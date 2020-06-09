Custom React hooks for keeping application state in sync with
localStorage or
sessionStorage.
📖 Familiar API. You already know how to use this library! Replace
useState and
useReducer hooks with the ones in this library and get persistent state for free.
✨ Fully featured. Automatically stringifies and parses values coming and going to storage, keeps state in sync between tabs by listening to storage events and handles non-straightforward use cases correctly.
⚡ Tiny and fast. Less than 700 bytes gzipped, enforced with
size-limit. No external dependencies. Only reads from storage when necessary and writes to storage after rendering.
🔠 Completely typed. Written in TypeScript. Type definitions included and verified with
tsd.
💪 Backed by tests. Full coverage of the API.
You need to use version 16.8.0 or greater of React, since that's the first one to include hooks. If you still need to create your application, Create React App is the officially supported way.
Add the package to your React project:
npm install --save react-storage-hooks
Or with yarn:
yarn add react-storage-hooks
The
useStorageState and
useStorageReducer hooks included in this library work like
useState and
useReducer. The only but important differences are:
Storage object (
localStorage or
sessionStorage) and storage key.
undefined, and will be updated with
Error objects thrown by
Storage.setItem. However the hook will keep updating state even if new values fail to be written to storage, to ensure that your application doesn't break.
useStorageState
import React from 'react';
import { useStorageState } from 'react-storage-hooks';
function StateCounter() {
const [count, setCount, writeError] = useStorageState(
localStorage,
'state-counter',
0
);
return (
<>
<p>You clicked {count} times</p>
<button onClick={() => setCount(count + 1)}>+</button>
<button onClick={() => setCount(count - 1)}>-</button>
{writeError && (
<pre>Cannot write to localStorage: {writeError.message}</pre>
)}
</>
);
}
function useStorageState<S>(
storage: Storage,
key: string,
defaultState?: S | (() => S)
): [S, React.Dispatch<React.SetStateAction<S>>, Error | undefined];
useStorageReducer
import React from 'react';
import { useStorageReducer } from 'react-storage-hooks';
function reducer(state, action) {
switch (action.type) {
case 'inc':
return { count: state.count + 1 };
case 'dec':
return { count: state.count - 1 };
default:
return state;
}
}
function ReducerCounter() {
const [state, dispatch, writeError] = useStorageReducer(
localStorage,
'reducer-counter',
reducer,
{ count: 0 }
);
return (
<>
<p>You clicked {state.count} times</p>
<button onClick={() => dispatch({ type: 'inc' })}>+</button>
<button onClick={() => dispatch({ type: 'dec' })}>-</button>
{writeError && (
<pre>Cannot write to localStorage: {writeError.message}</pre>
)}
</>
);
}
function useStorageReducer<S, A>(
storage: Storage,
key: string,
reducer: React.Reducer<S, A>,
defaultState: S
): [S, React.Dispatch<A>, Error | undefined];
function useStorageReducer<S, A, I>(
storage: Storage,
key: string,
reducer: React.Reducer<S, A>,
defaultInitialArg: I,
defaultInit: (defaultInitialArg: I) => S
): [S, React.Dispatch<A>, Error | undefined];
The
storage parameter of the hooks can be any object that implements the
getItem,
setItem and
removeItem methods of the
Storage interface. Keep in mind that storage values will be automatically serialized and parsed before and after calling these methods.
interface Storage {
getItem(key: string): string | null;
setItem(key: string, value: string): void;
removeItem(key: string): void;
}
This library checks for the existence of the
window object and even has some tests in a node-like environment. However in your server code you will need to provide a storage object to the hooks that works server-side. A simple solution is to use a dummy object like this:
const dummyStorage = {
getItem: () => null,
setItem: () => {},
removeItem: () => {},
};
The important bit here is to have the
getItem method return
null, so that the default state parameters of the hooks get applied as initial state.
If you're using a few hooks in your application with the same type of storage, it might bother you to have to specify the storage object all the time. To alleviate this, you can write a custom hook like this:
import { useStorageState } from 'react-storage-hooks';
export function useLocalStorageState(...args) {
return useStorageState(localStorage, ...args);
}
And then use it in your components:
import { useLocalStorageState } from './my-hooks';
function Counter() {
const [count, setCount] = useLocalStorageState('counter', 0);
// Rest of the component
}
Install development dependencies:
npm install
To set up the examples:
npm run examples:setup
To start a server with the examples in watch mode (reloads whenever examples or library code change):
npm run examples:watch
Run tests:
npm test
Run tests in watch mode:
npm run test:watch
See code coverage information:
npm run test:coverage
Go to the
master branch:
git checkout master
Bump the version number:
npm version [major | minor | patch]
Run the release script:
npm run release
All code quality checks will run, the tagged commit generated by
npm version will be pushed and Travis CI will publish the new package version to the npm registry.
This library is MIT licensed.