Inspired by https://github.com/mrdoob/stats.js
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import FPSStats from 'react-stats');
const __DEV__ = true;
const Application = () => {
return (
<div>
<FPSStats isActive={__DEV__} /> // True by default
</div>
);
};
render(
<Application />,
document.body
);
By default, the meter is fixed positioned in the bottom right. You can pass the
optional props
top,
right,
bottom &
left to overrride that positioning.
right have values by default, so pass
'auto' as their values if
you want to use
left or
top values.