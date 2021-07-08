⛔️ The "Square Payment Form" is deprecated, and will no longer be supported aside from critical bug fixes. Please use the Web Payments SDK to take payments on a web client.
The React Square Payment Form lets you take payments securely and easily in your React app using a familiar, component-based syntax.
React 16.3.0 or above
See the documentation to get started.
cd demo
npm install
npm start
LOCATION_ID and
APPLICATION_ID in
PaymentPage.jsx with your own application credentials
Note: The demo only supports credit card payments. Digital wallets are not supported locally.
cd website
npm install
npm start
Files under
docs/components are automatically generated from the component comments. All other documentation files can be modified directly.
To update the component documentation, run
./generateComponentDocs.sh
Once the changes are merged, run the following command to publish the website.
cd website
GIT_USER=<GIT_USER> CURRENT_BRANCH=master USE_SSH=true npm run publish-gh-pages
The following script will update the package version, release the new version, and publish the documentation.
npm run update [major|minor|patch]
Copyright 2019 Square, Inc.
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
limitations under the License.