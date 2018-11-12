openbase logo
rsc

react-spreadsheet-component

by Felix Rieseberg
1.0.2 (see all)

📋 Spreadsheet Component for ReactJS

Readme

Spreadsheet Component for React

This is a spreadsheet component built in Facebook's ReactJS. You can see a demo here.

Screenshot Screenshot

Usage

The component is initialized with a configuration object. If desired, initial data for the spreadsheet can be passed in as an array of rows. In addition, you can pass in a second array filled with class names for each cell, allowing you to style each cell differently.

var SpreadsheetComponent = require('react-spreadsheet-component');
React.render(<SpreadsheetComponent initialData={initialData} config={config} spreadsheetId="1" />, document.getElementsByTagName('body'));
Configuration Object
var config = {
    // Initial number of row
    rows: 5,
    // Initial number of columns
    columns: 8,
    // True if the first column in each row is a header (th)
    hasHeadColumn: true,
    // True if the data for the first column is just a string.
    // Set to false if you want to pass custom DOM elements.
    isHeadColumnString: true,
    // True if the first row is a header (th)
    hasHeadRow: true,
    // True if the data for the cells in the first row contains strings.
    // Set to false if you want to pass custom DOM elements.
    isHeadRowString: true,
    // True if the user can add rows (by navigating down from the last row)
    canAddRow: true,
    // True if the user can add columns (by navigating right from the last column)
    canAddColumn: true,
    // Override the display value for an empty cell
    emptyValueSymbol: '-',
    // Fills the first column with index numbers (1...n) and the first row with index letters (A...ZZZ)
    hasLetterNumberHeads: true
};
Initial Data Object

The initial data object contains an array rows, which itself contains an array for every single row. Each index in the array represents a cell. It is used by the component to pre-populate the cells with data. Be aware that user input is not written to this object, as it is merely used in initialization to populate the state. If you want to capture user input, read below.

var data = {
    rows: [
        ['Key', 'AAA', 'BBB', 'CCC', 'DDD', 'EEE', 'FFF', 'GGG'],
        ['COM', '0,0', '0,1', '0,2', '0,3', '0,4', '0,5', '0,6'],
        ['DIV', '1,0', '1,1', '1,2', '1,3', '1,4', '1,5', '1,6'],
        ['DEV', '2,0', '2,1', '2,2', '2,3', '2,4', '2,5', '2,6'],
        ['ACC', '3,0', '3,1', '3,2', '3,3', '3,4', '3,5', '3,6']
    ]
};
Cell Classes Object

You can assign custom classes to individual cells. Follow the same schema as for the initial data object.

var classes = {
    rows: [
        ['', 'specialHead', '', '', '', '', '', ''],
        ['', '', '', '', '', '', '', ''],
        ['', 'error', '', '', '', '', '', ''],
        ['', 'error changed', '', '', '', '', '', ''],
        ['', '', '', '', '', '', '', '']
    ]
};

Data Lifecycle

User input is not written to the initialData object, as it is merely used in initialization to populate the state. If you want to capture user input, subscribe callbacks to the cellValueChanged and dataChanged events on the dispatcher.

The last parameter is the spreadsheetId of the spreadsheet you want to subscribe to.

Get the full data state after each change
var Dispatcher = require('./src/dispatcher');

Dispatcher.subscribe('dataChanged', function (data) {
    // data: The entire new data state
}, "spreadsheet-1")
Get the data change before state change
var Dispatcher = require('./src/dispatcher');

Dispatcher.subscribe('cellValueChanged', function (cell, newValue, oldValue) {
    // cell: An array indicating the cell position by row/column, ie: [1,1]
    // newValue: The new value for that cell
}, "spreadsheet-1")

Other Dispatcher Events

The dispatcher offers some other events you can subscribe to:

  • headCellClicked A head cell was clicked (returns a cell array [row, column])
  • cellSelected A cell was selected (returns a cell array [row, column])
  • cellBlur A cell was blurred (returns returns a cell array [row, column])
  • editStarted The user started editing (returns a cell array [row, column])
  • editStopped The user stopped editing (returns a cell array [row, column])
  • newRow The user created a new row (returns the row index)
  • newColumn The user created a new column (returns the row index)

Running the Example

Clone the repository from GitHub and open the created folder:

git clone https://github.com/felixrieseberg/React-Spreadsheet-Component.git
cd React-Spreadsheet-Component

Install npm packages and compile JSX

npm install
gulp

If you are using Windows, run the following commands instead:

npm install --msvs_version=2013
gulp

Open the example in example/index.html.

License

(C) Copyright 2015 Microsoft Corporation and Felix Rieseberg. Licensed as MIT, please see LICENSE for details.

