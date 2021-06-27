react stepzilla

is a multi-step, wizard component for sequential data collection. It basically lets you throw a bunch of react components at it (data forms, text / html components etc) and it will take the user through those components in steps. If it's a data-entry form it can trigger validation and only proceed if the data is valid.

🎉 whats new:

v7 .0 .0 : React hooks support ! (finally) v6 .0 .0 : dev tools updated to latest versions for security and stability (webpack, gulp, babel, node env) v5 .0 .0 : ported to react and react-dom 16 .4 .1 . Redux demo implementation (finally!) v4 .8 .0 : multiple examples . includes a cool demo of i18n - Internationalization and localization (tnx @tomtoxx ) v4 .7 .2 : optimised react , react-dom dependency loading (peerDependencies) v4 .3 .0 : now supporting higher order component based validation via react-validation-mixin !

what can it do?

something like this of course:

better yet, have a look at a live example

Full example usage code is available in the src/examples directory. Have a look at a live working version here

get started (how to use it in your apps)

run

npm install --save react-stepzilla

require into your project via

import StepZilla from "react-stepzilla" ;

define the list of all the components* you want to step through. The name indicates the title of the UI step and component is what loads.

const steps = [ { name : 'Step 1' , component: <Step1 />}, { name : 'Step 2' , component: <Step2 />}, { name : 'Step 3' , component: <Step3 />}, { name : 'Step 4' , component: <Step4 />}, { name : 'Step 5' , component: <Step5 />} ]

as of v7.0.0 you can use React Hooks based function components that also support custom state based validation using the isValidated method (see Step5.js in the examples directory). Note that Pure Components (functions without state or refs) can also be used but they wont support validation, see Step2.js in the examples directory for more info.

and now render it out somewhere in your app

< div className = 'step-progress' > < StepZilla steps = {steps}/ > </ div >

pass in following options as well if you want to customise it further

showNavigation : true | false showSteps : true | false stepsNavigation : true | false prevBtnOnLastStep : true | false dontValidate : true | false preventEnterSubmission : true | false startAtStep : [stepIndex] nextButtonText : "Siguiente" backButtonText : "Atrás" nextButtonCls : "btn btn-prev btn-primary btn-lg pull-right" backButtonCls : "btn btn-next btn-primary btn-lg pull-left" nextTextOnFinalActionStep : "Save" hocValidationAppliedTo : [ 1 , 2 ] onStepChange : ( step ) => console .log(step)

example options usage:

< div className = 'step-progress' > < StepZilla steps = {steps} stepsNavigation = {false} prevBtnOnLastStep = {false} startAtStep = 2 /> </ div >

jumpToStep() utility

stepzilla injects an utility method called jumpToStep as a prop into all your react step components

as a prop into all your react step components this utility methods lets you jump between steps from inside your react component e.g. this.props.jumpToStep(2) will jump to your 3rd step (it uses a zero based index)

will jump to your 3rd step (it uses a zero based index) check out src/examples/Step2 for an actual usage example

for an actual usage example important!! this jumpToStep() utility method will not validate data! so use with caution. its only meant to be a utility to break from the standard flow of steps

each component step can expose a local isValidated method that will be invoked during runtime by StepZilla to determine if we can go to next step. This utility is available to Class based component and Hooks components.

to use this feature, you need to implement a isValidated() method in your react step component.

method in your react step component. this isValidated() method should return a bool true/false (true to proceed and false to prevent). It can also return a Promise which in turn should resolve or reject (which maps to the static true/false behaviour)

method should return a bool (true to proceed and false to prevent). It can also return a which in turn should or (which maps to the static behaviour) if your step is a from, note that stepzilla also supports advanced form validation via react-validation-mixin

validation can also be Async and therefore Promise based. This is useful if you do server side validation or you want to save data to a server and only proceed if it was a success. For an e.g. on this have a look at the src/examples/Step5 component.

component. for class components, check out sample code in the src/examples directory. (Step3.js and Step4.js show you all this in action)

directory. (Step3.js and Step4.js show you all this in action) for hooks components, you will need to use the forwardRef and the useImperativeHandle primitives to make this work, a full example is in src/examples/Step5.js

styling & custom step change logic

if you want some default style, copy the source from src/css/main.css code into your project (the above look in the picture also requires bootstrap)

check out src/examples/ for how onStepChange can be used to persist last known step state across browser reloads (using startAtStep pulled from session storage)

dev (upgrade core library)

all node source is in src/main.js

you need to install dependencies first npm install

make any changes and run npm run build to transpile the jsx into dist

to transpile the jsx into the transpilation is run as an auto pre-publish task so it should usually be up to date when consumed via npm

npm run build-example builds and packs the example app into the 'docs' folder so it can be accessed via ghpages

dev with TDD

test driven development has been setup and its recommended you follow these steps when you are developing

follow steps below in run and view example in browser to launch the dev server that live reloads

to launch the dev server that live reloads in a seperate terminal run npm run test:watch to trigger TDD

to trigger TDD now all code updates you make are sent through lint and test and you can monitor any quality regression in real time

run and view example in browser

A full example is found in the src/examples directory.

run npm install

then run npm start

then go to http://localhost:8080/webpack-dev-server/src/examples/index.html in your browser

in your browser hot reload will work as you dev

tests

tests are written in the mocha, chai, sinon, enzyme stack

located in the 'tests' folder and supports es6

run the npm run test command run tests

command run tests run the npm run test:watch command run test in watch mode

code test coverage

test coverage is done via istanbul

run the npm run test:coverage command to generate full coverage report (shown in terminal and as lcov report in coverage directory)

all code is run against coverage, not just the unit tested modules

test coverage improvement is currently a work in progress

Note: As of v5.0.1 (the gulp / webpack upgrade) istanbul no longer works. We will replace with a new coverage tool soon.

Current coverage sitting at v5.0.0:

Statements : 86.39 % ( 146 /169 ), 4 ignored Branches : 73.1 % ( 106 /145 ), 13 ignored Functions : 83.33 % ( 35 /42 ), 1 ignored Lines : 82.93 % ( 102 /123 )

dev todo

improve code coverage

migrate to jest

community dev tips

our brilliant community sometimes solves implementation issues themselves, head over to the Useful Dev Tips page for a curated list of the most useful tips. For e.g. How to persist Step State on "Previous/Back" button click or How to hide navigation buttons in some steps

help us improve stepzilla?

do you have any ideas for new features or improvements to stepzilla? we would love to hear from you. head over to the issues section here and raise a new thread about what you would like. make sure you include some use cases for your request, or upvote existing community requests here

known issues

open bugs are here

change log