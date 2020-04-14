A component library that helps you interact with the Spotify API
Before version 3.0.0 the parameters to
props.children were passed in this order -
data, loading, error. It is now passed as an object, so you would now use the
Album component like this -
<Album id={...}>
{({ data }) => {
return <></>;
}}
</Album>
As opposed to the previous versions where you would use the components like this -
<Album id={...}>
{(data, loading, error) => {
return <></>;
}}
</Album>
This way you can choose which parameters you would like to have, and if you want just the error parameter you can omit the other two. This works well with the
loadMoreData parameter, you don't need to write all 4 parameters if you just need some of them.
npm install --save react-spotify-api
yarn add react-spotify-api
in order to use the Spotify API you are required to send an access token (read more here)
with every single http request, but the
SpotifyApiContext provider does that for you!
import { SpotifyApiContext } from 'react-spotify-api';
<SpotifyApiContext.Provider value={token}>
<App />
</SpotifyApiContext.Provider>
You can now use all components without worrying about getting your access token!
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { SpotifyApiContext, Artist } from 'react-spotify-api';
function Example(props) {
return (
<SpotifyApiContext.Provider value={props.token}>
<Artist id={props.id}>
{({ data, loading, error }) =>
data ? (
<div>
<h1>{data.name}</h1>
<ul>
{data.genres.map(genre => (
<li key={genre}>{genre}</li>
))}
</ul>
</div>
) : null
}
</Artist>
</SpotifyApiContext.Provider>
);
}
import React from 'react';
import { useArtist } from 'react-spotify-api';
function ExampleHooks(props) {
const { data, loading, error } = useArtist(props.id);
return artist ? (
<div>
<h1>{artist.name}</h1>
<ul>
{artist.genres.map(genre => (
<li key={genre}>{genre}</li>
))}
</ul>
</div>
) : null;
}
fetch api, so it looks something like:
{status: 404, message: "Not Found"}
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details
MIT © idanlo