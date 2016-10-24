openbase logo
React Storybook Intl Addon

React Storybook Intl Addon

A React Storybook i18n addon to see component stories under different locales.

Demo

Usage

Assuming you have @kadira/storybook and react-intl installed.

  • Install module using npm.
npm install --save-dev react-storybook-addon-intl
  • Add addon inside storybook config file (./.storybook/config.js).
import { configure, setAddon } from '@kadira/storybook';
import IntlAddon from 'react-storybook-addon-intl';

setAddon(IntlAddon); // set addon

// the rest configuration goes here
const loadStories = () => {
  // tell storybook how to load stories
};

configure(loadStories, module);
  • Tell stories using addWithIntl method.
import { storiesOf } from '@kadira/storybook';

// Lets say Button is using react-intl component FormattedMessage
// to display localized caption.
import Button from './Button';

// add locale data for every locale you are going to use
import { addLocaleData } from 'react-intl';
import ru from 'react-intl/locale-data/ru';
addLocaleData(ru);


storiesOf('Button', module)
  .addWithIntl('Localizable Button', () => (<Button />), {
    'ru-RU': { 'button.caption': 'Нажми меня! (ru-RU)' },
    /* ... */
  });

Take a look at this example to learn more.

