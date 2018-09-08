Lightweight sticky header made for React that works with both colours and images. You can see an example implementation over at Guild Wars 2 Armory.
npm install react-sticky-header
// Import the base CSS, if you're using webpack just import them straight.
// Else import them into your base CSS.
import 'react-sticky-header/styles.css';
import StickyHeader from 'react-sticky-header';
const MyHeader = () => (
<StickyHeader
// This is the sticky part of the header.
header={
<div className="Header_root">
<h1 className="Header_title">ReactStickyHeader</h1>
<ul className="Header_links">
<li className="Header_link">When</li>
<li className="Header_link">Why</li>
<li className="Header_link">About</li>
</ul>
</div>
}
>
<section>
<p>
This section will be what the sticky header scrolls over before entering into
sticky state. See the gif above or run the test story book to see examples.
</p>
</section>
</StickyHeader>
);
|prop
|type
|required
|description
|header
|Children
|yes
|A react element that will be the sticky part of the header.
|children
|Children
|no
|Elements that you want to appear under the sticky header.
|headerOnly
|boolean
|no
|Use this to force the header into "sticky" mode. It will automatically hide the
children and calculate the height spacer for
header.
|onSticky
|(boolean) => void
|no
|Callback fired when the header enters/leaves sticky state. See Sticky State section.
|backgroundImage
|string
|no
|Self explanatory.
|backgroundColor
|string
|no
|Self explanatory.
|className
|string
|no
|Self explanatory.
|stickyOffset
|number
|no
|The number to offset the sticky header.
When the component enters sticky state, it will add a class name
is-sticky to the root element of the header.
To run the component in various states, run the following command then go to
http://localhost:6006/.
npm start
npm test