React component for SockJS-client with STOMP messaging protocol.

Installation

npm install --save react-stomp

Example Usage

import React from 'react' ; import SockJsClient from 'react-stomp' ; class SampleComponent extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); } sendMessage = ( msg ) => { this .clientRef.sendMessage( '/topics/all' , msg); } render() { return ( < div > < SockJsClient url = 'http://localhost:8080/ws' topics = {[ '/ topics / all ']} onMessage = {(msg) => { console.log(msg); }} ref={ (client) => { this.clientRef = client }} /> </ div > ); } }

Demonstration

https://react-websocket.herokuapp.com/index

A working implementation using Spring Boot and react-talk can be found at https://github.com/lahsivjar/spring-websocket-template/tree/master/with-sockjs

API Docs

Auto generated docs available here.

Issues

Report any issues or bugs to https://github.com/lahsivjar/react-stomp/issues

Changelog

Fix subscribeHeaders corruption when subscribing to multiple topics

Minor upgrades: sinon nyc acorn websocket-extensions handlebars lodash sockjs-client highlightjs ini



Update react from 16.6.3 to 16.13.0

Fix deprecation of componentWillReceiveProps

Update handlebar dependency

Add onConnectFailure callback

callback Upgrade babel to babel7

[BugFix #96] Remove array slice of subscribe headers

Update react from 16.5.0 to 16.6.3

Update react-dom from 16.5.0 to 16.6.3

[PR #93] Use STOMP message frame to find correct topic

Improve test coverage

[BugFix #61] Add support for receiving plain text messages

[BugFix #70] Fix reconnect loop under certain circumstances even after disconnect is called

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details