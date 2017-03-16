Stormpath is Joining Okta

We are incredibly excited to announce that Stormpath is joining forces with Okta. Please visit the Migration FAQ for a detailed look at what this means for Stormpath users.

We're available to answer all questions at support@stormpath.com.

What does this mean for developers who are using this library?

If you're already using this library, here's what you need to know:

We will be providing a data migration tool, allowing you to move your data from your Stormpath tenant to a new Okta organization.

We will be patching some of our framework integrations to work with Okta. Please see the Migration FAQ for a list of which frameworks we will support.

This library will continue to work with a patched framework integration, if the feature you are using will be supported. Again please see the Migration FAQ for the feature support matrix.

If you are using this library with the Stormpath Client API, you will need to switch over to one of our server-side framework integrations because the Stormpath Client API will be shut down.

README

If you are actively using this library, you can find the readme in OLD-README.md. It is not possible to register for new Stormpath tenants at this time, so you must already have a Stormpath tenant if you wish to use this library during the migration period.

License

Apache 2.0, see LICENSE.