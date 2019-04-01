A Stopwatch Component built on top of React.
First, install the component:
yarn add react-stopwatch
or
npm install react-stopwatch --save
import * as React from 'react';
import ReactStopwatch from 'react-stopwatch';
const Stopwatch = () => (
<ReactStopwatch
seconds={0}
minutes={0}
hours={0}
limit="00:00:10"
onChange={({ hours, minutes, seconds }) => {
// do something
}}
onCallback={() => console.log('Finish')}
render={({ formatted, hours, minutes, seconds }) => {
return (
<div>
<p>
Formatted: { formatted }
</p>
<p>
Hours: { hours }
</p>
<p>
Minutes: { minutes }
</p>
<p>
Seconds: { seconds }
</p>
</div>
);
}}
/>
);
export default Stopwatch;
seconds: Integer. Needs to be between
0 >= seconds <= 60. (Required)
minutes: Integer. Needs to be between
0 >= minutes <= 60. (Required)
hours: Integer. Needs to be
0 >= hours. (Required)
limit: String. Need to have the following format
XX:XX:XX. (Optional)
withLoop: Boolean. If it is
true when the watch is equal to
limit, it makes a loop. (Optional)
autoStart: Boolean. Start counting time. Default: true (Optional)
onCallback: Function. If you need to do something when the watch is equal to
limit. (Optional)
onChange: Function. It returns the values each second. (Optional)
MIT license. Copyright © 2018.