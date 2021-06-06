React-spring-lightbox is a flexible image gallery lightbox with native-feeling touch gestures and buttery smooth animations.



✨ Features

☝️ Mousewheel , swipe or click+drag to page photos

, swipe or click+drag to page photos ⌨️ Keyboard controls ← → Esc

🐁 Ctrl + Mousewheel or Trackpad Pinch to zoom

+ or to zoom 🔎 Double/Single-tap or double/single-click to zoom in/out

👌 Pinch to zoom

👈 Panning on zoomed-in images

🏁 Highly performant spring based animations via react-spring

No external CSS

Implement your own UI

Supports IE 11, Edge, Safari, Chrome, Firefox and Opera

Full typescript support

Supports any <img /> attribute including loading (lazy loading), srcset and aria-*

Install

yarn add react-spring-lightbox

Usage

The images prop now accepts a list of objects whose properties can be almost any valid React <img /> prop including srcset , loading (lazy loading) and aria-* attributes.

If you use typescript, the exact type can be imported from import { ImagesListType } from 'react-spring-lightbox';

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import Lightbox, { ImagesListType } from 'react-spring-lightbox' ; const images: ImagesListType = [ { src: 'https://timellenberger.com/static/blog-content/dark-mode/win10-dark-mode.jpg' , loading: 'lazy' , alt: 'Windows 10 Dark Mode Setting' , }, { src: 'https://timellenberger.com/static/blog-content/dark-mode/macos-dark-mode.png' , loading: 'lazy' , alt: 'macOS Mojave Dark Mode Setting' , }, { src: 'https://timellenberger.com/static/blog-content/dark-mode/android-9-dark-mode.jpg' , loading: 'lazy' , alt: 'Android 9.0 Dark Mode Setting' , }, ]; const CoolLightbox = () => { const [currentImageIndex, setCurrentIndex] = useState( 0 ); const gotoPrevious = () => currentImageIndex > 0 && setCurrentIndex(currentImageIndex - 1 ); const gotoNext = () => currentImageIndex + 1 < images.length && setCurrentIndex(currentImageIndex + 1 ); return ( <Lightbox isOpen={ true } onPrev={gotoPrevious} onNext={gotoNext} images={images} currentIndex={currentImageIndex} /> ); }; export default CoolLightbox;

Props

Prop Description isOpen Flag that dictates if the lightbox is open or closed onClose Function that closes the Lightbox onPrev Function that changes currentIndex to previous image in images onNext Function that changes currentIndex to next image in images currentIndex Index of image in images array that is currently shown renderHeader A React component that renders above the image pager renderFooter A React component that renders below the image pager renderPrevButton A React component that is used for previous button in image pager renderNextButton A React component that is used for next button in image pager renderImageOverlay A React component that renders within the image stage, useful for creating UI overlays on top of the current image singleClickToZoom Overrides the default behavior of double clicking causing an image zoom to a single click images Array of image objects to be shown in Lightbox className Classes are applied to the root lightbox component style Inline styles are applied to the root lightbox component pageTransitionConfig React-Spring useTransition config for page open/close animation

Local Development

Clone the repo

git clone https://github.com/tim-soft/react-spring-lightbox.git react-spring-lightbox cd react-spring-lightbox

Setup symlinks

yarn link cd example yarn link react-spring-lightbox

Run the library in development mode

yarn start

Run the example app in development mode

cd example yarn dev

Changes to the library code should hot reload in the demo app

License

MIT © Tim Ellenberger