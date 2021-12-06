openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rs

react-stickies

by Ajain Vivek
0.0.16 (see all)

🗒️ Sticky Notes for React Application

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

915

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React-Stickies

Sticky Notes for React Application (DraftJS Based)

Stickies

Screencast of stickies

Installation

Install the React-Stickies package package using npm:

npm install react-stickies --save

Make sure you have included draftjs styles in your app.

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/draft-js/0.7.0/Draft.min.css">

Features

  • Pure React Sticky Notes
  • Draggable & Resizable Stickies
  • Inline Content Editable
  • Configurable Sticky Colors
  • Last Updated TimeStamp
  • Configurable Tape

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ReactStickies from 'react-stickies'; //ES6

class MyFirstStickyNotes extends Component {
    constructor(props) {
        super(props);
        this.state = {
          notes: []
        }
        this.onChange = this.onChange.bind(this)
        this.onSave = this.onSave.bind(this)
      }
      onSave () {
        const notes = this.state.notes;
        notes.map(note => {
          delete note.editorState;
        })
       
      }
      onChange (notes) {
        this.setState({
          notes
        })
      }
  render() {
   
    return (
      <ReactStickies
        notes={this.state.notes}
        onChange={this.onChange}
      />
    )
  }
}
export default MyFirstStickyNotes;

React Stickies Props

// Tape with sticky note
tape: ?Boolean = {true|false},

// Display title on header
title: ?Boolean = {true|false},

// Display footer alongside updated timestamp
footer: ?Boolean = {true|false},

// Configurable custom sticky notes colors
colors: ?Array = [HexCodes],

// Grid configuration
grid: ?Object = {
  // These are all in grid units, not pixels
  w: number,
  h: number,
  minW: ?number = 0,
  maxW: ?number = Infinity,
  minH: ?number = 0,
  maxH: ?number = Infinity,

  // Rows have a static height, but you can change this based on breakpoints
  // if you like.
  rowHeight: ?number = 150,

  // {name: pxVal}, e.g. {lg: 1200, md: 996, sm: 768, xs: 480}
  // Breakpoint names are arbitrary but must match in the cols and layouts objects.
  breakpoints: ?Object = {lg: 1200, md: 996, sm: 768, xs: 480, xxs: 0},

  // # of cols. This is a breakpoint -> cols map, e.g. {lg: 12, md: 10, ...}
  cols: ?Object = {lg: 12, md: 10, sm: 6, xs: 4, xxs: 2},

  // layouts is an object mapping breakpoints to layouts.
  // e.g. {lg: Layout, md: Layout, ...}
  layouts: {[key: $Keys<breakpoints>]: Layout}

  // Layout is an array of object with the format:
  // {x: number, y: number, w: number, h: number}
  // The index into the layout must match the key used on each item component.
  // If you choose to use custom keys, you can specify that key in the layout
  // array objects like so:
  // {i: string, x: number, y: number, w: number, h: number}
  layout: ?array = null, // If not provided, use data-grid props on children
  //
  // Flags
  //
  isDraggable: ?boolean = true,
  isResizable: ?boolean = true,
  // Uses CSS3 translate() instead of position top/left.
  // This makes about 6x faster paint performance
  useCSSTransforms: ?boolean = true,

  // Callback so you can save the layout.
  // Calls back with (currentLayout) after every drag or resize stop.
  onLayoutChange: (layout: Layout) => void,

}


//
// Callbacks
//

// Callback so you can save the notes.
// Calls back when note is updated
onChange: (Array | notes, String | state (add/update/delete) )
onTitleChange: (String | text, Object | note)
onAdd: (Object | note)
onDelete: (Object | note)

//
// Styles
//

// Styles which could be modified
wrapperStyle: (Object | {} )
noteStyle: (Object | {} )
noteStyle: (Object | {} )
noteHeaderStyle: (Object | {} )
noteBodyStyle: (Object | {} )
noteFooterStyle: (Object | {} )

Contribute

If you have a feature request, please add it as an issue or make a pull request.

TODO List

  • Basic Notes with CRUD
  • Draggable Notes
  • Update Notes state
  • Notes position handling
  • Resizable handles on corners

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial