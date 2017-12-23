Spotify player widget in React.

Installation

npm install react-spotify-player

Usage

import SpotifyPlayer from 'react-spotify-player' ; const size = { width : '100%' , height : 300 , }; const view = 'list' ; const theme = 'black' ; < SpotifyPlayer uri = "spotify:album:1TIUsv8qmYLpBEhvmBmyBk" size = {size} view = {view} theme = {theme} />

Read more details about the player widget at the Spotify Play Button docs.

Developing

To build and build+watch source component:

npm run build npm run dev

To build and build+watch examples files: