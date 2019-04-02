React SSR error boundary

React 16 introduced new componentDidCatch lifecycle method, but it is not working when you render page on server using renderToString . If you want just render fallback when your component throw error you can use react-ssr-error-boundary .

Add the latest version of react-ssr-error-boundary to your package.json:

npm install react-ssr- error -boundary

or

yarn add react-ssr- error -boundary

Code below will render <div>Error Fallback</div> on server if ProblemComponent rendering fails:

import ErrorFallBack from 'react-ssr-error-boundary' function App ( ) { return < ErrorFallBack fallBack = {() => < div > Error Fallback </ div > }> < ProblemComponent /> </ ErrorFallBack > }

If yours ProblemComponent depends on context (your are using Redux for example), you should create your own ErrorFallBack component by providing contextTypes: