Responsive and dynamically-sized fixed headers, footers, and columns for tables.
display: table-cell and the css selector
.sticky-table-cell)
npm install react-sticky-table --save
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {StickyTable, Row, Cell} from 'react-sticky-table';
export default class BasicExample extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<div style={{width: '100%', height: '400px'}}>
<StickyTable>
<Row>
<Cell>Header 1</Cell>
<Cell>Header 2</Cell>
</Row>
<Row>
<Cell>Cell 1</Cell>
<Cell>Cell 2</Cell>
</Row>
</StickyTable>
</div>
</div>
);
}
}
stickyHeaderCount:
int - default:
1
leftStickyColumnCount:
int - default:
1
rightStickyColumnCount:
int - default:
0
stickyFooterCount:
int - default:
0
headerZ:
int - default:
2 (sticky corners are the greater of their two sides + 1)
leftColumnZ:
int - default:
2
rightColumnZ:
int - default:
2
footerZ:
int - default:
2
borderWidth: default:
'2px'
borderColor: default:
'#e5e5e5'
wrapperRef: default:
undefined, value:
React ref - a reference you can use for the wrapper element that has scroll events on it
Disable sticky header:
<StickyTable stickyHeaderCount={0}>
Disable sticky column:
<StickyTable leftStickyColumnCount={0}>
Disable borders:
<StickyTable borderWidth={0}>
