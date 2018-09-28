openbase logo
react-stats

by Sebastian Slomski
0.0.5 (see all)

FPS Stats in React

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React-Stats

React Performance Monitor

Inspired by https://github.com/mrdoob/stats.js

Screenshots

FPS

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import FPSStats from 'react-stats');

const __DEV__ = true;

const Application = () => {
  return (
      <div>
        <FPSStats isActive={__DEV__} /> // True by default
      </div>
  );
};

render(
  <Application />,
  document.body
);

Optional Props

By default, the meter is fixed positioned in the bottom right. You can pass the optional props top, right, bottom & left to overrride that positioning. bottom & right have values by default, so pass 'auto' as their values if you want to use left or top values.

