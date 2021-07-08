openbase logo
react-square-payment-form

by square
0.7.2

DEPRECATED - The React Square Payment Form lets you take payments securely and easily in your React app using a familiar, component-based syntax.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

DEPRECATED - react-square-payment-form

⛔️ The "Square Payment Form" is deprecated, and will no longer be supported aside from critical bug fixes. Please use the Web Payments SDK to take payments on a web client.

The React Square Payment Form lets you take payments securely and easily in your React app using a familiar, component-based syntax.

Compatability

React 16.3.0 or above

Installation

See the documentation to get started.

Demo

  1. Run the demo locally
    cd demo
npm install
npm start
  2. Update the LOCATION_ID and APPLICATION_ID in PaymentPage.jsx with your own application credentials

Note: The demo only supports credit card payments. Digital wallets are not supported locally.

Documentation

Running the doc website locally

cd website
npm install
npm start

Updating the docs

Files under docs/components are automatically generated from the component comments. All other documentation files can be modified directly.

To update the component documentation, run ./generateComponentDocs.sh

Publishing the website

Once the changes are merged, run the following command to publish the website.

cd website
GIT_USER=<GIT_USER> CURRENT_BRANCH=master USE_SSH=true npm run publish-gh-pages

Publishing a new version

The following script will update the package version, release the new version, and publish the documentation.

npm run update [major|minor|patch]

License

Copyright 2019 Square, Inc.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
You may obtain a copy of the License at

    http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
limitations under the License.

