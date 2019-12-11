openbase logo
react-storybook-addon-chapters

by Checkfront
3.1.7 (see all)

📒 Showcase multiple React components within a story

Overview

2.4K

GitHub Stars

151

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Storybook

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Storybook Chapters Addon

React Storybook Chapters addon allows showcasing of multiple components within a story by breaking it down into smaller categories (chapters) and subcategories (sections) for more organizational goodness.

Using the addon, a story can consist of multiple chapters and a chapter consists of multiple sections. Each section can render a block of code, which typically used to showcase one component or a particular state of a component.

Chapters can be used to group related components together, or show varying states of a component. Each chapter comes with a Chapter Title, Chapter Subtitle, Chapter Info and a list of Sections. Simply omit any of them to hide them from rendering.

Each section comes with a Section Title, Section Subtitle, Section Info.

This addon was modified from react-storybook-addon-info and uses some of the component code from there.

React Storybook Screenshot

Usage

Install the following npm module:

npm install --save-dev react-storybook-addon-chapters

Then set the addon in the place you configure storybook like this:

import React from 'react';
import { configure, setAddon } from '@storybook/react';
import chaptersAddon from 'react-storybook-addon-chapters';

setAddon(chaptersAddon);

configure(function () {
  ...
}, module);

To turn off the default styles add:


setDefaults({sectionOptions: {useTheme: false}});

All rendered components have a specified class. With the 'useTheme' set to false you should have no problem styling your chapters.

Then create your stories with the .addWithChapters API.

import React from 'react';
import Button from './Button';
import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react';

storiesOf('Addon Chapters')
  .addWithChapters(
    'Story With Chapters',
    {
      subtitle: <Optional story subtitle>,
      info: <Optional story info>,
      chapters: [
        // List of chapters. Refer to Configuration Format section.
        {
          title: <Optional chapter title>,
          subtitle: <Optional chapter subtitle>,
          info: <Optional chapter info>,
          sections: [
            // List of sections.
            {
              title: <Optional section title>,
              subtitle: <Optional section subtitle>,
              info: <Optional section info>,
              sectionFn: () => (<Button label="My Button" onClick={() => { alert('Hello World!'); }}/>),
              options: {
                showSource: true,
                allowSourceToggling: true,
                showPropTables: true,
                allowPropTablesToggling: true,
              },
            },
            ...
          ],
        },
        ...
      ]
    }
  );

Have a look at this example stories to learn more about the addWithChapters API.

Global options

To configure default options for all chapter sections (section.options), use setDefaults in .storybook/config.js . 

import React from 'react';
import { configure, setAddon } from '@storybook/react';
import chaptersAddon, { setDefaults } from 'react-storybook-addon-chapters';

// optionally override defaults
setDefaults({
  sectionOptions: {
    showSource: true,
    allowSourceToggling: true,
    showPropTables: false,
    allowPropTablesToggling: true,
    decorator: story => (<div>{story()}</div>),
  }
});
setAddon(chaptersAddon);

configure(function () {
  ...
}, module);

Configuration Format

Story

KeyDescriptionTypeDefault
subtitleStory subtitleString-
infoAdditional information for the storyString (markdown)-
chaptersAn array of Chapter objectsArray-

Chapter

KeyDescriptionTypeDefault
titleChapter titleString-
subtitleChapter subtitleString-
infoAdditional information for the chapterString (markdown)-
sectionsAn array of Section objectsArray-

Section

KeyDescriptionTypeDefault
titleSection titleString-
subtitleSection subtitleString-
infoAdditional information for the sectionString (markdown)-
sectionFnA function that returns a React component to be displayedFunction-
optionsA configuration object for this section. Refer to the next few rows for the keysObject-
options.showSourceDisplay the component's sourceBooleanTrue
options.allowSourceTogglingAllow showing/hiding of the component's sourceBooleanTrue
options.showPropTablesDisplay the component's propTypesBooleanFalse
options.allowPropTablesTogglingAllow showing/hiding of the component's propTypesBooleanTrue
options.decoratorAn optional decorator function that will be used for rendering the component in sectionFunction-

The FAQ

Components lose their names on static build

Component names also get minified with other javascript code when building for production. When creating components, set the displayName static property to show the correct component name on static builds.

Alternatives

@storybook/react📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
359
Top Feedback
26Great Documentation
20Highly Customizable
17Performant
@react-theming/storybook-addonDevelop themable components with Emotion/Styled Components/Material-UI with help of Storybook & React Theming
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers
storybook-addon-material-uiAddon for storybook wich wrap material-ui components into MuiThemeProvider. :page_with_curl: This helps and simplifies development of material-ui based components.
GitHub Stars
554
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@storybook/addon-devkitAddon Development Kit for Storybook
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@storybook/addon-backgrounds📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
2M
@storybook/addon-jest📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
53K
See 34 Alternatives

