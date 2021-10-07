React Sprite Animator

This is a component that animates through an image sprite.

Install

npm i react-sprite-animator -S or yarn add react-sprite-animator

React is used with this library but do not come bundled with this library. Please make sure you have those installed before using.

Usage

You are able to use this library as a component or as a hook.

The component

import { SpriteAnimator } from 'react-sprite-animator' ... <SpriteAnimator sprite= "/path-to/sprite.svg" width={ 100 } height={ 100 } />

The hook

import { useSprite } from 'react-sprite-animator' const MyComponent = () => { const styles = useSprite({ sprite : '/path-to/sprite.svg' , width : 100 , height : 100 , }) return < div style = {style} /> }

Props

This is the same for the hooks options and the props of the component.

width {number} - width of clipped sprite (original, non-scaled dimensions)

- width of clipped sprite (original, non-scaled dimensions) height {number} - height of clipped sprite (original, non-scaled dimensions)

- height of clipped sprite (original, non-scaled dimensions) scale {number} - scale of the original sprite (default: 1, retina / @2x: 2)

- scale of the original sprite (default: 1, retina / @2x: 2) sprite {string} - path to sprite

- path to sprite direction {string} - horizontal/vertical

- horizontal/vertical shouldAnimate {bool} - if the sprite should animate

- if the sprite should animate startFrame {number} - the frame to start animation

- the frame to start animation fps {number} - the frame rate (frames per second) target

- the frame rate (frames per second) target stopLastFrame {bool} - stops animation from looping

- stops animation from looping frame {number} - manually sets current frame

- manually sets current frame onEnd {function} - callback when the animation finishes (only triggered when stopLastFrame is true)

Only required for two-dimensional sprites