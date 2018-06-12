Customizable react star ratings. SVG stars that show aggregate star ratings to the hundreths decimal point.
npm install --save react-star-ratings
I made a better version (in my opinion at least) of this repo right here: react-ratings-declarative
It is a lot more extendable and customizable.
import StarRatings from './react-star-ratings';
class Foo extends Component {
changeRating( newRating, name ) {
this.setState({
rating: newRating
});
}
render() {
// rating = 2;
return (
<StarRatings
rating={this.state.rating}
starRatedColor="blue"
changeRating={this.changeRating}
numberOfStars={6}
name='rating'
/>
);
}
}
class Bar extends Component {
render() {
// aggregateRating = 2.35;
return (
<StarRatings
rating={2.403}
starDimension="40px"
starSpacing="15px"
/>
);
}
}
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Example
|rating
|number
|0
|The user's rating. Number of stars to highlight.
3
|numberOfStars
|number
|5
|The max number of stars to choose from or to display
6
|changeRating
|function
|()=>{}
|Callback that will be passed the new rating a user selects
const setNewRating = (rating) => this.props.dispatch( fooActions.setRating(rating) )
|starRatedColor
|string
|'rgb(109, 122, 130)'
|Color of stars that the user has rated
black
|starEmptyColor
|string
|'rgb(203, 211, 227)'
|Color of stars that the use hasn't rated
grey
|starHoverColor
|string
|'rgb(230, 67, 47)'
|Color of star when hovering over it in selection mode
yellow
|starDimension
|string
|'50px'
|The width and height of the star
15px
|starSpacing
|string
|'7px'
|The spacing between the stars
0
|gradientPathName
|string
|''
|gradientPathname needed if app's path is not at the root
/app/
|ignoreInlineStyles
|boolean
|false
|ignore all the inline styles and write your own css using the provided classes
true
|svgIconPath
|string
|'m25,1 6,17h18l-14,11 5,17-15-10-15,10 5-17-14-11h18z'
|Set a path that describes the svg shape
|'m25,1 6,17h18l-14,11 5,17-15-10-15,10 5-17-14-11h18z'
|svgIconViewBox
|string
|'0 0 51 48'
|Set the view box for a custom svg path you might have
|'0 0 51 48'
|name
|string
|''
|Component's unique identification. Can be used when more than one star rating components are used
|'rating'
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Example
|rating
|number
|0
|The user's rating. Number of stars to highlight.
3
|numOfStars
|number
|5
|The max number of stars to choose from or to display
6
|changeRating
|function
|()=>{}
|Callback that will be passed the new rating a user selects
const setNewRating = (rating) => this.props.dispatch( fooActions.setRating(rating) )
|isSelectable
|boolean
|false
|Determines whether user can select a new rating or whether the stars are just for display
true
|isAggregateRating
|boolean
|true
|Determines whether stars' will show a fraction of a star (.5 stars)
false
|starSelectingHoverColor
|string
|'rgb(230, 67, 47)'
|Color of star when hovering over it in selection mode
yellow
|starRatedColor
|string
|'rgb(109, 122, 130)'
|Color of stars that the user has rated
black
|starEmptyColor
|string
|'rgb(203, 211, 227)'
|Color of stars that the use hasn't rated
grey
|starWidthAndHeight
|string
|'50px'
|The width and height of the star
15px
|starSpacing
|string
|'7px'
|The spacing between the stars
0
|gradientPathName
|string
|''
|gradientPathname needed if app's path is not at the root
/app/
|ignoreInlineStyles
|boolean
|false
|ignore all the inline styles and write your own css using the provided classes
true
|svgIconPath
|string
|'m25,1 6,17h18l-14,11 5,17-15-10-15,10 5-17-14-11h18z'
|Set a path that describes the svg shape
|'m25,1 6,17h18l-14,11 5,17-15-10-15,10 5-17-14-11h18z'
|svgIconViewBox
|string
|'0 0 51 48'
|Set the view box for a custom svg path you might have
|'0 0 51 48'
Supports Chrome, firefox, safari, edge, and ie 9+. The star is SVG, so this library fails for any browser that doesn't support svg.
I use the css property
fill: 'url(#starGrad<randomNum>)'; to fill in just a percentage of a star. It has some weird bugs depending on the pathname of the app. Normally SPA's have
window.location.pathname === '/', but if you append
window.location.origin with the pathname of say
app, so that
window.location.pathname === '/app/', then you need a gradientPathName of
'/app/'.
Here is a stackoverflow post that I found that was related to this issue: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/36774188/svg-internal-url-links-and-iframes-on-wirecloud
To try out the example in this repo: First clone this repo. And then using a complicated build set up stolen from TJ you run
make start and go to port 5000. I actually used a forked version of that with slight changes that makes it easier to build multiple files. The only change I made pertains to how the babel cli is used
If you want to contribute: Make changes in the src folder. And then run
make build. And of course test by running
make start.
The
make build command compiles react and es6 stuff using babel from
src/ into
build/.
(
make start currently broken. instead cd in test folder and run
npm run start)