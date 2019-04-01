A Stopwatch Component built on top of React.

Installation

First, install the component:

yarn add react-stopwatch

or

npm install react-stopwatch --save

Usage

import * as React from 'react' ; import ReactStopwatch from 'react-stopwatch' ; const Stopwatch = () => ( < ReactStopwatch seconds = {0} minutes = {0} hours = {0} limit = "00:00:10" onChange = {({ hours , minutes , seconds }) => { // do something }} onCallback={() => console.log('Finish')} render={({ formatted, hours, minutes, seconds }) => { return ( < div > < p > Formatted: { formatted } </ p > < p > Hours: { hours } </ p > < p > Minutes: { minutes } </ p > < p > Seconds: { seconds } </ p > </ div > ); }} /> ); export default Stopwatch;

Properties

seconds : Integer. Needs to be between 0 >= seconds <= 60 . (Required)

: Integer. Needs to be between . (Required) minutes : Integer. Needs to be between 0 >= minutes <= 60 . (Required)

: Integer. Needs to be between . (Required) hours : Integer. Needs to be 0 >= hours . (Required)

: Integer. Needs to be . (Required) limit : String. Need to have the following format XX:XX:XX . (Optional)

: String. Need to have the following format . (Optional) withLoop : Boolean. If it is true when the watch is equal to limit , it makes a loop. (Optional)

: Boolean. If it is when the watch is equal to , it makes a loop. (Optional) autoStart : Boolean. Start counting time. Default: true (Optional)

: Boolean. Start counting time. Default: true (Optional) onCallback : Function. If you need to do something when the watch is equal to limit . (Optional)

: Function. If you need to do something when the watch is equal to . (Optional) onChange : Function. It returns the values each second. (Optional)

License

MIT license. Copyright © 2018.