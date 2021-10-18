openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rsw

react-spotify-web-playback

by Gil Barbara
0.9.1 (see all)

A simple player for Spotify's web playback

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

424

GitHub Stars

191

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-spotify-web-playback

npm version build status Maintainability Test Coverage

A Spotify player with Spotify's Web Playback SDK.

View the demo

Check the supported browser list. This library will try to use the user's devices to work with unsupported browsers.

Setup

npm i react-spotify-web-playback

Getting Started

import SpotifyPlayer from 'react-spotify-web-playback';

<SpotifyPlayer
  token="BQAI_7RWPJuqdZxS-I8XzhkUi9RKr8Q8UUNaJAHwWlpIq6..."
  uris={['spotify:artist:6HQYnRM4OzToCYPpVBInuU']}
/>;

Props

autoPlay: boolean
Start the player immediately.

callback: (state) => any
Get status updates from the player. Check CallbackState in the types for the state structure.

initialVolume number between 0 and 1. default 1
The initial volume for the player. It's not used for external devices.

locale Locale
The strings used for aria-label/title

Type Definition 
interface Locale {
  devices?: string; // 'Devices'
  next?: string; // 'Next'
  pause?: string; // 'Pause'
  play?: string; // 'Play'
  previous?: string; // 'Previous'
  title?: string; // '{name} on SPOTIFY'
  volume?: string; // 'Volume'
}

magnifySliderOnHover: boolean
Magnify the player's slider on hover.

name string default: Spotify Web Player
The name of the player.

offset number
The position of the list/tracks you want to start the player.

persistDeviceSelection boolean
Save the device selection.

play boolean
Control the player status

showSaveIcon boolean
Display a Favorite button. Needs additional scopes in your token!

styles object
Customize the player appearance. Check StylesOptions in the types.

syncExternalDevice boolean If there are no URIs and an external device is playing, use the external player context.

syncExternalDeviceInterval number default: 5
The time in seconds that the player will sync with external devices

token string REQUIRED
A Spotify token. More info below.

updateSavedStatus (fn: (status: boolean) => any) => any
Provide you with a function to sync the track saved status in the player.
This works in addition to the showSaveIcon prop and it is only needed if you keep the track saved status in your app.

uris string | string[]
A list of Spotify URIs.

Spotify Token

It needs a Spotify token with the following scopes:

  • streaming
  • user-read-email
  • user-read-private
  • user-read-playback-state (to read other devices' status)
  • user-modify-playback-state (to update other devices)

If you want to show the Favorite button (💚) you'll need the additional scopes:

  • user-library-read
  • user-library-modify

Please refer to Spotify's Web API docs for more information.

This library doesn't handle token generation and expiration. You'll need to handle that by yourself.

Styling

You can customize the UI with a styles prop. Check all the available options here.

<SpotifyWebPlayer
  // ...
  styles={{
    activeColor: '#fff',
    bgColor: '#333',
    color: '#fff',
    loaderColor: '#fff',
    sliderColor: '#1cb954',
    trackArtistColor: '#ccc',
    trackNameColor: '#fff',
  }}
/>

rswp-styles

Issues

If you find a bug, please file an issue on our issue tracker on GitHub.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial