A React Storybook i18n addon to see component stories under different locales.
Assuming you have
@kadira/storybookand
react-intlinstalled.
npm install --save-dev react-storybook-addon-intl
./.storybook/config.js).
import { configure, setAddon } from '@kadira/storybook';
import IntlAddon from 'react-storybook-addon-intl';
setAddon(IntlAddon); // set addon
// the rest configuration goes here
const loadStories = () => {
// tell storybook how to load stories
};
configure(loadStories, module);
addWithIntl method.
import { storiesOf } from '@kadira/storybook';
// Lets say Button is using react-intl component FormattedMessage
// to display localized caption.
import Button from './Button';
// add locale data for every locale you are going to use
import { addLocaleData } from 'react-intl';
import ru from 'react-intl/locale-data/ru';
addLocaleData(ru);
storiesOf('Button', module)
.addWithIntl('Localizable Button', () => (<Button />), {
'ru-RU': { 'button.caption': 'Нажми меня! (ru-RU)' },
/* ... */
});
Take a look at this example to learn more.