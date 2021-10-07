openbase logo
react-stomp

by Vishal Raj
5.1.0

React websocket component for STOMP protocol over SockJs

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.7K

GitHub Stars

120

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-stomp

Build Status Coverage Status License js-standard-style

React component for SockJS-client with STOMP messaging protocol.

Installation

npm install --save react-stomp

Example Usage

import React from 'react';
import SockJsClient from 'react-stomp';

class SampleComponent extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
  }

  sendMessage = (msg) => {
    this.clientRef.sendMessage('/topics/all', msg);
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <SockJsClient url='http://localhost:8080/ws' topics={['/topics/all']}
            onMessage={(msg) => { console.log(msg); }}
            ref={ (client) => { this.clientRef = client }} />
      </div>
    );
  }
}

Demonstration

https://react-websocket.herokuapp.com/index

A working implementation using Spring Boot and react-talk can be found at https://github.com/lahsivjar/spring-websocket-template/tree/master/with-sockjs

API Docs

Auto generated docs available here.

Issues

Report any issues or bugs to https://github.com/lahsivjar/react-stomp/issues

Changelog

5.1.0

  • Fix subscribeHeaders corruption when subscribing to multiple topics
  • Minor upgrades:
    • sinon
    • nyc
    • acorn
    • websocket-extensions
    • handlebars
    • lodash
    • sockjs-client
    • highlightjs
    • ini

5.0.0

  • Update react from 16.6.3 to 16.13.0
  • Fix deprecation of componentWillReceiveProps

4.3.0

  • Update handlebar dependency

4.2.0

  • Add onConnectFailure callback
  • Upgrade babel to babel7

4.1.1

  • [BugFix #96] Remove array slice of subscribe headers

4.1.0

  • Update react from 16.5.0 to 16.6.3
  • Update react-dom from 16.5.0 to 16.6.3
  • [PR #93] Use STOMP message frame to find correct topic

4.0.0

  • Improve test coverage
  • [BugFix #61] Add support for receiving plain text messages
  • [BugFix #70] Fix reconnect loop under certain circumstances even after disconnect is called

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

