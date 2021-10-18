View the demo
Check the supported browser list. This library will try to use the user's devices to work with unsupported browsers.
npm i react-spotify-web-playback
import SpotifyPlayer from 'react-spotify-web-playback';
<SpotifyPlayer
token="BQAI_7RWPJuqdZxS-I8XzhkUi9RKr8Q8UUNaJAHwWlpIq6..."
uris={['spotify:artist:6HQYnRM4OzToCYPpVBInuU']}
/>;
autoPlay:
boolean
Start the player immediately.
callback:
(state) => any
Get status updates from the player. Check
CallbackState in the types for the
state structure.
initialVolume
number between 0 and 1. default 1
The initial volume for the player. It's not used for external devices.
locale
Locale
The strings used for aria-label/title
interface Locale {
devices?: string; // 'Devices'
next?: string; // 'Next'
pause?: string; // 'Pause'
play?: string; // 'Play'
previous?: string; // 'Previous'
title?: string; // '{name} on SPOTIFY'
volume?: string; // 'Volume'
}
magnifySliderOnHover:
boolean
Magnify the player's slider on hover.
name
string default: Spotify Web Player
The name of the player.
offset
number
The position of the list/tracks you want to start the player.
persistDeviceSelection
boolean
Save the device selection.
play
boolean
Control the player status
showSaveIcon
boolean
Display a Favorite button. Needs additional scopes in your token!
styles
object
Customize the player appearance. Check
StylesOptions in the types.
syncExternalDevice
boolean
If there are no URIs and an external device is playing, use the external player context.
syncExternalDeviceInterval
number default: 5
The time in seconds that the player will sync with external devices
token
string REQUIRED
A Spotify token. More info below.
updateSavedStatus
(fn: (status: boolean) => any) => any
Provide you with a function to sync the track saved status in the player.
This works in addition to the showSaveIcon prop and it is only needed if you keep the track saved status in your app.
uris
string | string[]
A list of Spotify URIs.
It needs a Spotify token with the following scopes:
If you want to show the Favorite button (💚) you'll need the additional scopes:
Please refer to Spotify's Web API docs for more information.
This library doesn't handle token generation and expiration. You'll need to handle that by yourself.
You can customize the UI with a
styles prop. Check all the available options here.
<SpotifyWebPlayer
// ...
styles={{
activeColor: '#fff',
bgColor: '#333',
color: '#fff',
loaderColor: '#fff',
sliderColor: '#1cb954',
trackArtistColor: '#ccc',
trackNameColor: '#fff',
}}
/>
If you find a bug, please file an issue on our issue tracker on GitHub.
MIT