react-spring is a cross-platform spring-physics first animation library.
It's as simple as:
const styles = useSpring({
from: {
opacity: 0
},
to: {
opacity: 1
}
})
<animated.div style={styles} />
Just a small bit about us:
react-dom,
react-native,
react-three-fiber,
react-konva &
react-zdog.
There's a lot more to be had! Give it a try and find out.
# Install the entire library
npm install react-spring
# or just install your specific target (recommended)
npm install @react-spring/web
import { animated, useSpring } from '@react-spring/web'
const FadeIn = ({ isVisible, children }) => {
const styles = useSpring({
opacity: isVisible ? 1 : 0,
y: isVisible ? 0 : 24
})
return <animated.div>{children}</animated.div>
}
It's as simple as that to create scroll-in animations.
More documentation on the project can be found here.
Pages contain their own examples which you can check out there, or open in codesandbox for a more in-depth view!
Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 If you want to join them here, then consider contributing to our Opencollective.
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.
I feel that it is one of the most advanced yet simple at the same time animating libraries to come out for react. Before using react-spring, I was not a very big fan of animation. BUt after using it my mind changed. i like the way react-spring makes it possible to use Physics-based animations, unlike CSS.
It help me lot with built in animations , it's very powerful and animate beyond immagination. it is easy to use and you can achieve amazing results by just few line of code. its documentation is well documented and beginner friendly. Also there aren't any bugs too. The community support is good.
react-spring is a wonderful library that will help you stay on top of your game when it comes to animations for your ReactJs apps. During my initial days with React, I always wondered how people come up with kickass animations in their apps. I should say react-spring is definitely one of those libraries which is beginner-friendly. I can vouch for this fact because I have easily gotten access to wonderful-looking animations with just a few lines of code! To support you, their documentation is equally amazing. They've covered most aspects that you'll ever need! They have some wonderful demos too with the code and live demo side-by-side here https://react-spring.io/basics . I used this library recently in one of the repos of the tech club at my school here https://github.com/techclubjit/tc-website/blob/master/package.json#L21
I am not a fan of adding animation to the UI, I have mostly worked on the Admin panel side of react application. Most of the time we tend to use the default UI as a component. And when it comes to mass user base applications I had this frustration adding animation, until I found a react-spring library. Great documentation. Great API first-class support for hooks, performant and cross-platform work with web / react-native. And shout out to the creator for managing animation without re-rendering components, that's where we get performance.Pure <3 (love) for React-spring.
I use to be not a very big fan of adding animation but sometimes end up with clients who want a dashboard with lots of graphs and animation at that time I found this package you can say this is a universal kind of package that can use to make any kind of animation. It provides prebuild animation component as well as the power of customization so it can be used by a beginner as well as an expert.