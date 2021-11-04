Amazing collection of React spinners components with pure css.
The React spinners are based on loading.io and from all over the web.
If you want to add your own spinner, please follow the contributing guidelines.
Browse components and explore their props with Bit.
Install specific react spinner component with npm, yarn or bit without having to install the whole project.
Install components and live demo
Each component accepts a
color prop, and few accepts also
size prop.
The default
color prop is
#7f58af.
Component that accepts
size prop have a default size in pixel.
|Spinner
|color: string
|size: number
|className: string
|style: object
<Circle/>
#7f58af
64
""
{}
<Default/>
#7f58af
80
""
{}
<Ellipsis/>
#7f58af
80
""
{}
<DualRing/>
#7f58af
80
""
{}
<Facebook/>
#7f58af
80
""
{}
<Grid/>
#7f58af
80
""
{}
<Heart/>
#7f58af
80
""
{}
<Hourglass/>
#7f58af
32
""
{}
<Ring/>
#7f58af
80
""
{}
<Ripple/>
#7f58af
80
""
{}
<Roller/>
#7f58af
|-
""
{}
<Spinner/>
#7f58af
|-
""
{}
<Orbitals/>
#7f58af
|-
""
{}
<Ouroboro/>
#7f58af
|-
""
{}
$ npm i --save react-spinners-css
Install specific react spinner component with bit, npm or yarn without having to install the whole project.
Using bit to play with live demo, and try the spinners before install.
set npm regisetry config(one time action):
npm config set '@bit:registry' https://node.bit.dev
and use your favorite package manager:
npm i @bit/joshk.react-spinners-css.facebook
yarn add @bit/joshk.react-spinners-css.facebook
bit import joshk.react-spinners-css/facebook
you can use a random color from jotils
//using npm or yarn
import { Circle, Heart } from 'react-spinners-css';
//using bit
import Facebook from '@bit/joshk.react-spinners-css.facebook';
import { getRandomColor } from '@bit/joshk.jotils.get-random-color'
...
render() {
return(
<div>
<Circle /> //default color is #7f58af
<Circle color="red" />
<Circle color="#be97e8" size={200} /> //size prop is number in pixel
<Heart color={getRandomColor()} />
<Facebook /> //default color is #7f58af
<Facebook color="red" />
</div>
)
}
You can see the components locally by cloning this repo and doing the following steps:
package.json, run:
npm install.
npm run start.
How to use with Next.js?
Install next-transpile-modules and set library CSS to be transpiled.
Example configuration with the library package or with a Bit component:
// next.config.js
const withTM = require('next-transpile-modules')([
'react-spinners-css',
'@bit/*',
]) // pass the modules you would like to see transpiled
module.exports = withTM()
How to use with Razzle?
Create
razzle.config.js file and add the following:
const nodeExternals = require('webpack-node-externals')
module.exports = {
modify: (config, { target, dev }) => {
config.externals =
target === 'node'
? [
nodeExternals({
whitelist: [
dev ? 'webpack/hot/poll?300' : null,
/\.(eot|woff|woff2|ttf|otf)$/,
/\.(svg|png|jpg|jpeg|gif|ico)$/,
/\.(mp4|mp3|ogg|swf|webp)$/,
/\.(css|scss|sass|sss|less)$/,
/^react-spinners-css/,
/^@bit\/(.*)/,
].filter(Boolean),
}),
]
: []
return config
},
}
This is a simple example based on the Razzle repo.