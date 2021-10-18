View the demo

Check the supported browser list. This library will try to use the user's devices to work with unsupported browsers.

Setup

npm i react-spotify-web-playback

Getting Started

import SpotifyPlayer from 'react-spotify-web-playback' ; < SpotifyPlayer token = "BQAI_7RWPJuqdZxS-I8XzhkUi9RKr8Q8UUNaJAHwWlpIq6..." uris = {[ ' spotify:artist:6HQYnRM4OzToCYPpVBInuU ']} /> ;

Props

autoPlay: boolean

Start the player immediately.

callback: (state) => any

Get status updates from the player. Check CallbackState in the types for the state structure.

initialVolume number between 0 and 1. default 1

The initial volume for the player. It's not used for external devices.

locale Locale

The strings used for aria-label/title

Type Definition interface Locale { devices?: string ; next?: string ; pause?: string ; play?: string ; previous?: string ; title?: string ; volume?: string ; }

magnifySliderOnHover: boolean

Magnify the player's slider on hover.

name string default: Spotify Web Player

The name of the player.

offset number

The position of the list/tracks you want to start the player.

persistDeviceSelection boolean

Save the device selection.

play boolean

Control the player status

showSaveIcon boolean

Display a Favorite button. Needs additional scopes in your token!

styles object

Customize the player appearance. Check StylesOptions in the types.

syncExternalDevice boolean If there are no URIs and an external device is playing, use the external player context.

syncExternalDeviceInterval number default: 5

The time in seconds that the player will sync with external devices

token string REQUIRED

A Spotify token. More info below.

updateSavedStatus (fn: (status: boolean) => any) => any

Provide you with a function to sync the track saved status in the player.

This works in addition to the showSaveIcon prop and it is only needed if you keep the track saved status in your app.

uris string | string[]

A list of Spotify URIs.

Spotify Token

It needs a Spotify token with the following scopes:

streaming

user-read-email

user-read-private

user-read-playback-state (to read other devices' status)

user-modify-playback-state (to update other devices)

If you want to show the Favorite button (💚) you'll need the additional scopes:

user-library-read

user-library-modify

Please refer to Spotify's Web API docs for more information.

This library doesn't handle token generation and expiration. You'll need to handle that by yourself.

Styling

You can customize the UI with a styles prop. Check all the available options here.

<SpotifyWebPlayer // ... styles={{ activeColor: '#fff', bgColor: '#333', color: '#fff', loaderColor: '#fff', sliderColor: '#1cb954', trackArtistColor: '#ccc', trackNameColor: '#fff', }} />

