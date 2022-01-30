openbase logo
react-spring

by react-spring
9.3.2 (see all)

✌️ A spring physics based React animation library

Overview

Popularity

Popularity

Downloads/wk

795K

GitHub Stars

22.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

154

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Animation

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/557
vishal-majhi
ankiiitraj
uravgkarthik
parimalyeole1
Dhruvkaran
sahebrao72
Somesh-Dahatonde

Top Feedback

14Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
12Highly Customizable
9Performant
5Bleeding Edge
4Responsive Maintainers

Readme


react-spring

A spring-physics first animation library
giving you flexible tools to confidently cast your ideas


Chat on Discord


react-spring is a cross-platform spring-physics first animation library.

It's as simple as:

const styles = useSpring({
  from: {
    opacity: 0
  },
  to: {
    opacity: 1
  }
})

<animated.div style={styles} />

Just a small bit about us:

  • Cross-Platform: We support react-dom, react-native, react-three-fiber, react-konva & react-zdog.
  • Versatile: Be declarative with your animations or if you prefer, imperative.
  • Spring-Physics First: By default animation use springs for fluid interactivity, but we support durations with easings as well.

There's a lot more to be had! Give it a try and find out.

Getting Started

⚡️ Jump Start

# Install the entire library
npm install react-spring
# or just install your specific target (recommended)
npm install @react-spring/web

import { animated, useSpring } from '@react-spring/web'

const FadeIn = ({ isVisible, children }) => {
  const styles = useSpring({
    opacity: isVisible ? 1 : 0,
    y: isVisible ? 0 : 24
  })

  return <animated.div>{children}</animated.div>
}

It's as simple as that to create scroll-in animations.

📖 Documentation and Examples

More documentation on the project can be found here.

Pages contain their own examples which you can check out there, or open in codesandbox for a more in-depth view!

📣 What others say

Used by

And many others...

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 If you want to join them here, then consider contributing to our Opencollective.

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation14
Easy to Use14
Performant9
Highly Customizable12
Bleeding Edge5
Responsive Maintainers4
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
vishal-majhi23 Ratings38 Reviews
7 months ago
Bleeding Edge

I feel that it is one of the most advanced yet simple at the same time animating libraries to come out for react. Before using react-spring, I was not a very big fan of animation. BUt after using it my mind changed. i like the way react-spring makes it possible to use Physics-based animations, unlike CSS.

2
rajrgb
subhadippal66
Ankit RajIIIT Ranchi67 Ratings67 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant

It help me lot with built in animations , it's very powerful and animate beyond immagination. it is easy to use and you can achieve amazing results by just few line of code. its documentation is well documented and beginner friendly. Also there aren't any bugs too. The community support is good.

1
pumpkin-codes
Karthik RavishankarBengaluru India46 Ratings36 Reviews
I am an extremely Dynamic person but it doesn't mean I know Dynamic Programming :)
8 days ago
Great Documentation

react-spring is a wonderful library that will help you stay on top of your game when it comes to animations for your ReactJs apps. During my initial days with React, I always wondered how people come up with kickass animations in their apps. I should say react-spring is definitely one of those libraries which is beginner-friendly. I can vouch for this fact because I have easily gotten access to wonderful-looking animations with just a few lines of code! To support you, their documentation is equally amazing. They've covered most aspects that you'll ever need! They have some wonderful demos too with the code and live demo side-by-side here https://react-spring.io/basics . I used this library recently in one of the repos of the tech club at my school here https://github.com/techclubjit/tc-website/blob/master/package.json#L21

0
Parimal YeolePune73 Ratings81 Reviews
Lang :Node[TS,JS] | Dart | Go | Haskell DB: Mongo | Postgres | Redis | DynamoDb | ElasticSearch Acrhitecture: Micro-service | Serverless AWS Certified
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I am not a fan of adding animation to the UI, I have mostly worked on the Admin panel side of react application. Most of the time we tend to use the default UI as a component. And when it comes to mass user base applications I had this frustration adding animation, until I found a react-spring library. Great documentation. Great API first-class support for hooks, performant and cross-platform work with web / react-native. And shout out to the creator for managing animation without re-rendering components, that's where we get performance.Pure <3 (love) for React-spring.

0
Dhruvkaran38 Ratings40 Reviews
1 month ago

I use to be not a very big fan of adding animation but sometimes end up with clients who want a dashboard with lots of graphs and animation at that time I found this package you can say this is a universal kind of package that can use to make any kind of animation. It provides prebuild animation component as well as the power of customization so it can be used by a beginner as well as an expert.

0

