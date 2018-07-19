A ReactJS wrapper for position:sticky elements using the Stickyfill polyfill.

Installation

It can be installed as an npm package:

$ npm install --save react-sticky-fill

Basic usage

You just import the Sticky component and pass your content as the single child:

import React from 'react' import Sticky from 'react-sticky-fill' ( < Sticky > < MyComponent > Hey, I am sticky! </ MyComponent > </ Sticky > )

The necessary css is inlined , the polyfill is automatically added on mount. If you want to override top (default: 0) (or any other css property), you can do so by passing a className or through style .

import React from 'react' import Sticky from 'react-sticky-fill' ( < Sticky className = "my-custom-sticky" > I stick </ Sticky > ) ( < Sticky style = {{top: ' 15px '}}> I stick too </ Sticky > )

The component passes through every other prop, just like the ones shown above.

Further reading