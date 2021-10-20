Show Google Map static images the React way.
yarn add react-static-google-map
import {
StaticGoogleMap,
Marker,
Path,
} from 'react-static-google-map';
<StaticGoogleMap size="600x600" className="img-fluid" apiKey="YOUR_API_KEY">
<Marker location="6.4488387,3.5496361" color="blue" label="P" />
</StaticGoogleMap>
<StaticGoogleMap size="600x600" apiKey="YOUR_API_KEY">
<Marker.Group label="T" color="brown">
<Marker location="40.737102,-73.990318" />
<Marker location="40.749825,-73.987963" />
</Marker.Group>
</StaticGoogleMap>
<StaticGoogleMap size="600x600" apiKey="YOUR_API_KEY">
<Marker
location={{ lat: 40.737102, lng: -73.990318 }}
color="blue"
label="P"
/>
<Path
points={[
'40.737102,-73.990318',
'40.749825,-73.987963',
'40.752946,-73.987384',
'40.755823,-73.986397',
]}
/>
</StaticGoogleMap>
Should render
<img class="img-fluid" src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/staticmap?size=600x600&scale=1&format=png&maptype=roadmap&markers=size:normal%7Ccolor:blue%7Clabel:P%7C6.4488387,3.5496361&key=YOUR_API_KEY">
<img src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/staticmap?size=600x600&scale=1&format=png&maptype=roadmap&markers=size:normal%7Ccolor:brown%7Clabel:T%7C40.737102,-73.990318%7C40.749825,-73.987963&key=YOUR_API_KEY">
<img src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/staticmap?size=600x600&scale=1&format=png&maptype=roadmap&markers=size:normal%7Ccolor:blue%7Clabel:P%7C40.737102,-73.990318&path=weight:5%7C40.737102,-73.990318%7C40.749825,-73.987963%7C40.752946,-73.987384%7C40.755823,-73.986397&key=YOUR_API_KEY">
All components must be rendered in the StaticGoogleMap container as children.
import { Marker } from 'react-static-google-map';
The
Marker component allows you render markers on the image.
It takes the following props
size - (optional) specifies the size of marker from the set
{tiny, mid, small}. If no size parameter is set, the marker will appear in its default (normal) size.
color - (optional) specifies a 24-bit color (example: color=0xFFFFCC) or a predefined color from the set
{black, brown, green, purple, yellow, blue, gray, orange, red, white}
label - (optional) specifies a single uppercase alphanumeric character from the set
{A-Z, 0-9}. Note that default and mid sized markers are the only markers capable of displaying an alphanumeric-character parameter.
tiny and
small sized markers are not capable of displaying an alphanumeric-character.
iconURL - (optional) specifies the icon for the Marker - rather than use Google's marker icons - using a URL (which should be URL-encoded). You can use URLs created by URL-shortening services such as https://goo.gl. Most URL-shortening services have the advantage of automatically encoding URLs.
anchor - (optional) sets how the icon is placed in relation to the specified markers locations. By default, the anchor point of a custom icon is the
bottom center of the icon image. You can specify a different anchor point using the anchor descriptor in conjunction with your icon. Set the anchor as an
x,y point of the icon (such as
10,5), or as a predefined alignment using one of the following values:
top, bottom, left, right, center, topleft, topright, bottomleft, or bottomright
scale: (optional) useful when using a custom marker iconURL. The scale value is multiplied with the marker image size to produce the actual output size of the marker in pixels. Default scale value is 1; accepted values are 1, 2, and 4. Use marker scaling in conjunction with map scaling when displaying higher-resolution maps.
location - (required) defines the marker's location on the map. If the location is off the map, that marker will not appear in the constructed image provided that
center and
zoom props on the parent are supplied. However, if these props are not supplied, the Google Static Maps API server will automatically construct an image which contains the supplied markers ala Implicit Positioning.
