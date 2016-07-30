openbase logo
rsa

react-state-animation

by Takuya Tejima
0.1.0 (see all)

Simple lightweight React animation library

Popularity

Downloads/wk

32

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-state-animation

react-state-animation provides a capability to update React component's state value by requestAnimationFrame with a simple APIs that builds on d3-ease. The file size is just 4KB (minified).

This works with regular React component and React Canvas

Installation

npm install react-state-animation --save
Include the module by CommonJS way
import ReactStateAnimation from 'react-state-animation' or var ReactStateAnimation = require('react-state-animation');

This will require ES5 modules converted by babel. ES6 sources are in /src and converted ES5 modules are located in /lib.

##Demo http://tejitak.github.io/react-state-animation/examples/demo/

API

  • linearIn(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • linearOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • linearInOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • quadIn(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • quadOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • quadInOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • cubicIn(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • cubicOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • cubicInOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • polyIn(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • polyOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • polyInOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • sinIn(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • sinOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • sinInOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • expIn(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • expOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • expInOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • circleIn(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • circleOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • circleInOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • bounceIn(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • bounceOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • bounceInOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • backIn(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • backOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • backInOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • elasticIn(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • elasticOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)
  • elasticInOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

The above API returns Promise, so you can chain additinal processes by using then.

##Usage

Example 1. Use outside of component

var yourComponent = React.render(
    <YourComponent />,
    document.getElementById('demo')
)
var reactStateAnimation = new ReactStateAnimation(yourComponent)
// your component's state 'x' will be updated to 350 with linear order in 1 sec, then alpha will be 0 on end of moving
reactStateAnimation.linearInOut('x', 350/*end value*/, 1000/*duration(ms)*/).then(() => reactStateAnimation.linearInOut('alpha', 0, 400))

Example 2. Linear Move in React Component

Set any state (e.g. 'x') associated with position left style

import React from 'react'
import ReactStateAnimation from 'react-state-animation'

export default class Demo extends React.Component {
    constructor(props) {
        super(props)
        this.state = {
            x: 0
        }
        // react state animation wrapper
        this._animate = new ReactStateAnimation(this)
    }

    start() {
        // start animation
        this._animate.linearInOut('x', 350/*end value*/, 1000/*duration(ms)*/)
    }

    stop() {
        this._animate.stop()
    }

    getStyle() {
        return {
            position: 'absolute',
            backgroundColor: "#009688",
            top: 0,
            left: this.state.x + "px",
            width: this.props.width,
            height: this.props.height
        }
    }

    render() {
        return (
            <div style={this.getStyle()}></div>
        )
    }
}

Demo.defaultProps = {
    width: 50,
    height: 50
}

Example 3. Linear Move in React Canvas

Set any state (e.g. 'x') associated with position left style

import React from 'react'
import ReactCanvas from 'react-canvas'
import ReactStateAnimation from 'react-state-animation'

var Surface = ReactCanvas.Surface
var Group = ReactCanvas.Group
var Layer = ReactCanvas.Layer

export default class DemoCanvas extends React.Component {
    constructor(props) {
        super(props)
        this.state = {
            x: 0
        }
        // react state animation wrapper
        this._animate = new ReactStateAnimation(this)
    }

    start() {
        // start animation
        this._animate.linearInOut('x', 350/*end value*/, 1000/*duration*/)
    }

    stop() {
        this._animate.stop()
    }

    getGroupStyle() {
        return {
            position: 'absolute',
            backgroundColor: "#f4f4f4",
            top: 0,
            left: 0,
            width: this.props.canvasWidth,
            height: this.props.canvasHeight
        }
    }

    getStyle() {
        return {
            position: 'absolute',
            backgroundColor: "#009688",
            top: 0,
            left: this.state.x,
            width: this.props.width,
            height: this.props.height
        }
    }

    render() {
        return (
            <Surface ref="surface" top={0} left={0} width={this.props.canvasWidth} height={this.props.canvasHeight} enableCSSLayout={true}>
               <Group style={this.getGroupStyle()}>
                    <Layer style={this.getStyle()} />
                </Group>
            </Surface>
        )
    }
}

DemoCanvas.defaultProps = {
    canvasWidth: 400,
    canvasHeight: 50,
    width: 50,
    height: 50
}

Example 4. Multiple states in ReactART

Set any state (e.g. 'x') associated with position left style


import React from 'react'
import ReactART from 'react-art'
import Circle from 'react-art/lib/Circle.art.js'
import ReactStateAnimation from 'react-state-animation'

var Surface = ReactCanvas.Surface

export default class DemoCanvas extends React.Component {
    constructor(props) {
        super(props)
        this.state = {
            x: props.position.x,
            y: props.position.y,
            radius: props.radius 
        }
        // react state animation wrapper
        this._animate = new ReactStateAnimation(this)
    }
    
    _Floating() {
        // pass an array to the manimate method with the states, to be animated
        this._animate.manimate([
            /* state: 'theNameOfTheState', target: endValue */
            {state: 'x', target: this.props.position.x-15},
            {state: 'radius', target: this.props.radius+4}
        ], 800, 'elasticInOut')
        .then(() => this._animate.manimate([
            {state: 'x', target: this.props.position.x},
            {state: 'radius', target: this.props.radius-2}
        ], 800, 'elasticInOut'))
        .then(() => this._Floating());
    }
    
    render() {
        return (
            <Surface ref="surface" top={0} left={0} width={this.props.canvasWidth} height={this.props.canvasHeight}>
               <Circle radius={this.state.radius} fill="#fca500" x={this.state.x} y={this.state.y}  />
            </Surface>
        )
    }
}

DemoCanvas.defaultProps = {
    canvasWidth: 400,
    canvasHeight: 300,
    radius: 30,
    position: {
        x: 50,
        y: 50
    }
}

Note

React setState is now asynchronously called as a batch. So, using regular instance properties instaed of state seems faste especially for React Canvas.

Please check the demo for canvas performance between React Canvas with setState (asynchronous and batch) and without setStates

Development

  1. Run "npm install"
  2. Run "gulp"
  3. Access to "http://localhost:8080/html/"

