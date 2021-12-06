Sticky Notes for React Application (DraftJS Based)

Screencast of stickies

Installation

Install the React-Stickies package package using npm:

npm install react-stickies --save

Make sure you have included draftjs styles in your app.

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/draft-js/0.7.0/Draft.min.css" >

Features

Pure React Sticky Notes

Draggable & Resizable Stickies

Inline Content Editable

Configurable Sticky Colors

Last Updated TimeStamp

Configurable Tape

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import ReactStickies from 'react-stickies' ; class MyFirstStickyNotes extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { notes : [] } this .onChange = this .onChange.bind( this ) this .onSave = this .onSave.bind( this ) } onSave () { const notes = this .state.notes; notes.map( note => { delete note.editorState; }) } onChange (notes) { this .setState({ notes }) } render() { return ( < ReactStickies notes = {this.state.notes} onChange = {this.onChange} /> ) } } export default MyFirstStickyNotes;

React Stickies Props

tape : ? Boolean = { true | false }, title : ? Boolean = { true | false }, footer : ? Boolean = { true | false }, colors : ? Array = [HexCodes], grid : ? Object = { w : number, h : number, minW : ?number = 0 , maxW : ?number = Infinity , minH : ?number = 0 , maxH : ?number = Infinity , rowHeight : ?number = 150 , breakpoints : ? Object = { lg : 1200 , md : 996 , sm : 768 , xs : 480 , xxs : 0 }, cols : ? Object = { lg : 12 , md : 10 , sm : 6 , xs : 4 , xxs : 2 }, layouts : {[key: $Keys<breakpoints>]: Layout} layout : ?array = null , isDraggable : ?boolean = true , isResizable : ?boolean = true , useCSSTransforms : ?boolean = true , onLayoutChange : ( layout: Layout ) => void , } onChange : ( Array | notes, String | state (add/update/ delete ) ) onTitleChange : ( String | text, Object | note) onAdd : ( Object | note) onDelete : ( Object | note) wrapperStyle : ( Object | {} ) noteStyle : ( Object | {} ) noteStyle : ( Object | {} ) noteHeaderStyle : ( Object | {} ) noteBodyStyle : ( Object | {} ) noteFooterStyle : ( Object | {} )

Contribute

If you have a feature request, please add it as an issue or make a pull request.

TODO List