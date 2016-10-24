React Storybook Intl Addon

A React Storybook i18n addon to see component stories under different locales.

Usage

Assuming you have @kadira/storybook and react-intl installed.

Install module using npm.

npm install --save-dev react-storybook-addon-intl

Add addon inside storybook config file ( ./.storybook/config.js ).

import { configure, setAddon } from '@kadira/storybook' ; import IntlAddon from 'react-storybook-addon-intl' ; setAddon(IntlAddon); const loadStories = () => { }; configure(loadStories, module );

Tell stories using addWithIntl method.

import { storiesOf } from '@kadira/storybook' ; import Button from './Button' ; import { addLocaleData } from 'react-intl' ; import ru from 'react-intl/locale-data/ru' ; addLocaleData(ru); storiesOf( 'Button' , module ) .addWithIntl( 'Localizable Button' , () => ( < Button /> ), { 'ru-RU': { 'button.caption': 'Нажми меня! (ru-RU)' }, /* ... */ });