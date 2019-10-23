ATTENTION: This repository is no longer under active development and has been archived. You can still use current releases of this library but not further releases will be made as of now. Please contact the previous maintainer max if you have questions or are interested in taking over. Thanks.

Create React SSR App

Create React apps with server side rendering and no build configuration. Inspired by the famous create-react-app, Create React SSR App does the same thing for React apps that require server side rendering.

Creating an App – How to create a new app.

User Guide – How to develop apps bootstrapped with Create React SSR App.

Create React SSR App works on macOS, Windows, and Linux.

If something doesn’t work, please file an issue.

If you have questions or need help, please ask in our Spectrum community.

Quick Overview

npx create-react-ssr-app my-app cd my-app npm start

(npx comes with npm 5.2+ and higher, see instructions for older npm versions)

Then open http://localhost:3000/ to see your app.

When you’re ready to deploy to production, create a minified bundle with npm run build .

Get Started Immediately

You don’t need to install or configure tools like Webpack or Babel.

They are preconfigured and hidden so that you can focus on the code.

Just create a project, and you’re good to go.

Creating an App

You’ll need to have Node 8.16.0 or Node 10.16.0 or later version on your local development machine (but it’s not required on the server). You can use nvm (macOS/Linux) or nvm-windows to easily switch Node versions between different projects.

To create a new app, you may choose one of the following methods:

npx

npx create-react-ssr-app my-app

(npx comes with npm 5.2+ and higher, see instructions for older npm versions)

npm

npm init react-ssr-app my-app

npm init <initializer> is available in npm 6+

Yarn

yarn create react-ssr-app my-app

yarn create is available in Yarn 0.25+

It will create a directory called my-app inside the current folder.

Inside that directory, it will generate the initial project structure and install the transitive dependencies:

my-app ├── README.md ├── node_modules ├── package.json ├── .gitignore ├── public │ ├── app.html │ ├── favicon.ico │ └── manifest.json └── src ├── client | ├── index .css │ └── index .js ├── server | ├── middleware | | ├── html.js | | └── render.js │ └── index .js ├── App.css ├── App.js ├── App.test.js ├── index .js └── logo.svg

No configuration or complicated folder structures, just the files you need to build your app.

Once the installation is done, you can open your project folder:

cd my-app

Inside the newly created project, you can run some built-in commands:

npm start or yarn start

Runs the app in development mode.

Open http://localhost:3000 to view it in the browser.

The page will automatically reload if you make changes to the code.

You will see the build errors and lint warnings in the console.

npm test or yarn test

Runs the test watcher in an interactive mode.

By default, runs tests related to files changed since the last commit.

Read more about testing.

npm run build or yarn build

Builds the app for production to the build folder.

It correctly bundles React in production mode and optimizes the build for the best performance.

The build is minified and the filenames include the hashes.



Your app is ready to be deployed.

User Guide

You can find detailed instructions on using Create React SSR App and many tips in its documentation.

Please refer to the User Guide for this and other information.

Contributing

We'd love to have your helping hand on create-react-ssr-app ! See CONTRIBUTING.md for more information on what we're looking for and how to get started.

License

Create React SSR App is open source software licensed as MIT.