React Step Builder

React Step Builder is a headless, unopinionated, multi-step interface builder.

Version 3 introduces some breaking changes. If you are upgrading from earlier versions, please read the documentation carefully.

Global state management methods are removed from the library. React Step Builder will only focus on building step-by-step interfaces starting from version 3. You may use a state management tool of your choice. If this is bad news for you, I am sorry 🙇‍♂️

Installation

Using npm:

npm install react-step-builder

Usage

Example:

import { Steps, StepsProvider, useSteps } from "react-step-builder" ; const App = () => { return ( < StepsProvider > < MySteps /> </ StepsProvider > ); }; const MySteps = () => { const { next, prev } = useSteps(); return ( < Steps > < div > < h1 > Step 1 </ h1 > </ div > < div > < h1 > Step 2 </ h1 > </ div > < div > < h1 > Step 3 </ h1 > </ div > </ Steps > ); }; export default App;

Documentation

A component whose each direct sibling is treated as a step. Do not add anything else inside Steps component as they will be treated as a separate step.

❌ Incorrect:

<Steps> < Step1 /> < Step2 /> < NotAStep /> </ Steps >

✅ Correct:

<Steps> < Step1 /> < Step2 > < NotAStep /> </ Step2 > </ Steps >

This reason for this method is due to React's composition over inheritance principle. It also allows you to manage your state easily in the parent component.

Property Type Description onStepChange () => void Runs on every step change. Does not run on initial render.

useSteps

A special hook that accesses the state of <Steps /> component and exposes methods to move between steps.

const stepsState = useSteps();

These are the properties inside stepsState object.

Property Type Description total number Total number of steps current number Current step number progress number Progress of the current step, value between 0 and 1 next () => void Function to move to the next step prev () => void Function to move to the previous step jump (step: number) => void Function to jump to the given step isFirst boolean If the step is the first isLast boolean If the step is the last hasPrev boolean If the step has any previous step hasNext boolean If the step has any next step

The component that renders <Steps /> should be wrapped with StepsProvider component. useSteps can only be called in a component that is rendered in the DOM tree under StepsProvider .

Property Type Description startsFrom number The default step number to be rendered.

Step numbers start from 1 and goes up to the count of direct siblings given to the Steps component. If the number is out of range, first step is rendered by default.

Example project: https://codesandbox.io/s/react-step-builder-v3-5625v?file=/src/App.tsx