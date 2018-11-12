Spreadsheet Component for React

This is a spreadsheet component built in Facebook's ReactJS. You can see a demo here.

Usage

The component is initialized with a configuration object. If desired, initial data for the spreadsheet can be passed in as an array of rows. In addition, you can pass in a second array filled with class names for each cell, allowing you to style each cell differently.

var SpreadsheetComponent = require ( 'react-spreadsheet-component' ); React.render( < SpreadsheetComponent initialData = {initialData} config = {config} spreadsheetId = "1" /> , document.getElementsByTagName('body'));

Configuration Object

var config = { rows : 5 , columns : 8 , hasHeadColumn : true , isHeadColumnString : true , hasHeadRow : true , isHeadRowString : true , canAddRow : true , canAddColumn : true , emptyValueSymbol : '-' , hasLetterNumberHeads : true };

Initial Data Object

The initial data object contains an array rows , which itself contains an array for every single row. Each index in the array represents a cell. It is used by the component to pre-populate the cells with data. Be aware that user input is not written to this object, as it is merely used in initialization to populate the state. If you want to capture user input, read below.

var data = { rows : [ [ 'Key' , 'AAA' , 'BBB' , 'CCC' , 'DDD' , 'EEE' , 'FFF' , 'GGG' ], [ 'COM' , '0,0' , '0,1' , '0,2' , '0,3' , '0,4' , '0,5' , '0,6' ], [ 'DIV' , '1,0' , '1,1' , '1,2' , '1,3' , '1,4' , '1,5' , '1,6' ], [ 'DEV' , '2,0' , '2,1' , '2,2' , '2,3' , '2,4' , '2,5' , '2,6' ], [ 'ACC' , '3,0' , '3,1' , '3,2' , '3,3' , '3,4' , '3,5' , '3,6' ] ] };

Cell Classes Object

You can assign custom classes to individual cells. Follow the same schema as for the initial data object.

var classes = { rows : [ [ '' , 'specialHead' , '' , '' , '' , '' , '' , '' ], [ '' , '' , '' , '' , '' , '' , '' , '' ], [ '' , 'error' , '' , '' , '' , '' , '' , '' ], [ '' , 'error changed' , '' , '' , '' , '' , '' , '' ], [ '' , '' , '' , '' , '' , '' , '' , '' ] ] };

Data Lifecycle

User input is not written to the initialData object, as it is merely used in initialization to populate the state. If you want to capture user input, subscribe callbacks to the cellValueChanged and dataChanged events on the dispatcher.

The last parameter is the spreadsheetId of the spreadsheet you want to subscribe to.

Get the full data state after each change

var Dispatcher = require ( './src/dispatcher' ); Dispatcher.subscribe( 'dataChanged' , function ( data ) { }, "spreadsheet-1" )

Get the data change before state change

var Dispatcher = require ( './src/dispatcher' ); Dispatcher.subscribe( 'cellValueChanged' , function ( cell, newValue, oldValue ) { }, "spreadsheet-1" )

Other Dispatcher Events

The dispatcher offers some other events you can subscribe to:

headCellClicked A head cell was clicked (returns a cell array [row, column] )

A head cell was clicked (returns a cell array ) cellSelected A cell was selected (returns a cell array [row, column] )

A cell was selected (returns a cell array ) cellBlur A cell was blurred (returns returns a cell array [row, column] )

A cell was blurred (returns returns a cell array ) editStarted The user started editing (returns a cell array [row, column] )

The user started editing (returns a cell array ) editStopped The user stopped editing (returns a cell array [row, column] )

The user stopped editing (returns a cell array ) newRow The user created a new row (returns the row index)

The user created a new row (returns the row index) newColumn The user created a new column (returns the row index)

Running the Example

Clone the repository from GitHub and open the created folder:

git clone https://github.com/felixrieseberg/React-Spreadsheet-Component.git cd React-Spreadsheet-Component

Install npm packages and compile JSX

npm install gulp

If you are using Windows, run the following commands instead:

npm install --msvs_version=2013 gulp

Open the example in example/index.html.

License