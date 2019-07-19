Renders static content efficiently by allowing React to short-circuit the reconciliation process. This component should be used when you know that a subtree of components will never need to be updated.
Typically, you will not need to use this component and should opt for normal React reconciliation.
npm install react-static-container
var StaticContainer = require('react-static-container');
var someValue = ...; // We know for certain this value will never change.
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
{this.props.value}
<StaticContainer>
<MyOtherComponent value={someValue} />
</StaticContainer>
<div>
);
}
);
StaticContainer also takes a
shouldUpdate prop as an escape hatch, allowing granular updates.