openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-static-container

by reactjs
1.0.2 (see all)

Renders static content efficiently by allowing React to short-circuit the reconciliation process.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.8K

GitHub Stars

223

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Container

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-static-container

Renders static content efficiently by allowing React to short-circuit the reconciliation process. This component should be used when you know that a subtree of components will never need to be updated.

Typically, you will not need to use this component and should opt for normal React reconciliation.

Installation

npm install react-static-container

Usage


var StaticContainer = require('react-static-container');

var someValue = ...; // We know for certain this value will never change.

class MyComponent extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        {this.props.value}
        <StaticContainer>
          <MyOtherComponent value={someValue} />
        </StaticContainer>
      <div>
    );
  }
 );

StaticContainer also takes a shouldUpdate prop as an escape hatch, allowing granular updates.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rdd
react-drag-drop-containerReactJS drag and drop functionality for mouse and touch devices
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@uifabric/react-cardsFluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
6K
@clayui/layoutA web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
723
@zendeskgarden/container-utilities:seedling: garden React (no-UI) containers
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
28K
@zendeskgarden/container-accordion:seedling: garden React (no-UI) containers
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
5K
@zendeskgarden/container-pagination:seedling: garden React (no-UI) containers
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
2K
See 22 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial