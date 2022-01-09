react-spring-bottom-sheet is built on top of react-spring and react-use-gesture. It busts the myth that accessibility and supporting keyboard navigation and screen readers are allegedly at odds with delightful, beautiful, and highly animated UIs. Every animation and transition use CSS custom properties instead of manipulating them directly, allowing complete control over the experience from CSS alone.
npm i react-spring-bottom-sheet
import { useState } from 'react'
import { BottomSheet } from 'react-spring-bottom-sheet'
// if setting up the CSS is tricky, you can add this to your page somewhere:
// <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/react-spring-bottom-sheet/dist/style.css" crossorigin="anonymous">
import 'react-spring-bottom-sheet/dist/style.css'
export default function Example() {
const [open, setOpen] = useState(false)
return (
<>
<button onClick={() => setOpen(true)}>Open</button>
<BottomSheet open={open}>My awesome content here</BottomSheet>
</>
)
}
TS support is baked in, and if you're using the
snapTo API use
BottomSheetRef:
import { useRef } from 'react'
import { BottomSheet, BottomSheetRef } from 'react-spring-bottom-sheet'
export default function Example() {
const sheetRef = useRef<BottomSheetRef>()
return (
<BottomSheet open ref={sheetRef}>
<button
onClick={() => {
// Full typing for the arguments available in snapTo, yay!!
sheetRef.current.snapTo(({ maxHeight }) => maxHeight)
}}
>
Expand to full height
</button>
</BottomSheet>
)
}
These are all the variables available to customize the look and feel when using the provided CSS.
:root {
--rsbs-backdrop-bg: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.6);
--rsbs-bg: #fff;
--rsbs-handle-bg: hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.14);
--rsbs-max-w: auto;
--rsbs-ml: env(safe-area-inset-left);
--rsbs-mr: env(safe-area-inset-right);
--rsbs-overlay-rounded: 16px;
}
It's recommended that you copy from style.css into your own project, and add this to your
postcss.config.js setup (
npm i postcss-custom-properties-fallback):
module.exports = {
plugins: {
// Ensures the default variables are available
'postcss-custom-properties-fallback': {
importFrom: require.resolve('react-spring-bottom-sheet/defaults.json'),
},
},
}
MVP example, showing what you get by implementing
open,
onDismiss and a single snap point always set to
minHeight.
A more elaborate example that showcases how snap points work. It also shows how it behaves if you want it to be open by default, and not closable. Notice how it responds if you resize the window, or scroll to the bottom and starts adjusting the height of the sheet without scrolling back up first.
If you provide either a
header or
footer prop you'll enable the special behavior seen in this example. And they're not just sticky positioned, both areas support touch gestures.
In most cases you use a bottom sheet the same way you do with a dialog: you want it to overlay the page and block out distractions. But there are times when you want a bottom sheet but without it taking all the attention and overlaying the entire page. Providing
blocking={false} helps this use case. By doing so you disable a couple of behaviors that are there for accessibility (focus-locking and more) that prevents a screen reader or a keyboard user from accidentally leaving the bottom sheet.
All props you provide, like
className,
style props or whatever else are spread onto the underlying
<animated.div> instance, that you can style in your custom CSS using this selector:
[data-rsbs-root].
Just note that the component is mounted in a
@reach/portal at the bottom of
<body>, and not in the DOM hierarchy you render it in.
Type:
boolean
The only required prop, beyond
children. And it's controlled, so if you don't set this to
false then it's not possible to close the bottom sheet. It's worth knowing that the bottom sheet won't render anything but a
@reach/dialog placeholder while
open is
false. Thus ensure your components behave as expected with being unmounted when the sheet closed. We can't really allow it to render and mount while in a closed/hidden position as there's no stable way of preventing keyboard users or screen readers from accidentally interacting with the closed bottom sheet as long as it's in the dom. This is especially problematic given it implements ARIA to optimize for a11y.
Type:
() => void
Called when the user do something that signal they want to dismiss the sheet:
esc key.
Type:
(state) => number | number[]
This function should be pure as it's called often. You can choose to provide a single value or an array of values to customize the behavior. The
state contains these values:
headerHeight – the current measured height of the
header.
footerHeight – if a
footer prop is provided then this is its height.
height – the current height of the sheet.
minHeight – the minimum height needed to avoid a scrollbar. If there's not enough height available to avoid it then this will be the same as
maxHeight.
maxHeight – the maximum available height on the page, equivalent to
window.innerHeight and
100vh.
<BottomSheet
// Allow the user to select between minimun height to avoid a scrollbar, and fullscren
snapPoints={({ minHeight, maxHeight }) => [minHeight, maxHeight]}
/>
Type:
number | (state) => number
Provide either a number, or a callback returning a number for the default position of the sheet when it opens.
state use the same arguments as
snapPoints, plus two more values:
snapPoints and
lastSnap.
<BottomSheet
// the first snap points height depends on the content, while the second one is equivalent to 60vh
snapPoints={({ minHeight, maxHeight }) => [minHeight, maxHeight / 0.6]}
// Opens the largest snap point by default, unless the user selected one previously
defaultSnap={({ lastSnap, snapPoints }) =>
lastSnap ?? Math.max(...snapPoints)
}
/>
Type:
ReactNode
Supports the same value type as the
children prop.
Type:
ReactNode
Supports the same value type as the
children prop.
Type:
ReactNode
Supports the same value type as the
sibling prop. Renders the node as a child of
[data-rsbs-root], but as a sibling to
[data-rsbs-backdrop] and
[data-rsbs-overlay]. This allows you to access the animation state and render elements on top of the bottom sheet, while being outside the overlay itself.
Type:
React.Ref | false
A react ref to the element you want to get keyboard focus when opening. If not provided it's automatically selecting the first interactive element it finds. If set to false keyboard focus when opening is disabled.
Type:
boolean
Enabled by default. Enables focus trapping of keyboard navigation, so you can't accidentally tab out of the bottom sheet and into the background. Also sets
aria-hidden on the rest of the page to prevent Screen Readers from escaping as well.
Type:
boolean
iOS Safari, and some other mobile culprits, can be tricky if you're on a page that has scrolling overflow on
document.body. Mobile browsers often prefer scrolling the page in these cases instead of letting you handle the touch interaction for UI such as the bottom sheet. Thus it's enabled by default. However it can be a bit agressive and can affect cases where you're putting a drag and drop element inside the bottom sheet. Such as
<input type="range" /> and more. For these cases you can wrap them in a container and give them this data attribute
[data-body-scroll-lock-ignore] to prevent intervention. Really handy if you're doing crazy stuff like putting mapbox-gl widgets inside bottom sheets.
Type:
boolean
Disabled by default. By default, a user can expand the bottom sheet only by dragging a header or the overlay. This option enables expanding the bottom sheet on the content dragging.
All events receive
SpringEvent as their argument. The payload varies, but
type is always present, which can be
'OPEN' | 'RESIZE' | 'SNAP' | 'CLOSE' depending on the scenario.
Type:
(event: SpringEvent) => void
Fired on:
OPEN | RESIZE | SNAP | CLOSE.
If you need to delay the open animation until you're ready, perhaps you're loading some data and showing an inline spinner meanwhile. You can return a Promise or use an async function to make the bottom sheet wait for your work to finish before it starts the open transition.
function Example() {
const [data, setData] = useState([])
return (
<BottomSheet
onSpringStart={async (event) => {
if (event.type === 'OPEN') {
// the bottom sheet gently waits
const data = await fetch(/* . . . */)
setData(data)
// and now we can proceed
}
}}
>
{data.map(/* . . . */)}
</BottomSheet>
)
}
Type:
(event: SpringEvent) => void
Fired on:
OPEN | CLOSE.
In order to be as fluid and delightful as possible, the open state can be interrupted and redirected by the user without waiting for the open transition to complete. Maybe they changed their mind and decided to close the sheet because they tapped a button by mistake. This interruption can happen in a number of ways:
onDismiss event.
esc key, triggering an
onDismiss event.
open to
false before finishing the animation.
RESIZE event happens, like when an Android device shows its soft keyboard when an text editable input receives focus, as it changes the viewport height.
