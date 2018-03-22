*** This project has been merged into react-spring: https://github.com/drcmda/react-spring

*** Changes and bugfixes will go there instead.

--

A springy, composable parallax-scroller for React.

npm install react-springy-parallax --save

Demo: http://react-springy-parallax.surge.sh

Simple example: http://react-springy-parallax-simple.surge.sh

Example source: https://github.com/drcmda/react-springy-parallax/blob/master/example/index.js

More complex example: https://github.com/drcmda/awv3node-homepage (the one in the thumbnail)

How to use

import Parallax from 'react-springy-parallax' <Parallax ref= 'parallax' pages={ 3 }> < Parallax.Layer // Page offset , or where the layer will be at when scrolled to // 0 means start , 1 second page , 1.5 second and half , and so on ... offset = {0} // Parallax factor , allows for positive and negative values // Shifts the layer up or down in accordance to its offset speed = {0.5} > < span > Layers can contain anything </ span > </ Parallax.Layer > </ Parallax >

Can the effect be configured or muted?

Yes, you can use anything the Animated library offers: http://browniefed.com/react-native-animation-book

import Animated from 'animated/lib/targets/react-dom' import Easing from 'animated/lib/Easing' <Parallax effect={(animation, toValue) => Animated.timing(animation, { toValue, duration : 200 , easing : Easing.elastic( 2 ) })} ... >

Or a zero timer for a tame, old-school parallax:

effect={(animation, toValue) => Animated.timing(animation, { toValue, duration : 0 })}

Is it possible disable the scroll bar for custom page navigation?

Yes. In this mode it will also make sure window-resize retains the last page seen.

You can always use scrollTo , scroll bar or not, there is no restriction.

<Parallax ref={ref => this .parallax = ref} scrolling={ false } ... > <Parallax.Layer> <div onClick={() => this.parallax.scrollTo(1)}> Click to get to the next page

Does it scroll horizontally as well?

Sure does.