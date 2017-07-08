Getting Started

npm i --save @storybook/addon-backgrounds

Then create a file called addons.js in your storybook config.

Add following content to it:

import '@storybook/addon-backgrounds/register' ;

Then write your stories like this:

import React from 'react' ; import { storiesOf } from "@storybook/react" ; import backgrounds from "@storybook/addon-backgrounds" ; storiesOf( "Button" , module ) .addDecorator(backgrounds([ { name : "twitter" , value : "#00aced" , default : true }, { name : "facebook" , value : "#3b5998" }, ])) .add( "with text" , () => < button > Click me </ button > );

Development

This project is built using typescript and is tested with jest. To get started, clone this repo and run the following command:

$ npm install

To run the project locally, run:

$ npm run storybook

To test the project run: