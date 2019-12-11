React Storybook Chapters Addon

React Storybook Chapters addon allows showcasing of multiple components within a story by breaking it down into smaller categories (chapters) and subcategories (sections) for more organizational goodness.

Using the addon, a story can consist of multiple chapters and a chapter consists of multiple sections. Each section can render a block of code, which typically used to showcase one component or a particular state of a component.

Chapters can be used to group related components together, or show varying states of a component. Each chapter comes with a Chapter Title, Chapter Subtitle, Chapter Info and a list of Sections. Simply omit any of them to hide them from rendering.

Each section comes with a Section Title, Section Subtitle, Section Info.

This addon was modified from react-storybook-addon-info and uses some of the component code from there.

Usage

Install the following npm module:

npm install --save-dev react-storybook-addon-chapters

Then set the addon in the place you configure storybook like this:

import React from 'react' ; import { configure, setAddon } from '@storybook/react' ; import chaptersAddon from 'react-storybook-addon-chapters' ; setAddon(chaptersAddon); configure( function ( ) { ... }, module );

To turn off the default styles add:

setDefaults({ sectionOptions : { useTheme : false }});

All rendered components have a specified class. With the 'useTheme' set to false you should have no problem styling your chapters.

Then create your stories with the .addWithChapters API.

import React from 'react' ; import Button from './Button' ; import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react' ; storiesOf( 'Addon Chapters' ) .addWithChapters( 'Story With Chapters' , { subtitle : <Optional story subtitle>, info: <Optional story info>, chapters: [ // List of chapters. Refer to Configuration Format section. { title: <Optional chapter title>, subtitle: <Optional chapter subtitle>, info: <Optional chapter info>, sections: [ // List of sections. { title: <Optional section title>, subtitle: <Optional section subtitle>, info: <Optional section info>, sectionFn: () => (<Button label="My Button" onClick={() => { alert('Hello World!'); }}/>), options: { showSource: true, allowSourceToggling: true, showPropTables: true, allowPropTablesToggling: true, }, }, ... ], }, ... ] } );

Have a look at this example stories to learn more about the addWithChapters API.

Global options

To configure default options for all chapter sections ( section.options ), use setDefaults in .storybook/config.js .

import React from 'react' ; import { configure, setAddon } from '@storybook/react' ; import chaptersAddon, { setDefaults } from 'react-storybook-addon-chapters' ; setDefaults({ sectionOptions : { showSource : true , allowSourceToggling : true , showPropTables : false , allowPropTablesToggling : true , decorator : story => ( < div > {story()} </ div > ), } }); setAddon(chaptersAddon); configure( function ( ) { ... }, module );

Configuration Format

Story

Key Description Type Default subtitle Story subtitle String - info Additional information for the story String (markdown) - chapters An array of Chapter objects Array -

Chapter

Key Description Type Default title Chapter title String - subtitle Chapter subtitle String - info Additional information for the chapter String (markdown) - sections An array of Section objects Array -

Section

Key Description Type Default title Section title String - subtitle Section subtitle String - info Additional information for the section String (markdown) - sectionFn A function that returns a React component to be displayed Function - options A configuration object for this section. Refer to the next few rows for the keys Object - options.showSource Display the component's source Boolean True options.allowSourceToggling Allow showing/hiding of the component's source Boolean True options.showPropTables Display the component's propTypes Boolean False options.allowPropTablesToggling Allow showing/hiding of the component's propTypes Boolean True options.decorator An optional decorator function that will be used for rendering the component in section Function -

The FAQ

Components lose their names on static build