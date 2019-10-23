openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-ssr-dev-utils

by trustworktech
2.2.1 (see all)

Set up a modern react app with server side rendering by running one command.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

99

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

25

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ATTENTION: This repository is no longer under active development and has been archived. You can still use current releases of this library but not further releases will be made as of now. Please contact the previous maintainer max if you have questions or are interested in taking over. Thanks.

Create React SSR App

Create React apps with server side rendering and no build configuration. Inspired by the famous create-react-app, Create React SSR App does the same thing for React apps that require server side rendering.

Create React SSR App works on macOS, Windows, and Linux.
If something doesn’t work, please file an issue.
If you have questions or need help, please ask in our Spectrum community.

Quick Overview

npx create-react-ssr-app my-app
cd my-app
npm start

(npx comes with npm 5.2+ and higher, see instructions for older npm versions)

Then open http://localhost:3000/ to see your app.
When you’re ready to deploy to production, create a minified bundle with npm run build.

Get Started Immediately

You don’t need to install or configure tools like Webpack or Babel.
They are preconfigured and hidden so that you can focus on the code.

Just create a project, and you’re good to go.

Creating an App

You’ll need to have Node 8.16.0 or Node 10.16.0 or later version on your local development machine (but it’s not required on the server). You can use nvm (macOS/Linux) or nvm-windows to easily switch Node versions between different projects.

To create a new app, you may choose one of the following methods:

npx

npx create-react-ssr-app my-app

(npx comes with npm 5.2+ and higher, see instructions for older npm versions)

npm

npm init react-ssr-app my-app

npm init <initializer> is available in npm 6+

Yarn

yarn create react-ssr-app my-app

yarn create is available in Yarn 0.25+

It will create a directory called my-app inside the current folder.
Inside that directory, it will generate the initial project structure and install the transitive dependencies:

my-app
├── README.md
├── node_modules
├── package.json
├── .gitignore
├── public
│   ├── app.html
│   ├── favicon.ico
│   └── manifest.json
└── src
    ├── client
    |   ├── index.css
    │   └── index.js
    ├── server
    |   ├── middleware
    |   |   ├── html.js
    |   |   └── render.js
    │   └── index.js
    ├── App.css
    ├── App.js
    ├── App.test.js
    ├── index.js
    └── logo.svg

No configuration or complicated folder structures, just the files you need to build your app.
Once the installation is done, you can open your project folder:

cd my-app

Inside the newly created project, you can run some built-in commands:

npm start or yarn start

Runs the app in development mode.
Open http://localhost:3000 to view it in the browser.

The page will automatically reload if you make changes to the code.
You will see the build errors and lint warnings in the console.

npm test or yarn test

Runs the test watcher in an interactive mode.
By default, runs tests related to files changed since the last commit.

Read more about testing.

npm run build or yarn build

Builds the app for production to the build folder.
It correctly bundles React in production mode and optimizes the build for the best performance.

The build is minified and the filenames include the hashes.

Your app is ready to be deployed.

User Guide

You can find detailed instructions on using Create React SSR App and many tips in its documentation.

How to Update to New Versions?

Please refer to the User Guide for this and other information.

Contributing

We'd love to have your helping hand on create-react-ssr-app! See CONTRIBUTING.md for more information on what we're looking for and how to get started.

License

Create React SSR App is open source software licensed as MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial