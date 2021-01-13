React Step Builder is a headless, unopinionated, multi-step interface builder.
Version 3 introduces some breaking changes. If you are upgrading from earlier versions, please read the documentation carefully.
Global state management methods are removed from the library. React Step Builder will only focus on building step-by-step interfaces starting from version 3. You may use a state management tool of your choice. If this is bad news for you, I am sorry 🙇♂️
Using npm:
npm install react-step-builder
Example:
import { Steps, StepsProvider, useSteps } from "react-step-builder";
const App = () => {
return (
<StepsProvider>
<MySteps />
</StepsProvider>
);
};
const MySteps = () => {
const { next, prev } = useSteps();
return (
<Steps>
<div>
<h1>Step 1</h1>
</div>
<div>
<h1>Step 2</h1>
</div>
<div>
<h1>Step 3</h1>
</div>
</Steps>
);
};
export default App;
<Steps />
A component whose each direct sibling is treated as a step. Do not add anything else inside
Steps component as they will be treated as a separate step.
❌ Incorrect:
<Steps>
<Step1 />
<Step2 />
<NotAStep />
</Steps>
✅ Correct:
<Steps>
<Step1 />
<Step2>
<NotAStep />
</Step2>
</Steps>
This reason for this method is due to React's composition over inheritance principle. It also allows you to manage your state easily in the parent component.
|Property
|Type
|Description
onStepChange
() => void
|Runs on every step change. Does not run on initial render.
useSteps
A special hook that accesses the state of
<Steps /> component and exposes methods to move between steps.
const stepsState = useSteps();
These are the properties inside
stepsState object.
|Property
|Type
|Description
total
number
|Total number of steps
current
number
|Current step number
progress
number
|Progress of the current step, value between 0 and 1
next
() => void
|Function to move to the next step
prev
() => void
|Function to move to the previous step
jump
(step: number) => void
|Function to jump to the given step
isFirst
boolean
|If the step is the first
isLast
boolean
|If the step is the last
hasPrev
boolean
|If the step has any previous step
hasNext
boolean
|If the step has any next step
<StepsProvider />
The component that renders
<Steps /> should be wrapped with
StepsProvider component.
useSteps can only be called in a component that is rendered in the DOM tree under
StepsProvider.
|Property
|Type
|Description
startsFrom
number
|The default step number to be rendered.
Step numbers start from 1 and goes up to the count of direct siblings given to the
Stepscomponent. If the number is out of range, first step is rendered by default.