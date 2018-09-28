React Performance Monitor

Inspired by https://github.com/mrdoob/stats.js

Screenshots

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import FPSStats from 'react-stats' ); const __DEV__ = true ; const Application = () => { return ( < div > < FPSStats isActive = {__DEV__} /> // True by default </ div > ); }; render( < Application /> , document.body );

Optional Props