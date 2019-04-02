React 16 introduced new
componentDidCatch lifecycle method, but it is not working when you render page on server using
renderToString.
If you want just render fallback when your component throw error you can use
react-ssr-error-boundary.
Add the latest version of
react-ssr-error-boundary to your package.json:
npm install react-ssr-error-boundary
or
yarn add react-ssr-error-boundary
Code below will render
<div>Error Fallback</div> on server if ProblemComponent rendering fails:
import ErrorFallBack from 'react-ssr-error-boundary'
function App() {
return <ErrorFallBack fallBack={() => <div>Error Fallback</div>}>
<ProblemComponent />
</ErrorFallBack>
}
If yours ProblemComponent depends on context (your are using Redux for example), you should create your own ErrorFallBack component by providing contextTypes:
import { withContext } from 'react-ssr-error-boundary'
const ErrorFallBack = withContext({ store: PropTypes.object })
function App() {
return <ErrorFallBack fallBack={() => <div>Error Fallback</div>}>
<ProblemComponent />
</ErrorFallBack>
}