If the user reopens the sheet before it's done animating it'll trigger this event. Most importantly though it can fire if the bottom sheet is unmounted without enough time to clean animate itself out of the view before it rolls back things like
body-scroll-lock,
focus-trap and more. It'll still clean itself up even if React decides to be rude about it. But this also means that the event can fire after the component is unmounted, so you should avoid calling setState or similar without checking for the mounted status of your own wrapper component.
Type:
{ source: 'window' | 'maxheightprop' | 'element }
Fires whenever there's been a window resize event, or if the header, footer or content have changed its height in such a way that the valid snap points have changed.
source tells you what caused the resize. If the resize comes from a
window.onresize event it's set to
'window'.
'maxheightprop' is if the
maxHeight prop is used, and is fired whenever it changes. And
'element' is whenever the header, footer or content resize observers detect a change.
Type:
{ source: 'dragging' | 'custom' | string }
Fired after dragging ends, or when calling
ref.snapTo, and a transition to a valid snap point is happening.
source is
'dragging' if the snapping is responding to a drag gesture that just ended. And it's set to
'custom' when using
ref.snapTo.
function Example() {
return (
<BottomSheet
onSpringStart={(event) => {
if (event.type === 'SNAP' && event.source === 'dragging') {
console.log('Starting a spring animation to user selected snap point')
}
}}
/>
)
}
When using
snapTo it's possible to use a different
source than
'custom':
function Example() {
const sheetRef = useRef()
return (
<BottomSheet
ref={sheetRef}
snapPoints={({ minHeight, maxHeight }) => [minHeight, maxHeight]}
onSpringEnd={(event) => {
if (event.type === 'SNAP' && event.source === 'snap-to-bottom') {
console.log(
'Just finished an imperativ transition to the bottom snap point'
)
}
}}
>
<button
onClick={() => sheetRef.current.snapTo(0, { source: 'snap-to-bottom' })}
>
Snap to bottom
</button>
</BottomSheet>
)
}
Type:
(event: SpringEvent) => void
Fired on:
CLOSE.
The
yin to
onSpringStart's
yang. It has the same characteristics. Including
async/await and Promise support for delaying a transition. For
CLOSE it gives you a hook into the step right after it has cleaned up everything after itself, and right before it unmounts itself. This can be useful if you have some logic that needs to perform some work before it's safe to unmount.
Type:
boolean
By default the initial open state is always transitioned to using an spring animation. Set
skipInitialTransition to
true and the initial
open state will render as if it were the default state. Useful to avoid scenarios where the opening transition would be distracting.
Methods available when setting a
ref on the sheet:
export default function Example() {
const sheetRef = React.useRef()
return <BottomSheet open ref={sheetRef} />
}
Type:
(numberOrCallback: number | (state => number)) => void, options?: {source?: string, velocity?: number}
Same signature as the
defaultSnap prop, calling it will animate the sheet to the new snap point you return. You can either call it with a number, which is the height in px (it'll select the closest snap point that matches your value):
ref.current.snapTo(200). Or:
ref.current.snapTo(({ // Showing all the available props
headerHeight, footerHeight, height, minHeight, maxHeight, snapPoints, lastSnap }) =>
// Selecting the largest snap point, if you give it a number that doesn't match a snap point then it'll
// select whichever snap point is nearest the value you gave
Math.max(...snapPoints)
)
There's an optional second argument you can use to override
event.source, as well as changing the
velocity:
ref.current.snapTo(({ snapPoints }) => Math.min(...snapPoints), {
// Each property is optional, here showing their default values
source: 'custom',
velocity: 1,
})
Type:
number
The current snap point, in other words the height, of the bottom sheet. This value is updated outside the React render cycle, for performance reasons.
export default function Example() {
const sheetRef = React.useRef()
return (
<BottomSheet
ref={sheetRef}
onSpringStart={() => {
console.log('Transition from:', sheetRef.current.height)
requestAnimationFrame(() =>
console.log('Transition to:', sheetRef.current.height)
)
}}
onSpringEnd={() =>
console.log('Finished transition to:', sheetRef.current.height)
}
/>
)
}