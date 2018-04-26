npm install react-stars --save
Then in your project include the component:
import ReactStars from 'react-stars'
import React from 'react'
import { render } from 'react-dom'
const ratingChanged = (newRating) => {
console.log(newRating)
}
render(<ReactStars
count={5}
onChange={ratingChanged}
size={24}
color2={'#ffd700'} />,
document.getElementById('where-to-render')
);
This a list of props that you can pass down to the component:
|Property
|Description
|Default value
|type
className
|Name of parent class
null
|string
count
|How many total stars you want
|5
|number
value
|Set rating value
|0
|number
char
|Which character you want to use as a star
|★
|string
color1
|Color of inactive star (this supports any CSS valid value)
gray
|string
color2
|Color of selected or active star
#ffd700
|string
size
|Size of stars (in px)
15px
|string
edit
|Should you be able to select rating or just see rating (for reusability)
true
|boolean
half
|Should component use half stars, if not the decimal part will be dropped otherwise normal algebra rools will apply to round to half stars
true
|boolean
onChange(new_rating)
|Will be invoked any time the rating is changed
null
|function
# Clone the repo
git clone git@github.com:n49/react-stars.git
# Go into project folder
cd react-stars
# Install dependancies
npm install
Build the component:
npm build
Run the examples (dev):
npm run dev-example
Build the examples (production):
npm run build-example
Then in your browser go to: http://127.0.0.1:8080/example
You will need to have React in your project in order to use the component, I didn't bundle React in the build, because it seemed like a crazy idea.