<StaticGoogleMap
center="Williamsburg,Brooklyn,NY"
zoom="13"
size="400x400"
>
<Marker color="blue" label="S" location={[11211, 11206, 11222]} />
</StaticGoogleMap>
Would render
<img src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/staticmap?center=Williamsburg,Brooklyn,NY&zoom=13&size=400x400&markers=color:blue%7Clabel:S%7C11211%7C11206%7C11222&key=YOUR_API_KEY">
<StaticGoogleMap size="600x600">
<Marker iconURL="https://goo.gl/1oTJ9Y" location="Canberra+ACT" />
<Marker
anchor="topleft"
iconURL="http://tinyurl.com/jrhlvu6"
location="Melbourne+VIC"
/>
<Marker
anchor="32,10"
iconURL="https://goo.gl/5y3S82"
location="Melbourne+VIC"
/>
</StaticGoogleMap>
would render
<img src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/staticmap?size=600x600&scale=1&format=png&maptype=roadmap&markers=size:normal%7Cicon:https://goo.gl/1oTJ9Y%7CCanberra+ACT&markers=size:normal%7Canchor:topleft%7Cicon:http://tinyurl.com/jrhlvu6%7CMelbourne+VIC&markers=size:normal%7Canchor:32,10%7Cicon:https://goo.gl/5y3S82%7CMelbourne+VIC&key=YOUR_API_KEY">
There is also a
Marker.Group component that renders markers with the same style in different locations
This component removes all other props expect
location from its children.
<StaticGoogleMap size="600x600">
<Marker.Group iconURL="https://chart.apis.google.com/chart?chst=d_map_pin_icon%26chld=cafe%257C996600">
<Marker location="224+West+20th+Street+NY" />
<Marker location="75+9th+Ave+NY" />
<Marker location="700+E+9th+St+NY" />
</Marker.Group>
</StaticGoogleMap>
would render
<img src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/staticmap?size=600x600&scale=1&format=png&maptype=roadmap&markers=size:normal%7Cicon:https://chart.apis.google.com/chart?chst=d_map_pin_icon%26chld=cafe%257C996600%7C224+West+20th+Street+NY%7C75+9th+Ave+NY%7C700+E+9th+St+NY&key=YOUR_API_KEY">
import { Path } from 'react-static-google-map'
The path component allows you render paths on the image
It takes the following props
weight - (optional) specifies the thickness of the path in pixels. If no weight parameter is set, the path will appear in its default thickness (5 pixels).
color - (optional) specifies a color either as a 24-bit (example: color=0xFFFFCC) or 32-bit hexadecimal value (example: color=0xFFFFCCFF), or from the set
{black, brown, green, purple, yellow, blue, gray, orange, red, white}.
fillcolor - (optional) indicates both that the path marks off a polygonal area and specifies the fill color to use as an overlay within that area.
geodesic - (optional) indicates that the requested path should be interpreted as a geodesic line that follows the curvature of the earth. When false, the path is rendered as a straight line in screen space. Defaults to false.
points - (required) In order to draw a path, the path prop must be passed two or more points. The Google Static Maps API will then connect the path along those points, in the specified order.
