react-state-animation provides a capability to update React component's state value by requestAnimationFrame with a simple APIs that builds on d3-ease. The file size is just 4KB (minified).
This works with regular React component and React Canvas
npm install react-state-animation --save
Include the module by CommonJS way
import ReactStateAnimation from 'react-state-animation' or
var ReactStateAnimation = require('react-state-animation');
This will require ES5 modules converted by babel. ES6 sources are in /src and converted ES5 modules are located in /lib.
##Demo http://tejitak.github.io/react-state-animation/examples/demo/
The above API returns Promise, so you can chain additinal processes by using then.
##Usage
var yourComponent = React.render(
<YourComponent />,
document.getElementById('demo')
)
var reactStateAnimation = new ReactStateAnimation(yourComponent)
// your component's state 'x' will be updated to 350 with linear order in 1 sec, then alpha will be 0 on end of moving
reactStateAnimation.linearInOut('x', 350/*end value*/, 1000/*duration(ms)*/).then(() => reactStateAnimation.linearInOut('alpha', 0, 400))
Set any state (e.g. 'x') associated with position left style
import React from 'react'
import ReactStateAnimation from 'react-state-animation'
export default class Demo extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props)
this.state = {
x: 0
}
// react state animation wrapper
this._animate = new ReactStateAnimation(this)
}
start() {
// start animation
this._animate.linearInOut('x', 350/*end value*/, 1000/*duration(ms)*/)
}
stop() {
this._animate.stop()
}
getStyle() {
return {
position: 'absolute',
backgroundColor: "#009688",
top: 0,
left: this.state.x + "px",
width: this.props.width,
height: this.props.height
}
}
render() {
return (
<div style={this.getStyle()}></div>
)
}
}
Demo.defaultProps = {
width: 50,
height: 50
}
Set any state (e.g. 'x') associated with position left style
import React from 'react'
import ReactCanvas from 'react-canvas'
import ReactStateAnimation from 'react-state-animation'
var Surface = ReactCanvas.Surface
var Group = ReactCanvas.Group
var Layer = ReactCanvas.Layer
export default class DemoCanvas extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props)
this.state = {
x: 0
}
// react state animation wrapper
this._animate = new ReactStateAnimation(this)
}
start() {
// start animation
this._animate.linearInOut('x', 350/*end value*/, 1000/*duration*/)
}
stop() {
this._animate.stop()
}
getGroupStyle() {
return {
position: 'absolute',
backgroundColor: "#f4f4f4",
top: 0,
left: 0,
width: this.props.canvasWidth,
height: this.props.canvasHeight
}
}
getStyle() {
return {
position: 'absolute',
backgroundColor: "#009688",
top: 0,
left: this.state.x,
width: this.props.width,
height: this.props.height
}
}
render() {
return (
<Surface ref="surface" top={0} left={0} width={this.props.canvasWidth} height={this.props.canvasHeight} enableCSSLayout={true}>
<Group style={this.getGroupStyle()}>
<Layer style={this.getStyle()} />
</Group>
</Surface>
)
}
}
DemoCanvas.defaultProps = {
canvasWidth: 400,
canvasHeight: 50,
width: 50,
height: 50
}
Set any state (e.g. 'x') associated with position left style
import React from 'react'
import ReactART from 'react-art'
import Circle from 'react-art/lib/Circle.art.js'
import ReactStateAnimation from 'react-state-animation'
var Surface = ReactCanvas.Surface
export default class DemoCanvas extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props)
this.state = {
x: props.position.x,
y: props.position.y,
radius: props.radius
}
// react state animation wrapper
this._animate = new ReactStateAnimation(this)
}
_Floating() {
// pass an array to the manimate method with the states, to be animated
this._animate.manimate([
/* state: 'theNameOfTheState', target: endValue */
{state: 'x', target: this.props.position.x-15},
{state: 'radius', target: this.props.radius+4}
], 800, 'elasticInOut')
.then(() => this._animate.manimate([
{state: 'x', target: this.props.position.x},
{state: 'radius', target: this.props.radius-2}
], 800, 'elasticInOut'))
.then(() => this._Floating());
}
render() {
return (
<Surface ref="surface" top={0} left={0} width={this.props.canvasWidth} height={this.props.canvasHeight}>
<Circle radius={this.state.radius} fill="#fca500" x={this.state.x} y={this.state.y} />
</Surface>
)
}
}
DemoCanvas.defaultProps = {
canvasWidth: 400,
canvasHeight: 300,
radius: 30,
position: {
x: 50,
y: 50
}
}
React setState is now asynchronously called as a batch. So, using regular instance properties instaed of state seems faste especially for React Canvas.
Please check the demo for canvas performance between React Canvas with setState (asynchronous and batch) and without setStates