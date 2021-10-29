openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-stick

by signavio
4.1.4 (see all)

React component to stick a portaled node to an anchor node

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.4K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-stick

CircleCI codecov npm package semantic-release

Stick is a component that allows to attach an absolutely positioned node to a statically positioned anchor element. Per default, the node will be rendered in a portal as a direct child of the body element.

npm install --save react-stick

import Stick from 'react-stick'

<Stick node={<p>The stick node</p>} position="bottom center" align="top center">
  <p>The anchor node</p>
</Stick>

Props

prop nametypedescription
childrennodeThe content of the anchor element
nodenodeThe node to stick to the anchor element
positionone of: "bottom left", "bottom center", "bottom right", "middle left", "middle center", "middle right", "top left", "top center", "top right" (default value: "bottom left")The reference point on the anchor element at which to position the stick node
alignone of: "bottom left", "bottom center", "bottom right", "middle left", "middle center", "middle right", "top left", "top center", "top right" (default value depends on the position)The alignment of the stick node. You can also think of this as the reference point on the stick node that is placed on the position reference point of the anchor node. For example position="top left" align="bottom right" means "put the bottom right point of the stick not onto the top left point of the anchor node".
sameWidthbooleanIf set to true, the container of the stick node will have the same width as the anchor node. This enforces a maximum width on the content of the stick node.
autoFlipVerticallybooleanIf a node has been attached to the bottom but there isn't enough space on the screen it will automatically be positioned to the top.
autoFlipHorizontallybooleanIf a node has been attached to the left but there isn't enough space on the screen it will automatically be positioned to the right.
onClickOutsidefunction: (event: Event) => voidA handler that is called on every click on any element outside of the anchor element and the stick node.
inlinebooleanIf set to true, the stick node will not be rendered detached but inside the same container as the anchor node.
updateOnAnimationFramebooleanIf set to true, will update the stick node position on every animation frame. Per default, it will only update on idle callback.
componentstringPass any string-type React component that shall be rendered as the wrapper element around the children. Per default, "div" is used.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial