick: [action('clicked')],
      children: ['hello world', <b>some elements</b>]
    }
  ))

Options

Options can be provided as 4th argument to addWithPropsCombinations or set globally using setDefaults.

NameTypeDefaultDescriptionStorybooks
CombinationRendererComponentdefault rendererA component that renders a single props combination for your component. Receives Component, props and options as props.Source, Demo
combinationsModifierfunctionx => xA function that takes an array of generated prop combinations, does something with it (adds new combinations, removes or modifies some of existing ones, etc), and returns that modified array. See included combination modifiers below.Source, Demo
mustProvideAllPropsbooleanfalseEnsures that possible values are provided for all props listed in propTypes.Source, Demo
showSourcebooleantrueToggles rendering of sample source for each combination.Source, Demo
styleobject{}Optional styling for wrapping div of each rendered combination

Included Combination Modifiers

The following combination modifiers are included by default. If you'd like to expand this list, PRs are welcome!

NameDescription
withOneOfBoolTakes an array of property names and adds more combination with one of these props set to true.
For example, if we had [{ label: 'my button' }], withOneOfBool(['small', 'big']) will add { label: 'my button', small: true } and { label: 'my button', big: true }.
See this story for a more detailed example.

