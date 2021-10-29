children node The content of the anchor element

node node The node to stick to the anchor element

position one of: "bottom left" , "bottom center" , "bottom right" , "middle left" , "middle center" , "middle right" , "top left" , "top center" , "top right" (default value: "bottom left" ) The reference point on the anchor element at which to position the stick node

align one of: "bottom left" , "bottom center" , "bottom right" , "middle left" , "middle center" , "middle right" , "top left" , "top center" , "top right" (default value depends on the position ) The alignment of the stick node. You can also think of this as the reference point on the stick node that is placed on the position reference point of the anchor node. For example position="top left" align="bottom right" means "put the bottom right point of the stick not onto the top left point of the anchor node".

sameWidth boolean If set to true , the container of the stick node will have the same width as the anchor node. This enforces a maximum width on the content of the stick node.

autoFlipVertically boolean If a node has been attached to the bottom but there isn't enough space on the screen it will automatically be positioned to the top.

autoFlipHorizontally boolean If a node has been attached to the left but there isn't enough space on the screen it will automatically be positioned to the right.

onClickOutside function: (event: Event) => void A handler that is called on every click on any element outside of the anchor element and the stick node.

inline boolean If set to true , the stick node will not be rendered detached but inside the same container as the anchor node.

updateOnAnimationFrame boolean If set to true , will update the stick node position on every animation frame. Per default, it will only update on idle callback.