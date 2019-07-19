Renders static content efficiently by allowing React to short-circuit the reconciliation process. This component should be used when you know that a subtree of components will never need to be updated.

Typically, you will not need to use this component and should opt for normal React reconciliation.

Installation

npm install react-static-container

Usage

var StaticContainer = require ( 'react-static-container' ); var someValue = ...; class MyComponent extends React . Component { render() { return ( <div> {this.props.value} <StaticContainer> <MyOtherComponent value={someValue} /> </StaticContainer> <div> ); } );