<StaticGoogleMap size="600x600">
<Path
color="0xff0000ff"
weight="5"
points={[
{ lat: 40.737102, lng: -73.990318 },
'40.749825,-73.987963',
{ lat: 40.752946, lng: -73.987384 },
{ lat: 40.755823, lng: -73.986397 },
]}
/>
</StaticGoogleMap>
would render
<img src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/staticmap?size=600x600&scale=1&format=png&maptype=roadmap&path=color:0xff0000ff%7Cweight:5%7C40.737102,-73.990318%7C40.749825,-73.987963%7C40.752946,-73.987384%7C40.755823,-73.986397&key=YOUR_API_KEY">
You can also render encoded polyline paths
<StaticGoogleMap scale="2" zoom="4" size="600x600">
<Path
weight="6"
points="enc:_fisIp~u%7CU}%7Ca@pytA_~b@hhCyhS~hResU%7C%7Cx@oig@rwg@amUfbjA}f[roaAynd@%7CvXxiAt{ZwdUfbjAewYrqGchH~vXkqnAria@c_o@inc@k{g@i`]o%7CF}vXaj\h`]ovs@?yi_@rcAgtO%7Cj_AyaJren@nzQrst@zuYh`]v%7CGbldEuzd@%7C%7Cx@spD%7CtrAzwP%7Cd_@yiB~vXmlWhdPez\_{Km_`@~re@ew^rcAeu_@zhyByjPrst@ttGren@aeNhoFemKrvdAuvVidPwbVr~j@or@f_z@ftHr{ZlwBrvdAmtHrmT{rOt{Zz}E%7Cc%7C@o%7CLpn~AgfRpxqBfoVz_iAocAhrVjr@rh~@jzKhjp@``NrfQpcHrb^k%7CDh_z@nwB%7Ckb@a{R%7Cyh@uyZ%7CllByuZpzw@wbd@rh~@%7C%7CFhqs@teTztrAupHhyY}t]huf@e%7CFria@o}GfezAkdW%7C}[ocMt_Neq@ren@e~Ika@pgE%7Ci%7CAfiQ%7C`l@uoJrvdAgq@fppAsjGhg`@%7ChQpg{Ai_V%7C%7Cx@mkHhyYsdP%7CxeA~gF%7C}[mv`@t_NitSfjp@c}Mhg`@sbChyYq}e@rwg@atFff}@ghN~zKybk@fl}A}cPftcAite@tmT__Lha@u~DrfQi}MhkSqyWivIumCria@ciO_tHifm@fl}A{rc@fbjAqvg@rrqAcjCf%7Ci@mqJtb^s%7C@fbjA{wDfs`BmvEfqs@umWt_Nwn^pen@qiBr`xAcvMr{Zidg@dtjDkbM%7Cd_@"
/>
</StaticGoogleMap>
would render
<img src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/staticmap?size=600x600&zoom=4&scale=2&format=png&maptype=roadmap&path=weight:6%7Cenc:_fisIp~u%7CU}%7Ca@pytA_~b@hhCyhS~hResU%7C%7Cx@oig@rwg@amUfbjA}f[roaAynd@%7CvXxiAt{ZwdUfbjAewYrqGchH~vXkqnAria@c_o@inc@k{g@i`]o%7CF}vXaj\h`]ovs@?yi_@rcAgtO%7Cj_AyaJren@nzQrst@zuYh`]v%7CGbldEuzd@%7C%7Cx@spD%7CtrAzwP%7Cd_@yiB~vXmlWhdPez\_{Km_`@~re@ew^rcAeu_@zhyByjPrst@ttGren@aeNhoFemKrvdAuvVidPwbVr~j@or@f_z@ftHr{ZlwBrvdAmtHrmT{rOt{Zz}E%7Cc%7C@o%7CLpn~AgfRpxqBfoVz_iAocAhrVjr@rh~@jzKhjp@``NrfQpcHrb^k%7CDh_z@nwB%7Ckb@a{R%7Cyh@uyZ%7CllByuZpzw@wbd@rh~@%7C%7CFhqs@teTztrAupHhyY}t]huf@e%7CFria@o}GfezAkdW%7C}[ocMt_Neq@ren@e~Ika@pgE%7Ci%7CAfiQ%7C`l@uoJrvdAgq@fppAsjGhg`@%7ChQpg{Ai_V%7C%7Cx@mkHhyYsdP%7CxeA~gF%7C}[mv`@t_NitSfjp@c}Mhg`@sbChyYq}e@rwg@atFff}@ghN~zKybk@fl}A}cPftcAite@tmT__Lha@u~DrfQi}MhkSqyWivIumCria@ciO_tHifm@fl}A{rc@fbjAqvg@rrqAcjCf%7Ci@mqJtb^s%7C@fbjA{wDfs`BmvEfqs@umWt_Nwn^pen@qiBr`xAcvMr{Zidg@dtjDkbM%7Cd_@&key=YOUR_API_KEY">
There is also a
Path.Group component that renders different paths with the same style
This component removes all other props expect
points from its children.
