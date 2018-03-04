openbase logo
rsr

react-star-rating-component

by Dmitri Voronianski
1.4.1 (see all)

Basic React component for star (or any other icon based) rating elements

Readme

react-star-rating-component

Tiny React.js component for star (or any other icon based) ratings.

Install

npm install react-star-rating-component --save

Demo

Props

<StarRatingComponent
    name={String} /* name of the radio input, it is required */
    value={Number} /* number of selected icon (`0` - none, `1` - first) */
    starCount={Number} /* number of icons in rating, default `5` */
    onStarClick={Function(nextValue, prevValue, name)} /* on icon click handler */
    onStarHover={Function(nextValue, prevValue, name)} /* on icon hover handler */
    onStarHoverOut={Function(nextValue, prevValue, name)} /* on icon hover out handler */
    renderStarIcon={Function(nextValue, prevValue, name)} /* it should return string or react component */
    renderStarIconHalf={Function(nextValue, prevValue, name)} /* it should return string or react component */
    starColor={String} /* color of selected icons, default `#ffb400` */
    emptyStarColor={String} /* color of non-selected icons, default `#333` */
    editing={Boolean} /* is component available for editing, default `true` */
/>

Examples

Editable

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import StarRatingComponent from 'react-star-rating-component';

class App extends React.Component {
  constructor() {
    super();

    this.state = {
      rating: 1
    };
  }

  onStarClick(nextValue, prevValue, name) {
    this.setState({rating: nextValue});
  }

  render() {
    const { rating } = this.state;
    
    return (                
      <div>
        <h2>Rating from state: {rating}</h2>
        <StarRatingComponent 
          name="rate1" 
          starCount={10}
          value={rating}
          onStarClick={this.onStarClick.bind(this)}
        />
      </div>
    );
  }
}

ReactDOM.render(
  <App />, 
  document.getElementById('app')
);

Non-editable (with custom icons)

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import StarRatingComponent from 'react-star-rating-component';

class App extends React.Component {
  render() {
    const { rating } = this.state;

    return (                
      <div>
        <h2>Rating from state: {rating}</h2>
        <StarRatingComponent 
          name="rate2" 
          editing={false}
          renderStarIcon={() => <span></span>}
          starCount={10}
          value={8}
        />
      </div>
    );
  }
}

ReactDOM.render(
  <App />, 
  document.getElementById('app')
);

Check more in examples folder.

MIT Licensed

