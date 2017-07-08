openbase logo
react-storybook-addon-backgrounds

by storybook-eol
0.0.7 (see all)

REPO/PACKAGE MOVED - A Storybook addon to customize the background of your preview

Overview

96

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

addon-backgrounds

React Storybook Screenshot

Getting Started

npm i --save @storybook/addon-backgrounds

Then create a file called addons.js in your storybook config.

Add following content to it:

import '@storybook/addon-backgrounds/register';

Then write your stories like this:

import React from 'react';
import { storiesOf } from "@storybook/react";
import backgrounds from "@storybook/addon-backgrounds";

storiesOf("Button", module)
  .addDecorator(backgrounds([
    { name: "twitter", value: "#00aced", default: true },
    { name: "facebook", value: "#3b5998" },
  ]))
  .add("with text", () => <button>Click me</button>);

Development

This project is built using typescript and is tested with jest. To get started, clone this repo and run the following command:

$ npm install # install node deps

To run the project locally, run:

$ npm run storybook # for storybook testing
# (coming soon) $ npm run test-watch # for testing

To test the project run:

$ npm test

