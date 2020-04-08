openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rsg

react-stack-grid

by tsuyoshiwada
0.7.1 (see all)

Pinterest like layout components for React.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.5K

GitHub Stars

143

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Grid

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-stack-grid

Build Status npm version

Pinterest like layout components for React.js.

Table of Contents

Live Demo

Screenshot

https://tsuyoshiwada.github.io/react-stack-grid/

Install

You can install the react-stack-grid from npm.

$ npm install react-stack-grid

Quick Example

Following code is simplest usage.

import React, { Component } from "react";
import StackGrid from "react-stack-grid";

class MyComponent extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <StackGrid
        columnWidth={150}
      >
        <div key="key1">Item 1</div>
        <div key="key2">Item 2</div>
        <div key="key3">Item 3</div>
      </StackGrid>
    );
  }
}

width of parent is managed by react-sizeme.

Props

You can set the following properties.

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
classNamePropTypes.stringundefinedSpecify className of component.
stylePropTypes.object{}Original style of component. Following styles are ignored. (position, height, transition)
gridRefPropTypes.funcnullReference the instance of StackGrid. Unlike ordinary ref, it accepts only functions.
componentPropTypes.string"div"See ReactTransitionGroup
itemComponentPropTypes.string"span"Specify the component of the grid item.
columnWidthPropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.number, PropTypes.string])150Specify column width as an number(px), or percentage string. (Example "33.33%")
gutterWidthPropTypes.number5Specify gutter width as an number.
gutterHeightPropTypes.number5Specify gutter height as an number.
durationPropTypes.number480Specify duration of animation in ms.
easingPropTypes.stringeasings.quartOutSpecify a css valid transition-timing-function string. It can be easily specification by using easings.
appearDelayPropTypes.number30Specify delay of the initial animation in ms.
appearPropTypes.funcfadeUp.appearSee Animations section.
appearedPropTypes.funcfadeUp.appear...
enterPropTypes.funcfadeUp.appear...
enteredPropTypes.funcfadeUp.appear...
leavedPropTypes.funcfadeUp.appear...
unitsPropTypes.func{ length: "px", angle: "deg" }...
monitorImagesLoadedPropTypes.boolfalseIf set to true, images reading is monitored. use imagesloaded.
vendorPrefixPropTypes.boolfalseIf set to true, add a vendor prefix to styles add dynamically.
userAgentPropTypes.stringundefinedSpecify userAgent for determinig the vendor prefix. See inline-style-prefixer.
enableSSRPropTypes.boolfalseRender component on the server side. More info.
onLayoutPropTypes.funcnullIt is called at the timing when the layout is confirmed, or at the updated timing. (Called only by client.)
horizontalPropTypes.boolfalseThe transposed (horizontal) order of drawing elements. Retains the original order of the items.
rtlPropTypes.boolfalseWhen true, items are placed right-to-left instead of the default left-to-right. Useful for RTL languages such as Arabic and Hebrew.

Instance API

updateLayout(): void

Update the current layout.

Animations

The following function must return styles related to animation.
See ReactTransitionGroup for details.

  • appear
  • appeared
  • enter
  • entered
  • leaved

You can use extended syntax for transform's style. For example properties like translateX and scale.
See easy-css-transform-builder.

Each function is given the following arguments.

  • rect: { top: number; left: number; width: number; height: number; }
  • containerSize: { width: number; height: number; }
  • index: number

It is easiest to use them because you have several presets.

  • fade
  • fadeDown
  • fadeUp
  • scaleDown
  • scaleUp
  • flip
  • helix

It's an actual use example.

import StackGrid, { transitions } from "react-stack-grid";

const { scaleDown } = transitions;

class MyComponent extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <StackGrid
        ...
        appear={scaleDown.appear}
        appeared={scaleDown.appeared}
        enter={scaleDown.enter}
        entered={scaleDown.entered}
        leaved={scaleDown.leaved}
      >
        ...
      </StackGrid>
    );
  }
}

Please try actual demonstration in live demo.

Tips

Performance when using images

When true is specified for monitorImagesLoaded, reloading occurs when the image loading is completed.
If you know the size in advance, specify monitorImagesLoaded as false.

When animation is unnecessary

By default animation is enabled.
If it's not necessary, specify 0 for duration property.

<StackGrid
  ...
  duration={0}
>
  ...
</StackGrid/>

How to manually update layout ?

If the size of an item is changed by an action such as a click event, there are cases where you want to update the layout manually.
You can manually update the layout by referring to the StackGrid instance with gridRef and executing theupdateLayout() method.

class MyComponent extends React.Component {

  // When the size of the item is changed...
  something = () => {
    this.grid.updateLayout();
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <StackGrid
        gridRef={grid => this.grid = grid}
      >
        {/* items ... */}
      </StackGrid>
    );
  }
}

Responsive layout

You can get width using react-sizeme and change columnWidth according to width.
This is a solution, but we can respond in other ways!

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import sizeMe from 'react-sizeme';
import StackGrid from 'react-stack-grid';

class YourComponent extends Component {
  render() {
    const { 
      size: { 
        width
      } 
    } = this.props;

    return (
      <StackGrid
        // more...
        columnWidth={width <= 768 ? '100%' : '33.33%'}
      >
        // Grid items...
      </StackGrid>
    );
  }
}

export default sizeMe()(YourComponent);

Thanks

License

Released under the MIT Licence

ChangeLog

See CHANGELOG.md

Author

tsuyoshiwada

Development

Initialization of the project.

$ cd /your/project/dir
$ git clone https://github.com/tsuyoshiwada/react-stack-grid.git

Install some dependencies.

$ npm install

Start the development and can you see demo page (access to the http://localhost:3000/).

$ npm start

Run lint and testing.

$ npm test

Generates build file.

$ npm run build

Contribution

Thank you for your interest in react-stack-grid.js.
Bugs, feature requests and comments are more than welcome in the issues.

Before you open a PR:

Be careful to follow the code style of the project. Run npm test after your changes and ensure you do not introduce any new errors or warnings. All new features and changes need documentation.

Thanks!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ag-grid-reactThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
153K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
handsontableJavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
85K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
rv
react-virtuosoThe most powerful virtual list component for React
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
129K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Performant
2Easy to Use
react-grid-layoutA draggable and resizable grid layout with responsive breakpoints, for React.
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
304K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
2Performant
gridstackBuild interactive dashboards in minutes.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
63K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use
rv
react-virtualizedReact components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data
GitHub Stars
23K
Weekly Downloads
919K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
53
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge
See 35 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial