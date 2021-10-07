This is a component that animates through an image sprite.
npm i react-sprite-animator -S
# or
yarn add react-sprite-animator
React is used with this library but do not come bundled with this library. Please make sure you have those installed before using.
You are able to use this library as a component or as a hook.
import { SpriteAnimator } from 'react-sprite-animator'
...
<SpriteAnimator
sprite="/path-to/sprite.svg"
width={100}
height={100}
/>
import { useSprite } from 'react-sprite-animator'
const MyComponent = () => {
const styles = useSprite({
sprite: '/path-to/sprite.svg',
width: 100,
height: 100,
})
return <div style={style} />
}
This is the same for the hooks options and the props of the component.
Only required for two-dimensional sprites
An amazing plugin that allows you to animate sprites flawlessly in literally seconds. I'm actually quite amazed by the speed it allows you to implement a task that would otherwise take you an hour or two to implement.