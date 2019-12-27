A collection of loading spinners built with styled-components.
Install
react-spinners-kit using npm.
npm install --save react-spinners-kit
or if you prefer yarn
yarn add react-spinners-kit
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import { PushSpinner } from "react-spinners-kit";
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
loading: true,
};
}
render() {
const { loading } = this.state;
return <PushSpinner size={30} color="#686769" loading={loading} />;
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById("root"));
loading prop as a boolean.
loading prop defaults to
true.
loading is
false.
|Spinner
|size: number
|color: string
|frontColor: string
|backColor: string
|sizeUnit: string
|BallSpinner
40
#00ff89
|-
|-
px
|BarsSpinner
40
#00ff89
|-
|-
px
|CircleSpinner
30
#fff
|-
|-
px
|CubeSpinner
25
|-
#00ff89
#686769
px
|DominoSpinner
100
#686769
|-
|-
px
|FillSpinner
20
#686769
|-
|-
px
|FireworkSpinner
40
#fff
|-
|-
px
|FlagSpinner
40
#fff
|-
|-
px
|GridSpinner
40
#fff
|-
|-
px
|GuardSpinner
40
|-
#00ff89
#686769
px
|HeartSpinner
40
#fff
|-
|-
px
|ImpulseSpinner
40
|-
#00ff89
#686769
px
|PulseSpinner
40
#fff
|-
|-
px
|PushSpinner
30
#686769
|-
|-
px
|SequenceSpinner
40
|-
#00ff89
#686769
px
|SphereSpinner
30
#fff
|-
|-
px
|SpiralSpinner
40
#00ff89
#686769
px
|StageSpinner
40
#fff
|-
|-
px
|SwapSpinner
40
#686769
|-
|-
px
|WaveSpinner
30
#fff
|-
|-
px
|ClapSpinner
30
|-
#00ff89
#686769
px
|RotateSpinner
45
#00ff89
|-
|-
px
|SwishSpinner
40
|-
#4b4c56
#fff
px
|GooSpinner
55
#fff
|-
|-
px
|CombSpinner
100
#fff
|-
|-
px
|PongSpinner
60
#4b4c56
|-
|-
px
|RainbowSpinner
50
#fff
|-
|-
px
|RingSpinner
30
#00ff89
|-
|-
px
|HoopSpinner
45
#4b4c56
|-
|-
px
|FlapperSpinner
30
#00ff89
|-
|-
px
|MagicSpinner
70
#fff
|-
|-
px
|JellyfishSpinner
60
#4b4c56
|-
|-
px
|TraceSpinner
70
|-
#00ff89
#4b4c56
px
|ClassicSpinner
30
#fff
|-
|-
px
|MetroSpinner
40
#fff
|-
|-
px
|WhisperSpinner
50
#fff
#4b4c56
#00ff89
px
You can also test the components locally by cloning this repo and doing the following steps:
Install dependencies from
package.json:
npm install
Runs the app in the development mode.
Open http://localhost:1234 to view it in the browser.
npm start
Run linter
npm run lint
MIT