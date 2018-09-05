openbase logo
react-stockcharts

by Ragu Ramaswamy
0.7.8 (see all)

Highly customizable stock charts with ReactJS and d3

React Stockcharts

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/rrag/react-stockcharts npm version

Create highly customizable stock charts

Built with React JS and d3

If you like this project checkout gocharting.com

  • integrates multiple charttypes
  • over 60 technical indicators and overlays
  • drawing objects

Multiple quick start examples

  • svg and canvas for improved performance.
  • pan and zoom, on touch devices too

Chart types

  • Scatter
  • Area
  • Line
  • Candlestick
  • OHLC
  • HeikenAshi
  • Renko
  • Kagi
  • Point & Figure

Indicators

  • EMA, SMA, WMA, TMA
  • Bollinger band
  • SAR
  • MACD
  • RSI
  • ATR
  • Stochastic (fast, slow, full)
  • ForceIndex
  • ElderRay
  • Elder Impulse

(more to come),

and it is simple to create your own indicator too

Interactive Indicators

  • Trendline
  • Fibonacci Retracements
  • Gann Fan
  • Channel
  • Linear regression channel

Installation

npm install  --save react-stockcharts

Documentation

Documentation

Ready to use Examples

Contributing

Refer to CONTRIBUTING.md

Stability

This is alpha state software, the api will change with each minor version.

Roadmap

Roadmap

LICENSE

MIT

