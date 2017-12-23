openbase logo
rsp

react-spotify-player

by Alexander Wallin
1.0.4

Spotify player widget in React

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

274

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-spotify-player

view on npm

Spotify player widget in React.

Installation

npm install react-spotify-player

Usage

import SpotifyPlayer from 'react-spotify-player';

// size may also be a plain string using the presets 'large' or 'compact'
const size = {
  width: '100%',
  height: 300,
};
const view = 'list'; // or 'coverart'
const theme = 'black'; // or 'white'

<SpotifyPlayer
  uri="spotify:album:1TIUsv8qmYLpBEhvmBmyBk"
  size={size}
  view={view}
  theme={theme}
/>

Read more details about the player widget at the Spotify Play Button docs.

Developing

To build and build+watch source component:

npm run build
npm run dev

To build and build+watch examples files:

npm run build:examples
npm run dev:examples

