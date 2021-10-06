A collection of loading spinners with React.js based on Halogen.
This package is bootstraped using react-npm-boilerplate
With Yarn:
yarn add react-spinners
With npm:
npm install --save react-spinners
Each loader has their own default properties. You can overwrite the defaults by passing props into the loaders.
Each loader accepts a
loading prop as a boolean. The loader will render
null if
loading is
false.
IMPORTANT: This package uses emotion. Remember to add the plugin to
.babelrc, for example:
{
"presets": ["@babel/preset-react", "@babel/preset-env"],
"plugins": ["@emotion"]
}
import { useState } from "react";
import { css } from "@emotion/react";
import ClipLoader from "react-spinners/ClipLoader";
// Can be a string as well. Need to ensure each key-value pair ends with ;
const override = css`
display: block;
margin: 0 auto;
border-color: red;
`;
function App() {
let [loading, setLoading] = useState(true);
let [color, setColor] = useState("#ffffff");
return (
<div className="sweet-loading">
<button onClick={() => setLoading(!loading)}>Toggle Loader</button>
<input value={color} onChange={(input) => setColor(input.target.value)} placeholder="Color of the loader" />
<ClipLoader color={color} loading={loading} css={override} size={150} />
</div>
);
}
export default App;
import React from "react";
import { css } from "@emotion/react";
import ClipLoader from "react-spinners/ClipLoader";
// Can be a string as well. Need to ensure each key-value pair ends with ;
const override = css`
display: block;
margin: 0 auto;
border-color: red;
`;
class AwesomeComponent extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
loading: true
};
}
render() {
return (
<div className="sweet-loading">
<ClipLoader css={override} size={150} color={"#123abc"} loading={this.state.loading} speedMultiplier={1.5} />
</div>
);
}
}
Common default props for all loaders:
loading: true;
color: "#000000";
css: "";
speedMultiplier: 1;
color prop
color prop accepts a color hash in the format of
#XXXXXX or
#XXX. It also accepts basic colors listed below:
maroon, red, orange, yellow, olive, green, purple, white, fuchsia, lime, teal, aqua, blue, navy, black, gray, silver
css prop
css works exactly like the
css works with the emotion package.
You can directly write your css in css syntax without the dirty camelCase css in jss syntax.
We recommend you to use this awesome library in your project. It supports Server side rendering with HTTP2 Stream!
More info about using
css here
size,
height,
width, and
radius props
The input to these props can be number or string.
px.
px.
The table below has the default values for each loader.
|Loader
|size
|height
|width
|radius
|margin
|BarLoader
4
100
|BeatLoader
15
2
|BounceLoader
60
|CircleLoader
50
|ClimbingBoxLoader
15
|ClipLoader
35
|ClockLoader
50
|DotLoader
60
2
|FadeLoader
15
5
2
2
|GridLoader
15
|HashLoader
50
2
|MoonLoader
60
2
|PacmanLoader
25
2
|PropagateLoader
15
|PuffLoader
60
|PulseLoader
15
2
|RingLoader
60
2
|RiseLoader
15
2
|RotateLoader
15
2
|ScaleLoader
35
4
2
2
|SyncLoader
15
2
I have been using this package because it has a great library of loading spinner components for react. I was able to easily add loaders in my application with no effort. It's very easy to add a loader now using react-spinners. All the spinners here are highly customizable, thus gives a great variety of options which is difficult to find anywhere else.
This is the goto library for spinners and loaders in react. I personally like using custom made spinners/loaders, but for quick prototyping, i use react-spinners.