ATTENTION: This repository is no longer under active development and has been archived. You can still use current releases of this library but not further releases will be made as of now. Please contact the previous maintainer max if you have questions or are interested in taking over. Thanks.
Create React apps with server side rendering and no build configuration. Inspired by the famous create-react-app, Create React SSR App does the same thing for React apps that require server side rendering.
Create React SSR App works on macOS, Windows, and Linux.
If something doesn’t work, please file an issue.
If you have questions or need help, please ask in our Spectrum community.
npx create-react-ssr-app my-app
npm start
Then open http://localhost:3000/ to see your app.
When you’re ready to deploy to production, create a minified bundle with
npm run build.
You don’t need to install or configure tools like Webpack or Babel.
They are preconfigured and hidden so that you can focus on the code.
Just create a project, and you’re good to go.
You’ll need to have Node 8.16.0 or Node 10.16.0 or later version on your local development machine (but it’s not required on the server). You can use nvm (macOS/Linux) or nvm-windows to easily switch Node versions between different projects.
To create a new app, you may choose one of the following methods:
npm init react-ssr-app my-app
npm init <initializer> is available in npm 6+
yarn create react-ssr-app my-app
yarn create is available in Yarn 0.25+
It will create a directory called
my-app inside the current folder.
Inside that directory, it will generate the initial project structure and install the transitive dependencies:
my-app
├── README.md
├── node_modules
├── package.json
├── .gitignore
├── public
│ ├── app.html
│ ├── favicon.ico
│ └── manifest.json
└── src
├── client
| ├── index.css
│ └── index.js
├── server
| ├── middleware
| | ├── html.js
| | └── render.js
│ └── index.js
├── App.css
├── App.js
├── App.test.js
├── index.js
└── logo.svg
No configuration or complicated folder structures, just the files you need to build your app.
Once the installation is done, you can open your project folder:
Inside the newly created project, you can run some built-in commands:
npm start or
yarn start
Runs the app in development mode.
Open http://localhost:3000 to view it in the browser.
The page will automatically reload if you make changes to the code.
You will see the build errors and lint warnings in the console.
npm test or
yarn test
Runs the test watcher in an interactive mode.
By default, runs tests related to files changed since the last commit.
npm run build or
yarn build
Builds the app for production to the
build folder.
It correctly bundles React in production mode and optimizes the build for the best performance.
The build is minified and the filenames include the hashes.
Your app is ready to be deployed.
You can find detailed instructions on using Create React SSR App and many tips in its documentation.
Please refer to the User Guide for this and other information.
We'd love to have your helping hand on
create-react-ssr-app! See CONTRIBUTING.md for more information on what we're looking for and how to get started.
Create React SSR App is open source software licensed as MIT.