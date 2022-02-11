Keep your component, such as message boxes, scrolled down

Live demo

Install

$ npm install --save react-stay-scrolled

Examples

Run examples:

$ npm ci $ cd examples $ npm ci $ npm start

Usage

import { useRef, useLayoutEffect } from 'react' ; import PropTypes from 'prop-types' ; import useStayScrolled from 'react-stay-scrolled' ; const Messages = ( { messages } ) => { const listRef = useRef(); const { stayScrolled } = useStayScrolled(listRef); useLayoutEffect( () => { stayScrolled(); }, [messages.length]) return ( < ul ref = {listRef} > {messages.map((message, i) => < Message key = {i} text = {message} /> )} </ ul > ); }; Messages.propTypes = { messages = PropTypes.array, }

Another use case is notifying users when there is a new message down the window that they haven't read:

import { useState, useRef, useCallback, useLayoutEffect } from 'react' ; import PropTypes from 'prop-types' ; import useStayScrolled from 'react-stay-scrolled' ; import Message from './message.jsx' ; const Messages = ( { messages } ) => { const [notifyNewMessage, setNotifyNewMessage] = useState( false ); const ref = useRef(); const { stayScrolled, isScrolled } = useStayScrolled(ref); const onScroll = useCallback( () => { if (isScrolled()) setNotifyNewMessage( false ); }, []); useLayoutEffect( () => { setNotifyNewMessage(!stayScrolled()); }, [messages.length]) return ( < div ref = {ref} onScroll = {onScroll} > {messages.map((message, i) => < Message key = {i} text = {message} /> )} {notifyNewMessage && < div > Scroll down to new message </ div > } </ div > ); };

You can use react-spring to animate the scroll:

import { useRef, useCallback, useLayoutEffect } from 'react' ; import useStayScrolled from 'react-stay-scrolled' ; import { useSpring, animated } from '@react-spring/web' ; const SpringStayScrolled = ({ provideControllers, onScroll, getRunScroll, }) => { const ref = useRef( null ); const [{ scrollTop }, animateScroll] = useSpring( () => ({ scrollTop : 0 }), []); const runScroll = useCallback( offset => animateScroll.start({ scrollTop : offset, from : { scrollTop : ref.current ? ref.current.scrollTop : 0 }, }), [animateScroll]) const { scrollBottom } = useStayScrolled(ref, { runScroll }); useLayoutEffect( () => { scrollBottom(); }, []); return ( < animated.div ref = {ref} scrollTop = {scrollTop} > {/* ... */} </ animated.div > ); };

Arguments

ref

Type: a React ref , required

A ref to the DOM element whose scroll position you want to control

options

Type: object , default:

{ initialScroll : null , inaccuracy : 0 , runScroll : defaultRunScroll, }

Type: number , default: null

If provided, the scrolling element will mount scrolled with the provided value. If Infinity is provided, it will mount scrolled to the bottom.

Type: number , default: 0

Defines an error margin, in pixels, under which stayScrolled will still scroll to the bottom

Type: function: (offset) => undefined , default: (offset) => { ref.current.scrollTop = offset; } where ref is the first value

Used for animating dom scrolling. You can use dynamic.js, Velocity, jQuery, or your favorite animation library. Here are examples of possible, tested runScroll values:

const easing = 'linear' ; const duration = 100 ; const dynamicsRunScroll = ( domRef ) => ( offset ) => { dynamics.animate(domRef.current, { scrollTop : offset, }, { type : dynamics[easing], duration, }); }; const jqueryRunScroll = ( domRef ) => ( offset ) => { jQuery(domRef.current).animate({ scrollTop : offset }, duration, easing); }; const velocityRunScroll = ( domRef ) => ( offset ) => { Velocity( domRef.current.firstChild, 'scroll' , { container : domRef.current, easing, duration, offset, } ); };

Return value

Type: object , shape: { stayScrolled, scrollBottom, scroll, isScrolled }

Four functions used for controlling scroll behavior.

stayScrolled

Type: function: () => bool

Scrolls down the element if it was already scrolled down - useful for when a user is reading previous messages, and you don't want to interrupt. Returns true if it performed a scrolled down, false otherwise.

scroll

Type: function: (position: Integer) => void

Scrolls down to the desired position. If given Infinity , it scrolls to the bottom

scrollDown

Type: function: () => void

Scrolls down the wrapper element, regardless of current position. Equivalent to () => scroll(Infinity) .

isScrolled

Type: function: () => bool

Returns true if the dom element is scrolled all the way down (within the inaccuracy provided).

License

See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).