<StaticGoogleMap size="600x600">
<Path.Group color="0x00000000" weight="5" fillcolor="0xFFFF0033">
<Path points="8th+Avenue+%26+34th+St,New+York,NY" />
<Path points="8th+Avenue+%26+42nd+St,New+York,NY" />
<Path points="Park+Ave+%26+42nd+St,New+York,NY,NY" />
<Path points="Park+Ave+%26+34th+St,New+York,NY,NY" />
</Path.Group>
</StaticGoogleMap>
would render
<img src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/staticmap?size=600x600&scale=1&format=png&maptype=roadmap&path=color:0x00000000%7Cweight:5%7Cfillcolor:0xFFFF0033%7C8th+Avenue+%26+34th+St,New+York,NY%7C8th+Avenue+%26+42nd+St,New+York,NY%7CPark+Ave+%26+42nd+St,New+York,NY,NY%7CPark+Ave+%26+34th+St,New+York,NY,NY&key=YOUR_API_KEY">
import { Direction } from 'react-static-google-map';
This is a syntatic sugar around the Path Component that uses the Google Directions API to render a Path on the map.
This component by default requires that the Google Maps JavaScript Client Side API be loaded.
Add
<script src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key="></script> to your
index.html
It takes the following props as well as props from Path Component
origin - (required) specifies the start location from which to calculate directions. This value may be specified as a String (for example, "Chicago, IL"), as a LatLng value
destination - (required) specifies the end location to which to calculate directions. The options are the same as for the origin field described above.
travelMode - (optional) specifies what mode of transport to use when calculating directions. Valid values are
driving (Default), bicycling, transit, and WALKING
requestStrategy - (optional) A function that takes origin, destination, and travelMode as parameters and returns a string promise of the encoded polyline path to draw on the map.
Also see the
cache and
onCacheUpdate props on the
StaticGoogleMap component.
<StaticGoogleMap size="600x400">
<Direction
origin="6.503296599999999,3.3589658"
destination="6.6142085,3.3580775000000003"
/>
</StaticGoogleMap>
would render
<img src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/staticmap?size=600x400&scale=1&format=png&maptype=roadmap&path=weight:5%7Cenc:eduf@i`oSa@pAoAzEc@~A[v@k@j@sA`A]`@{@k@e@OkASkDk@cEs@eG_AoAIk@@qBNw@@WCsEaAmBe@D]RiAhAgFRg@Zm@Z_@r@k@`@_@V_@Rc@|@uFh@eEHm@Fi@BKQAoAUoD}@kCm@iBYK?MBG@{GsAmHcBsDu@aCm@}@Y_Ac@w@e@aBuAwBqBkA}@YMs@[SGu@GwB?kGFoH@eIByOHmKLuPDsH@ui@^_NH}PL{QFqVJ{NLsGDqDFiIAcOJwKFuGD_E?}DI{E]eD_@_Ca@yCo@}C}@yAi@cCcAmDgByCkBkQgLuCmBsNgJwE}CmD}B{ViPsH}EeG_EkHwE{GqEeDuBc@YIi@{AcAYy@AWF[La@RQXMRE`@?d@LZVFNJ^@^Qv@UPe@\e@\iAz@eExCcD|BmCnB_@N]`@Ub@g@`@uA`AsOxKmFvD{EjDeJtGyAfAmBtAV^jCcBnByApBwA|EqDv@i@^Kb@Yh@Yx@URARBNHbArAzAnBj@v@J\GNUTqChBeFvDqCnBmEdCyBlAq@^{JrGeG`EuHpE]RaCtAwExC}OdJaJpFiC|An@nANb@@ZHLZWZOLG\CJBRDRLTVpCjE\l@fAfBbAfBx@pAbBpC|BnD_EhDcG~Ee@[UWi@i@XSKMQa@l@g@QW&key=YOUR_API_KEY">
import { StaticGoogleMap } from 'react-static-google-map'
This is the container component all other components should be rendered in.
