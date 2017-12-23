Spotify player widget in React.
npm install react-spotify-player
import SpotifyPlayer from 'react-spotify-player';
// size may also be a plain string using the presets 'large' or 'compact'
const size = {
width: '100%',
height: 300,
};
const view = 'list'; // or 'coverart'
const theme = 'black'; // or 'white'
<SpotifyPlayer
uri="spotify:album:1TIUsv8qmYLpBEhvmBmyBk"
size={size}
view={view}
theme={theme}
/>
Read more details about the player widget at the Spotify Play Button docs.
To build and build+watch source component:
npm run build
npm run dev
To build and build+watch examples files:
npm run build:examples
npm run dev:examples