React Star Ratings

Customizable react star ratings. SVG stars that show aggregate star ratings to the hundreths decimal point.

npm install --save react-star-ratings

Heads up

I made a better version (in my opinion at least) of this repo right here: react-ratings-declarative

It is a lot more extendable and customizable.

Demo

Demo Example Image

Usage

import StarRatings from './react-star-ratings' ; class Foo extends Component { changeRating( newRating, name ) { this .setState({ rating : newRating }); } render() { return ( <StarRatings rating={this.state.rating} starRatedColor="blue" changeRating={this.changeRating} numberOfStars={6} name='rating' /> ); } } class Bar extends Component { render() { // aggregateRating = 2.35; return ( <StarRatings rating={2.403} starDimension="40px" starSpacing="15px" /> ); } }

API v2

Prop Type Default Description Example rating number 0 The user's rating. Number of stars to highlight. 3 numberOfStars number 5 The max number of stars to choose from or to display 6 changeRating function ()=>{} Callback that will be passed the new rating a user selects const setNewRating = (rating) => this.props.dispatch( fooActions.setRating(rating) ) starRatedColor string 'rgb(109, 122, 130)' Color of stars that the user has rated black starEmptyColor string 'rgb(203, 211, 227)' Color of stars that the use hasn't rated grey starHoverColor string 'rgb(230, 67, 47)' Color of star when hovering over it in selection mode yellow starDimension string '50px' The width and height of the star 15px starSpacing string '7px' The spacing between the stars 0 gradientPathName string '' gradientPathname needed if app's path is not at the root /app/ ignoreInlineStyles boolean false ignore all the inline styles and write your own css using the provided classes true svgIconPath string 'm25,1 6,17h18l-14,11 5,17-15-10-15,10 5-17-14-11h18z' Set a path that describes the svg shape 'm25,1 6,17h18l-14,11 5,17-15-10-15,10 5-17-14-11h18z' svgIconViewBox string '0 0 51 48' Set the view box for a custom svg path you might have '0 0 51 48' name string '' Component's unique identification. Can be used when more than one star rating components are used 'rating'

API v1

Prop Type Default Description Example rating number 0 The user's rating. Number of stars to highlight. 3 numOfStars number 5 The max number of stars to choose from or to display 6 changeRating function ()=>{} Callback that will be passed the new rating a user selects const setNewRating = (rating) => this.props.dispatch( fooActions.setRating(rating) ) isSelectable boolean false Determines whether user can select a new rating or whether the stars are just for display true isAggregateRating boolean true Determines whether stars' will show a fraction of a star (.5 stars) false starSelectingHoverColor string 'rgb(230, 67, 47)' Color of star when hovering over it in selection mode yellow starRatedColor string 'rgb(109, 122, 130)' Color of stars that the user has rated black starEmptyColor string 'rgb(203, 211, 227)' Color of stars that the use hasn't rated grey starWidthAndHeight string '50px' The width and height of the star 15px starSpacing string '7px' The spacing between the stars 0 gradientPathName string '' gradientPathname needed if app's path is not at the root /app/ ignoreInlineStyles boolean false ignore all the inline styles and write your own css using the provided classes true svgIconPath string 'm25,1 6,17h18l-14,11 5,17-15-10-15,10 5-17-14-11h18z' Set a path that describes the svg shape 'm25,1 6,17h18l-14,11 5,17-15-10-15,10 5-17-14-11h18z' svgIconViewBox string '0 0 51 48' Set the view box for a custom svg path you might have '0 0 51 48'

Browser Support

Supports Chrome, firefox, safari, edge, and ie 9+. The star is SVG, so this library fails for any browser that doesn't support svg.

Potential Gradient Path Name Issue

I use the css property fill: 'url(#starGrad<randomNum>)'; to fill in just a percentage of a star. It has some weird bugs depending on the pathname of the app. Normally SPA's have window.location.pathname === '/' , but if you append window.location.origin with the pathname of say app , so that window.location.pathname === '/app/' , then you need a gradientPathName of '/app/' .

Here is a stackoverflow post that I found that was related to this issue: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/36774188/svg-internal-url-links-and-iframes-on-wirecloud

Try Example And Contribute

To try out the example in this repo: First clone this repo. And then using a complicated build set up stolen from TJ you run make start and go to port 5000. I actually used a forked version of that with slight changes that makes it easier to build multiple files. The only change I made pertains to how the babel cli is used