Use this component like a range input with dynamic steps. Fully responsive and supports touch.
$ npm install react-step-range-slider --save
Usage:
import StepRangeSlider from 'react-step-range-slider'
const range = [
{ value: 0, step: 1 }, // acts as min value
{ value: 20, step: 5 },
{ value: 50, step: 10 },
{ value: 100, step: 50 },
{ value: 500 } // acts as max value
]
<StepRangeSlider
value={5}
range={range}
onChange={value => console.log(value)}
/>
range :
array
Configures min and max values as well as the step for each value breakpoint. Required.
value :
number
Determines the position of the drag handle. Should be divisible by the step at the appropriate value breakpoint.
defaultValue :
number
Determines initial position of the drag handle.
onChange :
function
Callback called on value change.
onChangeComplete :
function
Callback called on drag end or on click.
disabled :
bool
Prevent value change.
className :
string
Provide your own class for the outer element.
children :
any
Display whatever you want in the drag tooltip. Defaults to a tooltip.
stepDown()
Decrements the step of the slider by the specified number.
stepUp()
Increments the step of the slider by the specified number.