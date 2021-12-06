Sticky Notes for React Application (DraftJS Based)
Screencast of stickies
Install the React-Stickies package package using npm:
npm install react-stickies --save
Make sure you have included draftjs styles in your app.
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/draft-js/0.7.0/Draft.min.css">
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ReactStickies from 'react-stickies'; //ES6
class MyFirstStickyNotes extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
notes: []
}
this.onChange = this.onChange.bind(this)
this.onSave = this.onSave.bind(this)
}
onSave () {
const notes = this.state.notes;
notes.map(note => {
delete note.editorState;
})
}
onChange (notes) {
this.setState({
notes
})
}
render() {
return (
<ReactStickies
notes={this.state.notes}
onChange={this.onChange}
/>
)
}
}
export default MyFirstStickyNotes;
// Tape with sticky note
tape: ?Boolean = {true|false},
// Display title on header
title: ?Boolean = {true|false},
// Display footer alongside updated timestamp
footer: ?Boolean = {true|false},
// Configurable custom sticky notes colors
colors: ?Array = [HexCodes],
// Grid configuration
grid: ?Object = {
// These are all in grid units, not pixels
w: number,
h: number,
minW: ?number = 0,
maxW: ?number = Infinity,
minH: ?number = 0,
maxH: ?number = Infinity,
// Rows have a static height, but you can change this based on breakpoints
// if you like.
rowHeight: ?number = 150,
// {name: pxVal}, e.g. {lg: 1200, md: 996, sm: 768, xs: 480}
// Breakpoint names are arbitrary but must match in the cols and layouts objects.
breakpoints: ?Object = {lg: 1200, md: 996, sm: 768, xs: 480, xxs: 0},
// # of cols. This is a breakpoint -> cols map, e.g. {lg: 12, md: 10, ...}
cols: ?Object = {lg: 12, md: 10, sm: 6, xs: 4, xxs: 2},
// layouts is an object mapping breakpoints to layouts.
// e.g. {lg: Layout, md: Layout, ...}
layouts: {[key: $Keys<breakpoints>]: Layout}
// Layout is an array of object with the format:
// {x: number, y: number, w: number, h: number}
// The index into the layout must match the key used on each item component.
// If you choose to use custom keys, you can specify that key in the layout
// array objects like so:
// {i: string, x: number, y: number, w: number, h: number}
layout: ?array = null, // If not provided, use data-grid props on children
//
// Flags
//
isDraggable: ?boolean = true,
isResizable: ?boolean = true,
// Uses CSS3 translate() instead of position top/left.
// This makes about 6x faster paint performance
useCSSTransforms: ?boolean = true,
// Callback so you can save the layout.
// Calls back with (currentLayout) after every drag or resize stop.
onLayoutChange: (layout: Layout) => void,
}
//
// Callbacks
//
// Callback so you can save the notes.
// Calls back when note is updated
onChange: (Array | notes, String | state (add/update/delete) )
onTitleChange: (String | text, Object | note)
onAdd: (Object | note)
onDelete: (Object | note)
//
// Styles
//
// Styles which could be modified
wrapperStyle: (Object | {} )
noteStyle: (Object | {} )
noteStyle: (Object | {} )
noteHeaderStyle: (Object | {} )
noteBodyStyle: (Object | {} )
noteFooterStyle: (Object | {} )
If you have a feature request, please add it as an issue or make a pull request.