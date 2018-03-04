Tiny React.js component for star (or any other icon based) ratings.

Install

npm install react-star-rating-component --save

Demo

Props

<StarRatingComponent name={ String } value={ Number } starCount={ Number } onStarClick={ Function (nextValue, prevValue, name)} onStarHover={ Function (nextValue, prevValue, name)} onStarHoverOut={ Function (nextValue, prevValue, name)} renderStarIcon={ Function (nextValue, prevValue, name)} renderStarIconHalf={ Function (nextValue, prevValue, name)} starColor={ String } emptyStarColor={ String } editing={ Boolean } />

Examples

Editable

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import StarRatingComponent from 'react-star-rating-component' ; class App extends React . Component { constructor () { super (); this .state = { rating : 1 }; } onStarClick(nextValue, prevValue, name) { this .setState({ rating : nextValue}); } render() { const { rating } = this .state; return ( < div > < h2 > Rating from state: {rating} </ h2 > < StarRatingComponent name = "rate1" starCount = {10} value = {rating} onStarClick = {this.onStarClick.bind(this)} /> </ div > ); } } ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('app') );

Non-editable (with custom icons)

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import StarRatingComponent from 'react-star-rating-component' ; class App extends React . Component { render() { const { rating } = this .state; return ( < div > < h2 > Rating from state: {rating} </ h2 > < StarRatingComponent name = "rate2" editing = {false} renderStarIcon = {() => < span >  </ span > } starCount={10} value={8} /> </ div > ); } } ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('app') );

Check more in examples folder.

MIT Licensed