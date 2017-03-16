Stormpath is Joining Okta
We are incredibly excited to announce that Stormpath is joining forces with Okta. Please visit the Migration FAQ for a detailed look at what this means for Stormpath users.
We're available to answer all questions at support@stormpath.com.
What does this mean for developers who are using this library?
If you're already using this library, here's what you need to know:
- We will be providing a data migration tool, allowing you to move your data
from your Stormpath tenant to a new Okta organization.
- We will be patching some of our framework integrations to work with Okta. Please
see the Migration FAQ for a list of which frameworks we will support.
- This library will continue to work with a patched framework integration, if
the feature you are using will be supported. Again please see the Migration FAQ
for the feature support matrix.
- If you are using this library with the Stormpath Client API, you will need to
switch over to one of our server-side framework integrations because the Stormpath
Client API will be shut down.
README
If you are actively using this library, you can find the readme in OLD-README.md.
It is not possible to register for new Stormpath tenants at this time, so you must
already have a Stormpath tenant if you wish to use this library during the migration
period.
License
Apache 2.0, see LICENSE.