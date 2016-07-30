react-state-animation provides a capability to update React component's state value by requestAnimationFrame with a simple APIs that builds on d3-ease. The file size is just 4KB (minified).

This works with regular React component and React Canvas

Installation

npm install react-state-animation --save

Include the module by CommonJS way

import ReactStateAnimation from 'react-state-animation' or var ReactStateAnimation = require('react-state-animation');

This will require ES5 modules converted by babel. ES6 sources are in /src and converted ES5 modules are located in /lib.

##Demo http://tejitak.github.io/react-state-animation/examples/demo/

API

linearIn(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

linearOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

linearInOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

quadIn(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

quadOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

quadInOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

cubicIn(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

cubicOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

cubicInOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

polyIn(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

polyOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

polyInOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

sinIn(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

sinOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

sinInOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

expIn(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

expOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

expInOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

circleIn(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

circleOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

circleInOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

bounceIn(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

bounceOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

bounceInOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

backIn(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

backOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

backInOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

elasticIn(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

elasticOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

elasticInOut(stateProp, endStateValue, duration)

The above API returns Promise, so you can chain additinal processes by using then.

##Usage

Example 1. Use outside of component

var yourComponent = React.render( <YourComponent />, document.getElementById('demo') ) var reactStateAnimation = new ReactStateAnimation(yourComponent) // your component's state 'x' will be updated to 350 with linear order in 1 sec, then alpha will be 0 on end of moving reactStateAnimation.linearInOut('x', 350/*end value*/, 1000/*duration(ms)*/).then(() => reactStateAnimation.linearInOut('alpha', 0, 400))

Example 2. Linear Move in React Component

Set any state (e.g. 'x') associated with position left style

import React from 'react' import ReactStateAnimation from 'react-state-animation' export default class Demo extends React.Component { constructor(props) { super(props) this.state = { x: 0 } // react state animation wrapper this._animate = new ReactStateAnimation(this) } start() { // start animation this._animate.linearInOut('x', 350/*end value*/, 1000/*duration(ms)*/) } stop() { this._animate.stop() } getStyle() { return { position: 'absolute', backgroundColor: "#009688", top: 0, left: this.state.x + "px", width: this.props.width, height: this.props.height } } render() { return ( <div style={this.getStyle()}></div> ) } } Demo.defaultProps = { width: 50, height: 50 }

Example 3. Linear Move in React Canvas

Set any state (e.g. 'x') associated with position left style

import React from 'react' import ReactCanvas from 'react-canvas' import ReactStateAnimation from 'react-state-animation' var Surface = ReactCanvas.Surface var Group = ReactCanvas.Group var Layer = ReactCanvas.Layer export default class DemoCanvas extends React.Component { constructor(props) { super(props) this.state = { x: 0 } // react state animation wrapper this._animate = new ReactStateAnimation(this) } start() { // start animation this._animate.linearInOut('x', 350/*end value*/, 1000/*duration*/) } stop() { this._animate.stop() } getGroupStyle() { return { position: 'absolute', backgroundColor: "#f4f4f4", top: 0, left: 0, width: this.props.canvasWidth, height: this.props.canvasHeight } } getStyle() { return { position: 'absolute', backgroundColor: "#009688", top: 0, left: this.state.x, width: this.props.width, height: this.props.height } } render() { return ( <Surface ref="surface" top={0} left={0} width={this.props.canvasWidth} height={this.props.canvasHeight} enableCSSLayout={true}> <Group style={this.getGroupStyle()}> <Layer style={this.getStyle()} /> </Group> </Surface> ) } } DemoCanvas.defaultProps = { canvasWidth: 400, canvasHeight: 50, width: 50, height: 50 }

Example 4. Multiple states in ReactART

Set any state (e.g. 'x') associated with position left style

import React from 'react' import ReactART from 'react-art' import Circle from 'react-art/lib/Circle.art.js' import ReactStateAnimation from 'react-state-animation' var Surface = ReactCanvas.Surface export default class DemoCanvas extends React.Component { constructor(props) { super(props) this.state = { x: props.position.x, y: props.position.y, radius: props.radius } // react state animation wrapper this._animate = new ReactStateAnimation(this) } _Floating() { // pass an array to the manimate method with the states, to be animated this._animate.manimate([ /* state: 'theNameOfTheState', target: endValue */ {state: 'x', target: this.props.position.x-15}, {state: 'radius', target: this.props.radius+4} ], 800, 'elasticInOut') .then(() => this._animate.manimate([ {state: 'x', target: this.props.position.x}, {state: 'radius', target: this.props.radius-2} ], 800, 'elasticInOut')) .then(() => this._Floating()); } render() { return ( <Surface ref="surface" top={0} left={0} width={this.props.canvasWidth} height={this.props.canvasHeight}> <Circle radius={this.state.radius} fill="#fca500" x={this.state.x} y={this.state.y} /> </Surface> ) } } DemoCanvas.defaultProps = { canvasWidth: 400, canvasHeight: 300, radius: 30, position: { x: 50, y: 50 } }

Note

React setState is now asynchronously called as a batch. So, using regular instance properties instaed of state seems faste especially for React Canvas.

Please check the demo for canvas performance between React Canvas with setState (asynchronous and batch) and without setStates

Development