Pinterest like layout components for React.js.
https://tsuyoshiwada.github.io/react-stack-grid/
You can install the react-stack-grid from npm.
$ npm install react-stack-grid
Following code is simplest usage.
import React, { Component } from "react";
import StackGrid from "react-stack-grid";
class MyComponent extends Component {
render() {
return (
<StackGrid
columnWidth={150}
>
<div key="key1">Item 1</div>
<div key="key2">Item 2</div>
<div key="key3">Item 3</div>
</StackGrid>
);
}
}
width of parent is managed by react-sizeme.
You can set the following properties.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
className
PropTypes.string
undefined
|Specify
className of component.
style
PropTypes.object
{}
|Original style of component. Following styles are ignored. (
position,
height,
transition)
gridRef
PropTypes.func
null
|Reference the instance of StackGrid. Unlike ordinary
ref, it accepts only functions.
component
PropTypes.string
"div"
|See ReactTransitionGroup
itemComponent
PropTypes.string
"span"
|Specify the component of the grid item.
columnWidth
PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.number, PropTypes.string])
150
|Specify column width as an number(
px), or percentage string. (Example
"33.33%")
gutterWidth
PropTypes.number
5
|Specify gutter width as an number.
gutterHeight
PropTypes.number
5
|Specify gutter height as an number.
duration
PropTypes.number
480
|Specify duration of animation in ms.
easing
PropTypes.string
easings.quartOut
|Specify a css valid transition-timing-function string. It can be easily specification by using
easings.
appearDelay
PropTypes.number
30
|Specify delay of the initial animation in ms.
appear
PropTypes.func
fadeUp.appear
|See Animations section.
appeared
PropTypes.func
fadeUp.appear
|...
enter
PropTypes.func
fadeUp.appear
|...
entered
PropTypes.func
fadeUp.appear
|...
leaved
PropTypes.func
fadeUp.appear
|...
units
PropTypes.func
{ length: "px", angle: "deg" }
|...
monitorImagesLoaded
PropTypes.bool
false
|If set to
true, images reading is monitored. use imagesloaded.
vendorPrefix
PropTypes.bool
false
|If set to
true, add a vendor prefix to styles add dynamically.
userAgent
PropTypes.string
undefined
|Specify userAgent for determinig the vendor prefix. See inline-style-prefixer.
enableSSR
PropTypes.bool
false
|Render component on the server side. More info.
onLayout
PropTypes.func
null
|It is called at the timing when the layout is confirmed, or at the updated timing. (Called only by client.)
horizontal
PropTypes.bool
false
|The transposed (horizontal) order of drawing elements. Retains the original order of the items.
rtl
PropTypes.bool
false
|When true, items are placed right-to-left instead of the default left-to-right. Useful for RTL languages such as Arabic and Hebrew.
Update the current layout.
The following function must return styles related to animation.
See ReactTransitionGroup for details.
appear
appeared
enter
entered
leaved
You can use extended syntax for transform's style. For example properties like
translateX and
scale.
See easy-css-transform-builder.
Each function is given the following arguments.
rect: { top: number; left: number; width: number; height: number; }
containerSize: { width: number; height: number; }
index: number
It is easiest to use them because you have several presets.
fade
fadeDown
fadeUp
scaleDown
scaleUp
flip
helix
It's an actual use example.
import StackGrid, { transitions } from "react-stack-grid";
const { scaleDown } = transitions;
class MyComponent extends Component {
render() {
return (
<StackGrid
...
appear={scaleDown.appear}
appeared={scaleDown.appeared}
enter={scaleDown.enter}
entered={scaleDown.entered}
leaved={scaleDown.leaved}
>
...
</StackGrid>
);
}
}
Please try actual demonstration in live demo.
When
true is specified for
monitorImagesLoaded, reloading occurs when the image loading is completed.
If you know the size in advance, specify
monitorImagesLoaded as
false.
By default animation is enabled.
If it's not necessary, specify
0 for
duration property.
<StackGrid
...
duration={0}
>
...
</StackGrid/>
If the size of an item is changed by an action such as a click event, there are cases where you want to update the layout manually.
You can manually update the layout by referring to the StackGrid instance with
gridRef and executing the
updateLayout() method.
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
// When the size of the item is changed...
something = () => {
this.grid.updateLayout();
};
render() {
return (
<StackGrid
gridRef={grid => this.grid = grid}
>
{/* items ... */}
</StackGrid>
);
}
}
You can get width using react-sizeme and change columnWidth according to width.
This is a solution, but we can respond in other ways!
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import sizeMe from 'react-sizeme';
import StackGrid from 'react-stack-grid';
class YourComponent extends Component {
render() {
const {
size: {
width
}
} = this.props;
return (
<StackGrid
// more...
columnWidth={width <= 768 ? '100%' : '33.33%'}
>
// Grid items...
</StackGrid>
);
}
}
export default sizeMe()(YourComponent);
Released under the MIT Licence
See CHANGELOG.md
Initialization of the project.
$ cd /your/project/dir
$ git clone https://github.com/tsuyoshiwada/react-stack-grid.git
Install some dependencies.
$ npm install
Start the development and can you see demo page (access to the
http://localhost:3000/).
$ npm start
Run lint and testing.
$ npm test
Generates build file.
$ npm run build
Thank you for your interest in react-stack-grid.js.
Bugs, feature requests and comments are more than welcome in the issues.
Before you open a PR:
Be careful to follow the code style of the project. Run
npm test after your changes and ensure you do not introduce any new errors or warnings.
All new features and changes need documentation.
Thanks!