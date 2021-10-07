openbase logo
rsa

react-sprite-animator

by Jacob Lowe
2.0.2 (see all)

A React component that animates simple spritesheets

Readme

React Sprite Animator

Dependabot

This is a component that animates through an image sprite.

Install

npm i react-sprite-animator -S
# or
yarn add react-sprite-animator

React is used with this library but do not come bundled with this library. Please make sure you have those installed before using.

Usage

You are able to use this library as a component or as a hook.

The component

import { SpriteAnimator } from 'react-sprite-animator'
...
<SpriteAnimator
  sprite="/path-to/sprite.svg"
  width={100}
  height={100}
/>

The hook

import { useSprite } from 'react-sprite-animator'

const MyComponent = () => {
  const styles = useSprite({
    sprite: '/path-to/sprite.svg',
    width: 100,
    height: 100,
  })

  return <div style={style} />
}

Props

This is the same for the hooks options and the props of the component.

  • width {number} - width of clipped sprite (original, non-scaled dimensions)
  • height {number} - height of clipped sprite (original, non-scaled dimensions)
  • scale {number} - scale of the original sprite (default: 1, retina / @2x: 2)
  • sprite {string} - path to sprite
  • direction {string} - horizontal/vertical
  • shouldAnimate {bool} - if the sprite should animate
  • startFrame {number} - the frame to start animation
  • fps {number} - the frame rate (frames per second) target
  • stopLastFrame {bool} - stops animation from looping
  • frame {number} - manually sets current frame
  • onEnd {function} - callback when the animation finishes (only triggered when stopLastFrame is true)

Only required for two-dimensional sprites

  • frameCount {number} - the total frame count of the sprite
  • wrapAfter {number} - the row or column count of the sprite (direction: "horizontal" -> columns, "vertical" -> rows)

Emad Kheir121 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago

An amazing plugin that allows you to animate sprites flawlessly in literally seconds. I'm actually quite amazed by the speed it allows you to implement a task that would otherwise take you an hour or two to implement.