It takes the following props
rootURL: (optional) The root url in which all params will be serialized and appended to. Defaults to
https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/staticmap.
as: (optional) The element for the URL to be rendered in. Defaults to
img
onGenerate: (optional) function called with the generated image URL
size: (required) defines the rectangular dimensions of the map image. This parameter takes a string of the form
{horizontal_value}x{vertical_value}. For example,
500x400 defines a map
500 pixels wide by
400 pixels high. Maps smaller than 180 pixels in width will display a reduced-size Google logo. This parameter is affected by the
scale parameter; the final output size is the product of the size and scale values.
scale: (optional) affects the number of pixels that are returned.
scale=2 returns twice as many pixels as
scale=1 while retaining the same coverage area and level of detail (i.e. the contents of the map don't change). This is useful when developing for high-resolution displays, or when generating a map for printing. The default value is
1. Accepted values are
2 and
4 (
4 is only available to Google Maps APIs Premium Plan customers.)
format: (optional) defines the format of the resulting image. By default, the Google Static Maps API creates
PNG images. There are several possible formats including
GIF,
JPEG and
PNG types. Which format you use depends on how you intend to present the image.
JPEG typically provides greater compression, while
GIF and
PNG provide greater detail.
maptype: (optional) defines the type of map to construct. There are several possible maptype values, including
roadmap,
satellite,
hybrid, and
terrain.
language: (optional) defines the language to use for display of labels on map tiles. Note that this parameter is only supported for some country tiles; if the specific language requested is not supported for the tile set, then the default language for that tileset will be used.
region: (optional) defines the appropriate borders to display, based on geo-political sensitivities. Accepts a region code specified as a two-character ccTLD ('top-level domain') value.
visible: (optional) specifies one or more locations that should remain visible on the map, though no markers or other indicators will be displayed. Use this parameter to ensure that certain features or map locations are shown on the Google Static Maps API.
style: (optional) defines a custom style to alter the presentation of a specific feature (roads, parks, and other features) of the map. This parameter takes feature and element arguments identifying the features to style, and a set of style operations to apply to the selected features. See Using the DOM style attribute for more information.
center: (required if markers not present) defines the center of the map, equidistant from all edges of the map. This parameter takes a location as either a comma-separated {latitude,longitude} pair (e.g. "40.714728,-73.998672") or a string address (e.g. "city hall, new york, ny") identifying a unique location on the face of the earth.
zoom: (optional if markers not present) defines the zoom level of the map, which determines the magnification level of the map. This parameter takes a numerical value corresponding to the zoom level of the region desired.
apiKey: (optional) allows you to monitor your application's API usage in the Google API Console
signature: (recommended) is a digital signature used to verify that any site generating requests using your API key is authorized to do so.
client: (optional) By using your client ID (instead of an API key) to authenticate requests, you can: Add the channel parameter to requests so you can view more detailed usage reports.
channel: (optional) used to provide additional reporting detail, by grouping different channels separately in your reports. Refer to the Premium Plan Reporting Overview for more information.
cache: (optional, default: true) Only used when rendering a
Direction component. Because the
Direction component is async and will attempt to fetch directions on each render, setting this prop to
true will keep an internal cache of requests. This saves calls to the directions service as well as prevents the component from flashing as it fetches new directions. You can also initialize the cache by passing it an object.
onCacheUpate: (optional) Only used when rendering a
Direction component. This function will be called everytime a new entry is added to the internal cache. It can be used to save the cache to localStorage, for example. This is helpful to intilialize the
cache prop from storage.
You may have noticed that the
style prop is used as a Google param, rather than passed to the
<img style={...}>. This is because Google has a
style param and this lib aims to have parity with the Google params. If you need to add a
style DOM attribute, use the
as prop. For example,
<StaticGoogleMap as={props => <img {...props} style={...yourStyles} />}>
<Marker location="x" />
</StaticGoogleMap>
Google Static Maps API URLs are restricted to
8192 characters in size. In practice, you will probably not have need for URLs longer than this, unless you produce complicated maps with a high number of markers and paths.
MIT.