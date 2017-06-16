openbase logo
rsr

react-step-range-slider

by Robert Gonzales
1.4.1 (see all)

A range slider input for React

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

248

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Range Slider

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-step-range-slider

Use this component like a range input with dynamic steps. Fully responsive and supports touch.

Install

$ npm install react-step-range-slider --save

Example

react-step-range-slider

Usage:

import StepRangeSlider from 'react-step-range-slider'

const range = [
  { value: 0, step: 1 }, // acts as min value
  { value: 20, step: 5 }, 
  { value: 50, step: 10 },
  { value: 100, step: 50 },
  { value: 500 } // acts as max value
]

<StepRangeSlider 
  value={5} 
  range={range} 
  onChange={value => console.log(value)}
/>

Props

range : array

Configures min and max values as well as the step for each value breakpoint. Required.

value : number

Determines the position of the drag handle. Should be divisible by the step at the appropriate value breakpoint.

defaultValue : number

Determines initial position of the drag handle.

onChange : function

Callback called on value change.

onChangeComplete : function

Callback called on drag end or on click.

disabled : bool

Prevent value change.

className : string

Provide your own class for the outer element.

children : any

Display whatever you want in the drag tooltip. Defaults to a tooltip.

Methods

stepDown()

Decrements the step of the slider by the specified number.

stepUp()

Increments the step of the slider by the specified number.

