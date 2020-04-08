Pinterest like layout components for React.js.

Table of Contents

Live Demo

https://tsuyoshiwada.github.io/react-stack-grid/

Install

You can install the react-stack-grid from npm.

$ npm install react-stack-grid

Quick Example

Following code is simplest usage.

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import StackGrid from "react-stack-grid" ; class MyComponent extends Component { render() { return ( < StackGrid columnWidth = {150} > < div key = "key1" > Item 1 </ div > < div key = "key2" > Item 2 </ div > < div key = "key3" > Item 3 </ div > </ StackGrid > ); } }

width of parent is managed by react-sizeme.

Props

You can set the following properties.

Property Type Default Description className PropTypes.string undefined Specify className of component. style PropTypes.object {} Original style of component. Following styles are ignored. ( position , height , transition ) gridRef PropTypes.func null Reference the instance of StackGrid. Unlike ordinary ref , it accepts only functions. component PropTypes.string "div" See ReactTransitionGroup itemComponent PropTypes.string "span" Specify the component of the grid item. columnWidth PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.number, PropTypes.string]) 150 Specify column width as an number( px ), or percentage string. (Example "33.33%" ) gutterWidth PropTypes.number 5 Specify gutter width as an number. gutterHeight PropTypes.number 5 Specify gutter height as an number. duration PropTypes.number 480 Specify duration of animation in ms. easing PropTypes.string easings.quartOut Specify a css valid transition-timing-function string. It can be easily specification by using easings . appearDelay PropTypes.number 30 Specify delay of the initial animation in ms. appear PropTypes.func fadeUp.appear See Animations section. appeared PropTypes.func fadeUp.appear ... enter PropTypes.func fadeUp.appear ... entered PropTypes.func fadeUp.appear ... leaved PropTypes.func fadeUp.appear ... units PropTypes.func { length: "px", angle: "deg" } ... monitorImagesLoaded PropTypes.bool false If set to true , images reading is monitored. use imagesloaded. vendorPrefix PropTypes.bool false If set to true , add a vendor prefix to styles add dynamically. userAgent PropTypes.string undefined Specify userAgent for determinig the vendor prefix. See inline-style-prefixer. enableSSR PropTypes.bool false Render component on the server side. More info. onLayout PropTypes.func null It is called at the timing when the layout is confirmed, or at the updated timing. (Called only by client.) horizontal PropTypes.bool false The transposed (horizontal) order of drawing elements. Retains the original order of the items. rtl PropTypes.bool false When true, items are placed right-to-left instead of the default left-to-right. Useful for RTL languages such as Arabic and Hebrew.

Instance API

Update the current layout.

Animations

The following function must return styles related to animation.

See ReactTransitionGroup for details.

appear

appeared

enter

entered

leaved

You can use extended syntax for transform's style. For example properties like translateX and scale .

See easy-css-transform-builder.

Each function is given the following arguments.

rect: { top: number; left: number; width: number; height: number; }

containerSize: { width: number; height: number; }

index: number

It is easiest to use them because you have several presets.

fade

fadeDown

fadeUp

scaleDown

scaleUp

flip

helix

It's an actual use example.

import StackGrid, { transitions } from "react-stack-grid" ; const { scaleDown } = transitions; class MyComponent extends Component { render() { return ( < StackGrid ... appear = {scaleDown.appear} appeared = {scaleDown.appeared} enter = {scaleDown.enter} entered = {scaleDown.entered} leaved = {scaleDown.leaved} > ... </ StackGrid > ); } }

Please try actual demonstration in live demo.

Tips

Performance when using images

When true is specified for monitorImagesLoaded , reloading occurs when the image loading is completed.

If you know the size in advance, specify monitorImagesLoaded as false .

When animation is unnecessary

By default animation is enabled.

If it's not necessary, specify 0 for duration property.

<StackGrid ... duration={ 0 } > ... < /StackGrid/ >

If the size of an item is changed by an action such as a click event, there are cases where you want to update the layout manually.

You can manually update the layout by referring to the StackGrid instance with gridRef and executing the updateLayout() method.

class MyComponent extends React . Component { something = () => { this .grid.updateLayout(); }; render() { return ( < StackGrid gridRef = {grid => this.grid = grid} > {/* items ... */} </ StackGrid > ); } }

Responsive layout

You can get width using react-sizeme and change columnWidth according to width.

This is a solution, but we can respond in other ways!

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import sizeMe from 'react-sizeme' ; import StackGrid from 'react-stack-grid' ; class YourComponent extends Component { render() { const { size : { width } } = this .props; return ( < StackGrid // more... columnWidth = {width <= 768 ? ' 100 %' : ' 33.33 %'} > // Grid items... </ StackGrid > ); } } export default sizeMe()(YourComponent);

Thanks

Layout inspired by Pinterest.

API inspired by dantrain/react-stonecutter.

License

Released under the MIT Licence

ChangeLog

See CHANGELOG.md

Author

tsuyoshiwada

Development

Initialization of the project.

$ cd /your/project/dir $ git clone https://github.com/tsuyoshiwada/react-stack-grid.git

Install some dependencies.

$ npm install

Start the development and can you see demo page (access to the http://localhost:3000/ ).

$ npm start

Run lint and testing.

$ npm test

Generates build file.

$ npm run build

Contribution

Thank you for your interest in react-stack-grid.js.

Bugs, feature requests and comments are more than welcome in the issues.

Before you open a PR:

Be careful to follow the code style of the project. Run npm test after your changes and ensure you do not introduce any new errors or warnings. All new features and changes need documentation.

Thanks!