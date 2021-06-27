is a multi-step, wizard component for sequential data collection. It basically lets you throw a bunch of react components at it (data forms, text / html components etc) and it will take the user through those components in steps. If it's a data-entry form it can trigger validation and only proceed if the data is valid.
v7.0.0: React hooks support! (finally)
v6.0.0: dev tools updated to latest versions for security and stability (webpack, gulp, babel, node env)
v5.0.0: ported to react and react-dom 16.4.1. Redux demo implementation (finally!)
v4.8.0: multiple examples. includes a cool demo of i18n - Internationalization and localization (tnx @tomtoxx)
v4.7.2: optimised react, react-dom dependency loading (peerDependencies)
v4.3.0: now supporting higher order component based validation via react-validation-mixin!
Full example usage code is available in the
src/examples directory. Have a look at a live working version here
npm install --save react-stepzilla
import StepZilla from "react-stepzilla";
name indicates the title of the UI step and component is what loads.
const steps =
[
{name: 'Step 1', component: <Step1 />},
{name: 'Step 2', component: <Step2 />},
{name: 'Step 3', component: <Step3 />},
{name: 'Step 4', component: <Step4 />},
{name: 'Step 5', component: <Step5 />}
]
as of v7.0.0 you can use React Hooks based function components that also support custom state based validation using the
isValidated method (see Step5.js in the examples directory). Note that Pure Components (functions without state or refs) can also be used but they wont support validation, see Step2.js in the examples directory for more info.
<div className='step-progress'>
<StepZilla steps={steps}/>
</div>
// hide or show Next and Previous Buttons at the bottom
showNavigation: true | false
// disable or enable the steps UI navigation on top
showSteps: true | false
// disable or enable onClick step jumping from the UI navigation on top
stepsNavigation: true | false
// show or hide the previous button in the last step (maybe the last step is a thank you message and you don't want them to go back)
prevBtnOnLastStep: true | false
// dev control to disable validation rules called in step components **
dontValidate: true | false
// by default if you hit the Enter key on any element it validates the form and moves to next step if validation passes. Use this to prevent this behaviour
preventEnterSubmission: true | false
// specify what step to start from in the case you need to skip steps (send in a 0 based index for the item in the steps array. e.g. 2 will load <Step3 /> initially)
startAtStep: [stepIndex]
// specify the next button text (if not given it defaults to "Next")
nextButtonText: "Siguiente"
// specify the back button text (if not given it default to "Previous")
backButtonText: "Atrás"
// specify the next button class (if not given it defaults to "btn btn-prev btn-primary btn-lg" which depends on bootstrap)
nextButtonCls: "btn btn-prev btn-primary btn-lg pull-right"
// specify the back button text (if not given it default to "btn btn-next btn-primary btn-lg")
backButtonCls: "btn btn-next btn-primary btn-lg pull-left"
// specify what the next button text should be in the step before the last (This is usually the last "Actionable" step. You can use this option to change the Next button to say Save - if you save the form data collected in previous steps)
nextTextOnFinalActionStep: "Save"
// its recommended that you use basic javascript validation (i.e simple validation implemented inside your step component. But stepzilla steps can also use 'react-validation-mixin' which wraps your steps as higher order components. If you use this then you need to specify those steps indexes that use 'react-validation-mixin' below in this array)
hocValidationAppliedTo: [1, 2]
// function, which is called every time the index of the current step changes (it uses a zero based index)
onStepChange: (step) => console.log(step)
example options usage:
<div className='step-progress'>
<StepZilla steps={steps} stepsNavigation={false} prevBtnOnLastStep={false} startAtStep=2 />
</div>
jumpToStep as a prop into all your react step components
this.props.jumpToStep(2) will jump to your 3rd step (it uses a zero based index)
src/examples/Step2 for an actual usage example
each component step can expose a local
isValidated method that will be invoked during runtime by StepZilla to determine if we can go to next step. This utility is available to Class based component and Hooks components.
isValidated() method in your react step component.
isValidated() method should return a bool
true/false (true to proceed and false to prevent). It can also return a
Promise which in turn should
resolve or
reject (which maps to the static
true/false behaviour)
react-validation-mixin
src/examples/Step5 component.
src/examples directory. (Step3.js and Step4.js show you all this in action)
forwardRef and the
useImperativeHandle primitives to make this work, a full example is in
src/examples/Step5.js
if you want some default style, copy the source from
src/css/main.css code into your project (the above look in the picture also requires bootstrap)
check out
src/examples/ for how
onStepChange can be used to persist last known step state across browser reloads (using
startAtStep pulled from session storage)
npm install
npm run build to transpile the jsx into
dist
npm run build-example builds and packs the example app into the 'docs' folder so it can be accessed via ghpages
run and view example in browser to launch the dev server that live reloads
npm run test:watch to trigger TDD
lint and
test and you can monitor any quality regression in real time
A full example is found in the
src/examples directory.
npm install
npm start
http://localhost:8080/webpack-dev-server/src/examples/index.html in your browser
npm run test command run tests
npm run test:watch command run test in watch mode
npm run test:coverage command to generate full coverage report (shown in terminal and as lcov report in coverage directory)
Current coverage sitting at v5.0.0:
Statements : 86.39% ( 146/169 ), 4 ignored
Branches : 73.1% ( 106/145 ), 13 ignored
Functions : 83.33% ( 35/42 ), 1 ignored
Lines : 82.93% ( 102/123 )
our brilliant community sometimes solves implementation issues themselves, head over to the Useful Dev Tips page for a curated list of the most useful tips. For e.g. How to persist Step State on "Previous/Back" button click or How to hide navigation buttons in some steps
do you have any ideas for new features or improvements to stepzilla? we would love to hear from you. head over to the issues section here and raise a new thread about what you would like. make sure you include some use cases for your request, or upvote existing community requests here