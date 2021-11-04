React Spinners CSS Loaders (Vue, Angular)

Amazing collection of React spinners components with pure css.

The React spinners are based on loading.io and from all over the web.

If you want to add your own spinner, please follow the contributing guidelines.

💅No extra CSS imports

✂️Zero dependencies

📦Spinners can be installing separately

Browse components and explore their props with Bit.

Install specific react spinner component with npm, yarn or bit without having to install the whole project.

Install components and live demo



🚀 List of Spinners - PropTypes and Default Props

Each component accepts a color prop, and few accepts also size prop.

The default color prop is #7f58af .

Component that accepts size prop have a default size in pixel.

Spinner color: string size: number className: string style: object <Circle/> #7f58af 64 "" {} <Default/> #7f58af 80 "" {} <Ellipsis/> #7f58af 80 "" {} <DualRing/> #7f58af 80 "" {} <Facebook/> #7f58af 80 "" {} <Grid/> #7f58af 80 "" {} <Heart/> #7f58af 80 "" {} <Hourglass/> #7f58af 32 "" {} <Ring/> #7f58af 80 "" {} <Ripple/> #7f58af 80 "" {} <Roller/> #7f58af - "" {} <Spinner/> #7f58af - "" {} <Orbitals/> #7f58af - "" {} <Ouroboro/> #7f58af - "" {}

📦 Installation

Using npm to install react-spinners-css:

$ npm i --save react-spinners-css

Play and install react spinners with Bit

Install specific react spinner component with bit, npm or yarn without having to install the whole project.

Using bit to play with live demo, and try the spinners before install.

set npm regisetry config(one time action):

npm config set '@bit:registry' https://node.bit.dev

and use your favorite package manager:

npm i @bit/joshk.react-spinners-css.facebook yarn add @bit/joshk.react-spinners-css.facebook bit import joshk.react-spinners-css/facebook

💻 Usage Examples

you can use a random color from jotils

import { Circle, Heart } from 'react-spinners-css' ; import Facebook from '@bit/joshk.react-spinners-css.facebook' ; import { getRandomColor } from '@bit/joshk.jotils.get-random-color' ... render() { return ( <div> <Circle /> //default color is #7f58af <Circle color="red" /> <Circle color="#be97e8" size={200} /> //size prop is number in pixel <Heart color={getRandomColor()} /> <Facebook /> //default color is #7f58af <Facebook color="red" /> </div> ) }

👾 Development

You can see the components locally by cloning this repo and doing the following steps:

Install dependencies from package.json , run: npm install .

, run: . Run the app in the development mode, run: npm run start .

🙌 Contributing

Pull requests and ⭐ stars are always welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

If you want to add your own spinner, please follow the contributing guidelines.

If you want to update or add features to some spinner, please follow the contributing guidelines.

👏🏻 Support my open-source

If you like to support my open-source contributions please star and share this project. 💫

❔How to use with SSR?

How to use with Next.js?

Install next-transpile-modules and set library CSS to be transpiled.

Example configuration with the library package or with a Bit component: const withTM = require( 'next-transpile-modules' )([ 'react-spinners-css' , '@bit/*' , ]) module . exports = withTM()

How to use with Razzle?

Create razzle.config.js file and add the following: const nodeExternals = require ( 'webpack-node-externals' ) module .exports = { modify: ( config, { target, dev } ) => { config.externals = target === 'node' ? [ nodeExternals({ whitelist: [ dev ? 'webpack/hot/poll?300' : null , /\.(eot|woff|woff2|ttf|otf)$/ , /\.(svg|png|jpg|jpeg|gif|ico)$/ , /\.(mp4|mp3|ogg|swf|webp)$/ , /\.(css|scss|sass|sss|less)$/ , /^react-spinners-css/ , /^@bit\/(.*)/ , ].filter( Boolean ), }), ] : [] return config }, } This is a simple example based on the Razzle repo.

📄 License

MIT