React Spinners Kit

A collection of loading spinners built with styled-components.

Live Demo

To check out live examples visit https://dmitrymorozoff.github.io/react-spinners-kit/

🚀 Installation

Install react-spinners-kit using npm.

npm install --save react-spinners-kit

or if you prefer yarn

yarn add react-spinners-kit

👨🏻‍💻 Usage

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import { PushSpinner } from "react-spinners-kit" ; class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { loading : true , }; } render() { const { loading } = this .state; return < PushSpinner size = {30} color = "#686769" loading = {loading} /> ; } } ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById("root"));

📃 PropTypes and Default Props

Each spinner accepts a loading prop as a boolean.

prop as a boolean. The loading prop defaults to true .

prop defaults to . The loader will not render anything if loading is false .

Spinner size: number color: string frontColor: string backColor: string sizeUnit: string BallSpinner 40 #00ff89 - - px BarsSpinner 40 #00ff89 - - px CircleSpinner 30 #fff - - px CubeSpinner 25 - #00ff89 #686769 px DominoSpinner 100 #686769 - - px FillSpinner 20 #686769 - - px FireworkSpinner 40 #fff - - px FlagSpinner 40 #fff - - px GridSpinner 40 #fff - - px GuardSpinner 40 - #00ff89 #686769 px HeartSpinner 40 #fff - - px ImpulseSpinner 40 - #00ff89 #686769 px PulseSpinner 40 #fff - - px PushSpinner 30 #686769 - - px SequenceSpinner 40 - #00ff89 #686769 px SphereSpinner 30 #fff - - px SpiralSpinner 40 #00ff89 #686769 px StageSpinner 40 #fff - - px SwapSpinner 40 #686769 - - px WaveSpinner 30 #fff - - px ClapSpinner 30 - #00ff89 #686769 px RotateSpinner 45 #00ff89 - - px SwishSpinner 40 - #4b4c56 #fff px GooSpinner 55 #fff - - px CombSpinner 100 #fff - - px PongSpinner 60 #4b4c56 - - px RainbowSpinner 50 #fff - - px RingSpinner 30 #00ff89 - - px HoopSpinner 45 #4b4c56 - - px FlapperSpinner 30 #00ff89 - - px MagicSpinner 70 #fff - - px JellyfishSpinner 60 #4b4c56 - - px TraceSpinner 70 - #00ff89 #4b4c56 px ClassicSpinner 30 #fff - - px MetroSpinner 40 #fff - - px WhisperSpinner 50 #fff #4b4c56 #00ff89 px

Development

You can also test the components locally by cloning this repo and doing the following steps:

Install dependencies from package.json :

npm install

Runs the app in the development mode.

Open http://localhost:1234 to view it in the browser.

npm start

Run linter

npm run lint

💻 Contributing

Pull requests and ⭐ stars are always welcome

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue

Lint and test your code

License

MIT