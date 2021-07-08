DEPRECATED - react-square-payment-form

⛔️ The "Square Payment Form" is deprecated, and will no longer be supported aside from critical bug fixes. Please use the Web Payments SDK to take payments on a web client.

The React Square Payment Form lets you take payments securely and easily in your React app using a familiar, component-based syntax.

Compatability

React 16.3.0 or above

Installation

See the documentation to get started.

Demo

Run the demo locally cd demo npm install npm start Update the LOCATION_ID and APPLICATION_ID in PaymentPage.jsx with your own application credentials

Note: The demo only supports credit card payments. Digital wallets are not supported locally.

Documentation

Running the doc website locally

cd website npm install npm start

Updating the docs

Files under docs/components are automatically generated from the component comments. All other documentation files can be modified directly.

To update the component documentation, run ./generateComponentDocs.sh

Publishing the website

Once the changes are merged, run the following command to publish the website.

cd website GIT_USER=<GIT_USER> CURRENT_BRANCH=master USE_SSH=true npm run publish-gh-pages

Publishing a new version

The following script will update the package version, release the new version, and publish the documentation.

npm run update [major|minor|patch]

