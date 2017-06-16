Use this component like a range input with dynamic steps. Fully responsive and supports touch.

Install

$ npm install react-step-range-slider --save

Example

Usage:

import StepRangeSlider from 'react-step-range-slider' const range = [ { value : 0 , step : 1 }, { value : 20 , step : 5 }, { value : 50 , step : 10 }, { value : 100 , step : 50 }, { value : 500 } ] <StepRangeSlider value={ 5 } range={range} onChange={value => console .log(value)} />

Props

range : array

Configures min and max values as well as the step for each value breakpoint. Required.

value : number

Determines the position of the drag handle. Should be divisible by the step at the appropriate value breakpoint.

defaultValue : number

Determines initial position of the drag handle.

onChange : function

Callback called on value change.

onChangeComplete : function

Callback called on drag end or on click.

disabled : bool

Prevent value change.

className : string

Provide your own class for the outer element.

children : any

Display whatever you want in the drag tooltip. Defaults to a tooltip.

Methods

Decrements the step of the slider by the specified number.

Increments the step of the slider by the specified number.