A flexible multistep wizard built for React
Click here to see a live example! See example source code: </>
If you've made something you're proud of with
react-step-wizard and want to show it off to the world, send me a message with a link to your project and I'll add it to the README!
npm install react-step-wizard
import StepWizard from "react-step-wizard";
Simply create a wrapper with
<StepWizard></StepWizard> and each child component will be treated as an individual step.
<StepWizard>
<Step1 />
<Step2 />
...
<Step5 />
<WhateverComponentName />
</StepWizard>
I wanted this step wizard to be as flexible as possible so each child has access to the StepWizard functions via
this.props
For example:
<div>
<!-- Variables -->
<h2>Step {this.props.currentStep}</h2>
<p>Total Steps: {this.props.totalSteps}</p>
<p>Is Active: {this.props.isActive}</p>
<!-- Functions -->
<p><button onClick={this.props.previousStep}>Previous Step</button></p>
<p><button onClick={this.props.nextStep}>Next Step</button></p>
<p><button onClick={()=>this.props.goToStep(2)}>Step 2</button></p>
<p><button onClick={this.props.firstStep}>First Step</button></p>
<p><button onClick={this.props.lastStep}>Last Step</button></p>
</div>
|Prop
|Data Type
|Default
|Description
|hashKey
string
step{n}
|Prop on child component to use when updating URL hash. Corresponds with
isHashEnabled.
|initialStep
integer
|1
|instance
function
|Provides an instance of
StepWizard to control from anywhere in your app
|isHashEnabled
bool
|false
|Persists the current step in the URL (hash)
|isLazyMount
boolean
|false
|Only mounts the child component when
isActive is true
|nav
node
|Create a custom navigation component to include in the wizard
|onStepChange
function
|Callback for step change
|transitions
object
|CSS classes for transitioning between steps
|Prop
|Data Type
|Parameters
|isActive
boolean
|currentStep
integer
|totalSteps
integer
|firstStep
function
|lastStep
function
|nextStep
function
|previousStep
function
|goToStep
function
integer :
goToStep(3)
|goToStep
function
string :
goToStep('step3')
|goToNamedStep
function
string :
goToNamedStep('contact')
If you wish to include a navigation in your wizard you have the flexibility to create one however you want. All the props available to the steps will also be provided to your nav component.
Position: By default the nav will be added to the top. If you want it on the bottom I suggest adding a class to the
StepWizard component with
flex-direction: column-reverse. That's just one solution.
Be sure to pass your component in JSX syntax like this:
import CoolNav from "./CoolNav";
<StepWizard nav={<CoolNav />}>...</StepWizard>;
The default transitions are using CSS taken from animate.css. You can override the transitions by passing in custom CSS classes to the
transitions prop in
<StepWizard>.
let custom = {
enterRight: 'your custom css transition classes',
enterLeft : 'your custom css transition classes',
exitRight : 'your custom css transition classes',
exitLeft : 'your custom css transition classes',
intro : 'your custom css transition classes'
}
<StepWizard transitions={custom}>...</StepWizard>
The order of your steps in JSX will be loaded in the same order in the browser. However, you may specify which step to start on page load by using the
initialStep prop. It accepts a numeric value corresponding to the step order.
<StepWizard initialStep={3}>...</StepWizard>
An example of how
isHashEnabled and
hashKey work together:
<StepWizard isHashEnabled={true}>
<BasicInfo hashKey={"basic"} /> // https://domain.com/#basic
<ContactInfo hashKey={"contact"} /> // https://domain.com/#contact
<TermsConditions /> // https://domain.com/#step3
</StepWizard>
As you can see, the
hashKey corresponds with the url hash and will be updated when the step becomes active. The
hashKey defaults to
step{n}. If
isHashEnabled is
false then the url hash, or
hashKey, will not be used.
When isHashEnabled is true,
goToStep accepts a
hashKey as an argument
If we don't need to use hash keys and just simply want to switch steps by their names we can use use
stepName.
<StepWizard>
<BasicInfo stepName={"basic"} />
<ContactInfo stepName={"contact"} />
<TermsConditions /> // step3
</StepWizard>
Now we can use
goToNamedStep and set
stepName as an argument