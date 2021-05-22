Extremely fast static renderer for tweets.
npm install react-static-tweets
The easiest way to get started is to render tweets client-side (which will by default fetch the tweet AST data on-the-fly).
import React from 'react'
import { Tweet } from 'react-static-tweets'
export default Example({ tweetId }) => (
<Tweet
id={tweetId}
/>
)
For more optimized SSR usage, you'll want to pre-fetch the tweet AST data server-side:
import React from 'react'
import [ fetchTweetAst } from 'static-tweets'
import { Tweet } from 'react-static-tweets'
const tweetId = '1358199505280262150'
export const getStaticProps = async () => {
try {
const tweetAst = await fetchTweetAst(tweetId)
return {
props: {
tweetId,
tweetAst
},
revalidate: 10
}
} catch (err) {
console.error('error fetching tweet info', err)
throw err
}
}
export default Example({ tweetId, tweetAst }) => {
return <Tweet id={tweetId} ast={tweetAst} />
}
You'll need to import some CSS styles as well. If you're using Next.js, we recommend you put these in
pages/_app.js:
import 'react-static-tweets/styles.css'
My main contribution is packaging the Vercel team's excellent work into two isolated packages (
static-tweets for server-side fetching of tweet ASTs and
react-static-tweets for client-side rendering as well as SSR).
styled-jsx because using a flat CSS file (with a
.static-tweet class prefix) makes bundling for NPM easier
MIT © Travis Fischer
